Armchair travel: Slovenia, castles, mountains and quiet away from crowds

Editor’s note: Although not many people are traveling outside of the U.S. right now, we’ve decided that stories from travel before coronavirus might still be welcome. We will be alternating these stories with others about closer destinations, including those in our own Napa Valley.
Several years ago, while traveling through the former Yugoslavian countries of Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Montenegro, we kept hearing about the country of Slovenia.
Tiny and often overlooked, it is definitely off the beaten track of tourists. All of the reports we heard from other travelers were that it is one of Europe’s most beautiful and charming destinations. Then and there we knew our next European adventure would be to Slovenia.
Slovenia is a mix of cultures as it is tucked in between Austria, Italy, Croatia and Hungary. It is remarkably diverse in its culture, geography and climate. It is about the size of New Jersey with a population two-thirds of that of Nevada (2 million).
Slovenia has spent its history being part of various empires, first the Holy Roman Empire and later, the Habsburg Empire. During the last century, Slovenia’s Julian Alps were the location of substantial World War I fighting. It was in those Alps that Ernest Hemingway was an ambulance driver (and would later write about these experiences in his book “A Farewell to Arms”).
After the war, Slovenia became Yugoslavia’s smallest and most affluent country. It remained part of Yugoslavia until its secession in 1991. After a 10-day war, Slovenia gained its independence.
We arrived in the capital city of Ljubljana after spending several hot, crowded days in the beautiful cities of Prague and Budapest. We could not have been more delighted with the change of pace and scenery.
The charming medieval city of Ljubljana is one of Europe’s greenest capitals. Car traffic is restricted in the Old Town district, so walking is the best way to experience the city. A great place to start is walking along the beautiful Ljubljana River which cuts through the center of Old Town. Walking both sides of the river allowed us to explore its three contiguous long squares.
Outdoor restaurants line both sides of the river and allow for relaxed, uncrowded options for excellent dining. Later in the evening, the squares became music venues offering a variety of performances. Our favorite was a band led by a clarinetist playing Bach and Mozart.
Old Town’s major attraction is the Ljubljana Castle atop Castle Hill. Although taking the funicular is an easier option to get to the castle, we choose to walk straight up Castle Hill to tour the castle and look down on the city. The castle does offer some historical exhibits and tours, but the best part of our visit was the spectacular views of the city.
After a few relaxing days in Ljubljana, we picked up our rental car and started on our road trip around this small country. Our first stop was Lake Bled.
One of Slovenia’s more famous destinations, it can be crowded in the summer. Lake Bled is postcard perfect with its emerald green water and medieval castle built into a rocky cliff above the lake. Bled Island sits in the middle of the lake and holds the Baroque Church of the Assumption.
All of these scenic delights are further enhanced by the backdrop of the Julian Alps rising dramatically in the distance. We did not visit the island or the castle due to heavy rains on the day of our visit, but we did manage to stop at the Park Hotel for their famous Slovenian cream cake paired with local wine.
After leaving Lake Bled, we headed to nearby Lake Bohinj, a much less crowed and even more beautiful lake. Lake Bohinj felt much more authentic, and was a better place for exploring outdoor activities. Like so much of Slovenia, this area is filled with outdoor activities such as swimming, hiking, biking and kayaking. Not to be missed is nearby Savica Falls including the 500 steps required to reach the top. The strenuous uphill hike is worth the treat of viewing the fall’s cascading water pouring into a pure pool of aquamarine snowmelt.
Our next stop was the one we were most excited about, Triglav National Park in the Julian Alps. The park covers 4% of Slovenia and is one of the largest national parks in Europe. It is a visual masterpiece of rocky peaks as well as rivers, gorges, lakes, waterfalls and alpine forests.
The Alps are an adventurer’s play land filled with hiking and biking trails, ski resorts and water sports. The Alps are also dotted with bucolic villages, many with a central Baroque church and steeple. Mount Triglav, at the center of the park, is Slovenia’s national symbol and its tallest mountain.
A visit to Triglav National Park is not complete without a drive across Vrsic Pass. This 30-mile drive includes 50 steep hairpin turns along with dramatic vistas of the Alps. It is not a road for the faint of heart, but well worth the breath-stopping moments. It was built during World War I by Germany and Austria-Hungary, but most of the labor was done by Russian prisoners of war.
After surviving Vrsic Pass, we headed to the beautiful Soca River Valley. This valley is another center of Slovenian adventure sports. Many European tourists make this area their destination for summer sports and winter skiing. Along with gorges and waterfalls, there are several long distance hikes in this area including the famous Alpe-Adria Trail which links trails in three countries. If time is limited, a day hike along the Soca River, with its surreal aquamarine glacial water flowing from the Julian Alps, is a perfect compromise.
After being immersed in the natural alpine beauty of Triglav National Park and the Soca River Valley, a trip to the wine country was just a few hours’ drive away.
Vipava Valley is the place to find Slovenia’s best wines. It is an area dotted with villages, and is home to many family-owned wineries. Not far from Vipava Valley is Goriska Brda (Gorica Hills) a tiny wine-producing region very close to the Italian border.
This charming area is reminiscent of Tuscany with its rolling hills lined with vineyards and its idyllic walled villages. This area of Slovenia had been under the influence of Italy for centuries, and any visitor can tell — it feels as if you have crossed over the border. (Here is where we chose to be adventurous and took a small road through the walled villages. Unfortunately, even our small rental car could barely make it between the ancient walls and several times we only had inches to spare! After that adventure, we stuck to the main roads!)
A perfect stay in the Slovenian wine country was the village of Smartno. This fortified village with its stone walls and 16th-century tower could not have been more inviting. The only hotel was a four-room inn housed in a 15th-century building. Dinner at the hotel was al fresco with views of the surrounding vineyards and murmurs of its Italian-speaking residents.
Finally, a trip to Slovenia would not be complete without a trip to Postojna Cave. This cave is one of the largest in the world, and it is Slovenia’s most popular attraction. It can be crowded with visitors from all over Europe. My husband, who grew up in Scandinavia, remembers visiting this cave as a 10-year-old.
The caves are a system of caverns, halls and passages hallowed out by the Pivka River. Tours are given on an electric train with several stops to disembark and walk along the tunnels and caverns filled with Stalactites and Stalagmites. The most impressive stop was to disembark the train and walk into the “Concert Hall,” a large cavern that can accommodate 10,000 people for musical performances.
Postojna Cave is also home to the “human fish,” a blind, long, skinny, pale salamander-like creature with fingers and toes. These amphibians reach a foot in length, live for 100 years and can survive up to 10 years without eating. They are endemic to Slovenia and can be viewed in the cave’s aquarium.
Near Postoja Cave is Predjama Castle, built into a high cavern 400 feet above the valley floor. Containing four stories, it was built and added onto throughout four centuries, beginning in the 1200s. Its position in the rocks proved it to be unconquerable. An audio tour gives a compelling history of the castle including a dark dungeon and secret passages.
Arriving back in Ljubljana, our loop of adventure was complete and we departed from the small and quaint airport to begin our journey home.
Slovenia did not disappoint, and it is the perfect vacation spot for those who enjoy both history and the outdoors. It is an excellent destination for getting off the beaten track and avoiding the hectic pace found in other European countries.
