Armchair travel: Slovenia, castles, mountains and quiet away from crowds

After a few relaxing days in Ljubljana, we picked up our rental car and started on our road trip around this small country. Our first stop was Lake Bled.

One of Slovenia’s more famous destinations, it can be crowded in the summer. Lake Bled is postcard perfect with its emerald green water and medieval castle built into a rocky cliff above the lake. Bled Island sits in the middle of the lake and holds the Baroque Church of the Assumption.

All of these scenic delights are further enhanced by the backdrop of the Julian Alps rising dramatically in the distance. We did not visit the island or the castle due to heavy rains on the day of our visit, but we did manage to stop at the Park Hotel for their famous Slovenian cream cake paired with local wine.

After leaving Lake Bled, we headed to nearby Lake Bohinj, a much less crowed and even more beautiful lake. Lake Bohinj felt much more authentic, and was a better place for exploring outdoor activities. Like so much of Slovenia, this area is filled with outdoor activities such as swimming, hiking, biking and kayaking. Not to be missed is nearby Savica Falls including the 500 steps required to reach the top. The strenuous uphill hike is worth the treat of viewing the fall’s cascading water pouring into a pure pool of aquamarine snowmelt.