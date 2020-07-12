Armchair Traveler: Luang Prabang, Laos, a small city with a rich history

On our second day, we arose extra early for an activity beginning at 5:30 a.m., when it was still dark outside. We returned to central Luang Prabang in order to offer alms to the local Buddhist monks. This is a tradition that is roughly 600 years old in this city and is an essential part of every day. We were told that the monks are not allowed to work, not even in the kitchen, so each day they begin by traveling a route in Luang Prabang to collect food offerings from local residents (and some tourists who participate, like us). The food that is collected is mostly cooked rice.

When they have finished, they return to the temple/monastery with the food and share it with each other that morning. They also have a second meal before noon each day, but then after noon, they fast for the remainder of each day. Amazingly, every day there are local people who also rise early to offer this food. This is done for good karma as well as to support the monasteries.

In addition to the morning offerings, local people will also bring food to the monasteries directly, such as soup. On this day, we saw groups from eight different monasteries receiving alms.