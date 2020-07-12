Armchair Traveler: Luang Prabang, Laos, a small city with a rich history

Our travels in Southeast Asia this past February included Luang Prabang, Laos. A UNESCO world heritage site, Luang Prabang is a small city with only 56,000 inhabitants. However, it was the capital of the Kingdom of Laos until 1975.
Throughout history, Laos was traditionally a kingdom or kingdoms of some sort. In the late 1800s, however, Laos came under French colonial rule as part of Indochina, which also included Cambodia and Vietnam. That came to an end in 1953 when Laos declared its independence from France.
Some time later, the Kingdom of Laos officially ended in 1975 when Communist forces aided by North Vietnam overturned the monarchy. At that time, Laos’ capital was moved to Vientiane.
Luang Prabang, which is located at the confluence of the Mekong and Nam Khan rivers, is captivating with beautiful French colonial architecture and amazing Buddhist temples. In fact, Luang Prabang is very much a Buddhist religious center. There are numerous active temples in the city and nearly 2,000 monks in the area.
Our two days in Luang Prabang were highlighted by a visit to the former Royal Palace, now a museum, as well as several historically important Buddhist temples. We also had the opportunity to participate in offering alms to many of the city’s Buddhist monks.
Laos’ former Royal Palace is in the heart of Luang Prabang. The building is a mixture of French and Lao architecture. The French built the Royal Palace in 1904 in a Beaux Arts style. However, the King of Laos at that time asked for a spire on the building to reflect Lao-style architecture, which was then added to the design. The king lived here from 1909 until 1959. His son lived here from 1960 until 1975, when the monarchy ended. It became a museum in 1976.
A key architectural feature is its large roof with wings, which is meant to indicate wealth. Also, on the outside of the building above the entrance is an image of three elephants positioned underneath an umbrella. This is the national symbol of Laos. The three elephants represent the three kingdoms that once comprised the country. Their place under an umbrella signifies the unity of the kingdoms under one constitution.
Over the museum flies the Lao flag. It has red, white, and blue horizontal strips with a white circle in the middle. Red signifies the military and the people; blue is for natural resources; and white is the full moon, which is a symbol of purity.
The central hall of the palace, where royal coronations took place, is the main feature of the palace/museum and unlike anything we had ever seen before. All over the walls are scenes created with glass tile mosaic pieces. The scenes are meant to display everyday life in Laos. Unfortunately, no photography was permitted.
There is also an extensive display of Buddha figures from the local temples that had been burned in 1887. In that year, Chinese invaders burned 62 of the city’s 65 temples. We also saw rooms that had been royal living quarters. Interestingly, we learned that some members of the former royal family still reside in Luang Prabang. They own a hotel called Villa Santi. However, the king and more prominent members of the royal family were imprisoned after the Communist takeover in 1975, and no one knows exactly what happened to them. Some reports suggest the king died shortly thereafter. However, one relative claimed that the king lived in a prison camp until 1984.
Adjacent to the Royal Palace is an important temple, which is the home of the Golden Buddha. The temple is not old, only dating to 1992. However, the Golden Buddha is much older. It came to Laos from Sri Lanka in the first century AD and is 80% gold, weighing 120 pounds. The city’s name, Luang Prabang, actually means “home of the Golden Buddha.” Every year, exactly 16 people carry the golden Buddha to a nearby temple called Wat Mai Souvanna Poumaram as a “visit” to celebrate the New Year. Its position is standing with two hands up. This means “be peaceful, stay calm.” No photos of the Buddha figure are permitted. Across from the temple, there is an imposing statue of the last Lao king.
The most important Buddhist temple in Luang Prabang is named Wat Xieng Thang. The word “wat” refers not just to a Buddhist temple, but also to the whole temple complex, including the monastery. This wat dates to 1559 and is considered to be the best example of architecture in Laos. It has a three-tiered roof and was one of the temples that the Chinese did NOT burn in 1887, because a prominent Chinese son studied there at that time. It was fully restored in 1952.
This temple also features the glass mosaics similar to what we had seen in the Royal Palace Museum. There were amazing artistic elements both inside and outside of the main temple building, including extensive gold stenciling of mythological stories. Here, photography is permitted so we snapped away at the beautiful and unique artwork. The roof features a green dragon, also called a “naga” to symbolize protection. According to Buddhist teachings, the naga originally wanted to become a Buddhist monk, but Buddha said “no.” He then offered to protect Buddha, to which he agreed. In addition to the Buddha figure inside the temple, there is also a tiny temple onsite with another Buddha figure – this is used more for 24/7 access, we were told.
Just a short way from the Wat Xieng Thang is a pleasant spot to see the confluence of the Mekong and Nam Khan Rivers in central Luang Prabang. There are two seasonal bamboo bridges here (removed during the rainy season). As a land-locked country, Laos faces many challenges, but it does benefit from the Mekong River. This waterway travels south through Laos, then Cambodia and then into southern Vietnam. The name Mekong Delta in Vietnam would be familiar to Americans with memories of the Vietnam War, but that is a long way down river from Luang Prabang.
Luang Prabang’s main street is Sisavangvong Road, named after the last king. Walking from Wat Xieng Thang back to the Royal Palace will take you past 10 or so more Buddhist temples that you may enter. All require that you remove your shoes. We walked along this road to take this all in. First, we saw Wat Sensoukharam, which had white dragon dogs and beautiful elephants. There is also a standing Buddha figure in a side temple. We also saw Wat Mai Souvanna Poumaram, the famous temple that the Golden Buddha visits once a year. All feature impressive and unique artworks with, of course, large Buddha figures.
Another option for the tourist is to climb Mount Phousi, a large hill in the center of town that is lit up at night. There is a small temple at the top and nice 360-degree views. There is also a nice view of the Royal Palace Museum.
At the end of the day, a fun activity is Luang Prabang’s night market. It is huge with stand after stand of local items. Generally, it is not a fresh-food market, since there is also a morning market with that focus. However, a great aspect of the market is a large area with tables and prepared food vendors – sort of like a food court with a Lao version of food trucks. A large stage hosts live musical performances, which creates a very lively scene for local people and tourists.
On our second day, we arose extra early for an activity beginning at 5:30 a.m., when it was still dark outside. We returned to central Luang Prabang in order to offer alms to the local Buddhist monks. This is a tradition that is roughly 600 years old in this city and is an essential part of every day. We were told that the monks are not allowed to work, not even in the kitchen, so each day they begin by traveling a route in Luang Prabang to collect food offerings from local residents (and some tourists who participate, like us). The food that is collected is mostly cooked rice.
When they have finished, they return to the temple/monastery with the food and share it with each other that morning. They also have a second meal before noon each day, but then after noon, they fast for the remainder of each day. Amazingly, every day there are local people who also rise early to offer this food. This is done for good karma as well as to support the monasteries.
In addition to the morning offerings, local people will also bring food to the monasteries directly, such as soup. On this day, we saw groups from eight different monasteries receiving alms.
The process was as follows (as facilitated by our guides): We sat in a long row on the side of a street. We were in low chairs with our shoes removed. Each of us was given a metal pot of local cooked sticky rice. The rice had been purchased from a small shop on the other side of the street. When a group of monks approached, they passed us in a single file. All were dressed in striking saffron/orange robes. We put a small ball of rice in each of their collection pots. Forming the rice into small balls as quickly as needed was a challenge. The monks did not speak; they were meditating. If you were slow with the rice, they just skipped your offering and kept moving. Some of the monks were older; some were just children. In fact, there were many young boys. Some of us ran out of rice before all eight monasteries has passed. We were told not to worry, just hold our hands together and bow to the monks as they passed.
Our local guide provided some valuable information about the local monasteries, as he himself had been a monk from the age of 14 through 19. This is a common practice for boys in Laos, especially those from the countryside. Joining the monastery enabled him to get a good high school-level education. Also, leaving at age 19 was not frowned upon. Only three percent of the teenagers will remain a monk for life, and there are no bad feelings about this. One hopes there are similar opportunities for girls.
Participating in this ceremony was a kind of introduction to the spiritual life of the Buddhist religion. It has a day-to-day importance to the people of this area that is hard for us to understand. One aspect that we can understand is the fact the absence of crime here. When we initially arrived, we were driven past commercial open-air storefronts. The only indication that they were closed was a rope drawn across the front of the store.
“Are the store owners not afraid of theft? There is nothing to keep anyone out of the store!” we exclaimed to our guide.
He responded, “There is no theft.”
Travel certainly shows us how different other places can be.
