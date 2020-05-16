Athens and Ikaria: A first visit to Greece

In early March 2020, I strapped on my backpack and walked to the Napa bus station to begin a month-long first visit to Greece. My itinerary selected three locations: the city of Athens, and the islands Ikaria and Crete.
I had prepared for the trip over several months, reading modern Greek literature and history, and learning a bit of the language. Whereas ancient art and buildings were major attractions, I was more curious about today's society and also wanted to explore a hilly Mediterranean environment. But the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted plans, precluding Crete and persuading me to return a week early.
At first, Athens seemed only modern systems and buildings: airport, train to the center, streets thronged with people and vehicles, a hostel dormitory and many restaurants. But going out before dawn on the second day, I glimpsed the Parthenon temple on the Acropolis hill. Captured by this vision, I wandered slowly past remains of the ancient city, ascended the hill and viewed the vast modern city, then roamed the whole Acropolis area with its famous structures.
Ancient Greece had been an obsession in high school years when I read books by Edith Hamilton and Robert Graves, and viewed paintings on pottery at the New York Metropolitan Museum. Sixty years later, here I was circling the Parthenon temple itself.
The next day, I walked to the National Archaeological Museum and viewed the bronze statue of Poseidon throwing a trident (or maybe Zeus throwing lightning). The perfection of this ancient statue is amazing, both its detailed presentation of athletic male form, and the skill needed to create an eight-foot-high precise image from bronze. It was thrilling to stand before a favorite artwork known only from photographs.
On the walk from museum back to hostel, I stopped at a small restaurant providing cuisine of Crete, and enjoyed Cretan songs played by a trio with traditional instruments. The favorite liquor of Crete, raki made from fennel, was served gratis, and my little glass got refilled by another customer as a welcoming gesture. But that was the closest I came to Crete, since the government soon closed almost all hotels in the country to fight the pandemic.
Next destination was Ikaria, an island 25 miles long near the east coast of the Aegean Sea. On the seven-hour ferry trip from Piraeus, the port of Athens, I roamed the ship inside and outdoors, enjoying views of islands and the night sky. Most islands seemed dry as deserts, whereas I found Ikaria thick with low plants and trees. Apparently, the ridge running Ikaria's length is high enough to induce plenty of rain.
The ridge is so steep on the south side and the land so deeply incised on north that roads are always narrow and twisting. A road connecting the island from end to end and across the ridge was constructed only after 1950. Previously, people traveled on foot with loads on donkeys, or by small boats along the coast. Also, the island economy was mainly subsistence farming and herding, with few products to export.
That has changed greatly with tourism since one can earn a year's income from summer tourists, and not need to work in the other seasons growing food. Also, cars and motorcycles have made walking and bicycling infrequent. The island's modern problems have been described in "Ikaria: Paradise in Peril", a 2010 book by Ikarian native John Chrysochoos, in which he lists intractable issues like motor traffic from mass tourism and deforestation depleting the water supply.
Ikaria is celebrated as a "blue zone", one of the world's exemplary places for long healthy lives. I was curious about any effect from staying 12 nights on the island, while eating local cuisine and hiking the rugged terrain. I moved between lodgings across the island, and in the first two days was close to the sea where I could swim. The sea displayed several hues of blue and blue-green. A public bus runs during late spring and summer, but my avoiding main tourist season meant that many services were still closed, so I hired taxis for distance travel.
I enjoyed some of Ikaria's traditional benefits, including cuisine based on garden vegetables and eggs from chicken coops beside homes, plus tea and salads from wild plants. The friendliness and honesty of local people were endearing. Furthermore, my long walks on dirt tracks past flowering meadows and rocky highlands were cheerful and adventurous. The weather was cold, but pleasant on sunny afternoons. Rain fell frequently.
Authors like Dan Buettner and John Robbins have popularized the cuisines of world blue zones, as well as their calm societies and active lifestyles. Most of these zones have steep terrain requiring energetic walking for daily tasks in small scale farming and wild harvesting. But on modern Ikaria island, few people walk very far. Not by natural cuisine alone do people live to a hundred years.
As anti-pandemic measures became stricter, my plans had to change. I extended the stay on Ikaria when Crete became inaccessible, but when my return flights were cancelled, I had to choose between leaving immediately or maybe having no exit for several weeks. With no case of COVID-19 reported on Ikaria, it seemed one of the safer places in the world. But it would have been unbearable to be stranded abroad if a family member became ill at home.
So I left a week early and, after two weeks of quarantine at home, am still in good health. My reading about Greece continues, as does study of the language.
