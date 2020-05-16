Athens and Ikaria: A first visit to Greece

Ikaria is celebrated as a "blue zone", one of the world's exemplary places for long healthy lives. I was curious about any effect from staying 12 nights on the island, while eating local cuisine and hiking the rugged terrain. I moved between lodgings across the island, and in the first two days was close to the sea where I could swim. The sea displayed several hues of blue and blue-green. A public bus runs during late spring and summer, but my avoiding main tourist season meant that many services were still closed, so I hired taxis for distance travel.

I enjoyed some of Ikaria's traditional benefits, including cuisine based on garden vegetables and eggs from chicken coops beside homes, plus tea and salads from wild plants. The friendliness and honesty of local people were endearing. Furthermore, my long walks on dirt tracks past flowering meadows and rocky highlands were cheerful and adventurous. The weather was cold, but pleasant on sunny afternoons. Rain fell frequently.

Authors like Dan Buettner and John Robbins have popularized the cuisines of world blue zones, as well as their calm societies and active lifestyles. Most of these zones have steep terrain requiring energetic walking for daily tasks in small scale farming and wild harvesting. But on modern Ikaria island, few people walk very far. Not by natural cuisine alone do people live to a hundred years.