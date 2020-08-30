Beirut flashback: Remembering Lebanon in a different time

I signed up for a tour with three Frenchmen, and off we went with a driver in a taxi. They smoked like fiends so I’d roll the windows down and they’d roll them up. They thought that if I smoked with them, that would take care of the problem. It was never resolved to anybody’s satisfaction, but Petra was everything it was cracked up to be. Coming home, we went to the border of Jordan/Israel. We could go into Bethlehem and visited the holy sites, but we couldn’t go into Israel from an Arab country. If we did, we’d have had to fly to Cypress and get our passports stamped before coming back into an Arab country. so we couldn’t visit Jerusalem.

Going home through Damascus it was the same drill. The closer we got to the border of Lebanon, the more roadblocks there were, really messing up the Frenchmen’s smoking habit. The reason for so much security was that the week before, some rebels had a firefight with the Syrian army who had them holed up in a mosque. They were finally caught and hung in the public square, so things were a bit tense.