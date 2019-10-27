SALEM, MASS. — Twenty people in Salem were accused of being witches in 1692, a year marked with the beginning of court trials that led to the hangings of Bridget Bishop, Rebecca Nurse, John Proctor and Wilmott Redd, among more innocent women (and men) who were wrongfully hanged. If they weren’t hanged, they perished in jail or, in the case of Giles Corey, were “pressed” to death.
Details of these and more gruesome facts can be learned during a visit to the Witch House in Salem, Massachusetts, in a house where Judge Jonathan Corwin, one of the magistrates who presided over witch trials, lived for more than 40 years. Markings meant to ward against evil spirits can still be seen on the home’s interior walls.
During the month of Halloween, this little seaport destination embellishes its dark, historic tales with theatrical re-enactments of that fateful year of 1692, including guided tours inside historical landmarks such as The House of the Seven Gables.
Elsewhere, the commercialization of Halloween is in full throttle along the patchouli incense-scented Essex Street pedestrian mall and at Pickering Wharf and Salem Commons, with vendors everywhere selling tinseled wands, pointy hats and tarot card readings.
Many, if not most businesses jump into the act. While checking in for my stay at the Salem Waterfront Hotel, ideally located on Pickering Wharf and steps away from the cities major attractions, I spotted a pair of skeletons casually seated, one on each sofa in the lobby. I laughed at the skeletons, but nearly jumped out of my skin when I saw a seven-foot-long dragon shadowing the concierge. A glass of rosé at the hotel’s Regatta Pub helped calm me.
Salem, my childhood home, has evolved since I left it in the mid-1980s. I view it as so much more than a place where witchcraft hysteria peaked. Lyceum Hall, for example, is where Alexander Graham Bell made the first telephone call. The hall is now a fabulous restaurant called Turner’s Seafood.
Just around the corner, the Peabody Essex Museum (PEM) offers a plethora of world-class exhibits, notably the Yin Yu Tang House, a late 18th-century dwelling shipped from China, piece by piece, and installed in the rear of the museum. Most recently, the PEM opened a newly constructed 40,000 square-foot wing to showcase more art installations; it is now one of the nation’s largest art museum destinations outside of a major urban center.
From China and East India to Salem, merchant ships crowded Salem’s harbor during the 15th-century spice trade. That storied era is commemorated by a series of nautical figureheads, carved wooden busts of women that typically adorned such ships, called The Ladies of Salem. They’re now affixed to the lamp posts along Essex Street.
The theme of sailing the high seas continued when I climbed aboard a schooner named the When and If, which takes visitors on daily cruises through the harbor and points north. Once a-sail, we passengers waved as we passed a floating tiki bar, a flotilla of racing sailboats, and the picture-worthy Marblehead Lighthouse at Marblehead Point.
When a second schooner, named Adelle, approached us from the bow, we jumped in astonishment as it issued a loud blast of fire powder. Our captain, Dylan Salzmann, instructed us to shout: “Fire in the hole!” as we blasted right back at Adelle.
My last morning in Salem was spent pounding the cobblestones downtown with Karen Scalia of Salem Food Tours. The tour began inside the East India Mall, where we met chef/owner Doug Gust of Jodi Bee Bakes. This vegetarian bakery/café surprised and delighted us with a sampling of healthfully prepared breakfast goodies and fair-trade coffee.
On to Pamplemousse, a cozy kitchen shop with food and wine, where we learned a bit about mead, a beverage made of fermented honey, water, malt and yeast. Mead is having a moment now, and the shop offers a full shelf of varieties to buy. Our final stop was at 62 Wharf Street for a progressive spice sampling at Salem Spice, a unique emporium that shares space with Branch Olive Oil Company.
Strolling past more Ladies of Salem, Karen regaled us with stories of Salem’s long and varied history but made sure to remind us that there simply were no witches here in 1692.