Blue Sky, Beaches and Bushwackers: Gulf Shores, where Alabama meets Florida, is a lively escape

Blue Sky, Beaches and Bushwackers: Gulf Shores, where Alabama meets Florida, is a lively escape

Okay, I must have somehow missed watching the four-season MTV series, "Floribama Shores," a show about eight impossibly pretty young adults living the beachfront life. But I swear, until I arrived at the actual place —  Orange Beach, Alabama, which straddles the state line of Florida Beach and was named after the short-lived success of locals who attempted to grow oranges — I was unaware that Floribama was a real destination.

Legend has it that when the state of Alabama built the Perdido Pass Bridge in 1962, linking it over water to the Florida panhandle, the Sunshine State was so grateful it bequeathed two miles of beachfront land to Alabama.

Fact: Pirates once hid in Perdido Pass and Perdido Bay to raid ships, and they may have buried some of their treasure in Baldwin County. Scuba diving is popular here.

I was also unaware that the similarly named Flora-Bama has been considered one of the world’s top beach bars since 1964. More on that in a minute, though.

Alabama’s Gulf Coast is a stunning 32-mile span of white-sand beaches made of soft-grained quartz. It’s no wonder this area has boomed with tourists and sun-worshippers hoping to escape daily life for a few hours, a week — or a lifetime (high-rise condos proliferate). And there’s no shortage of water-based things to do, from dolphin cruises to sunset savoring, and on pilgrimages to the famous Flora-Bama.

My base at Gulf Shores was the Hotel Indigo. Riding the elevator to my room, a cowboy with a guitar slung on his shoulder asked me – in the thickest Southern drawl imaginable – if I’d come into town for Flora-Bama.

My clueless expression led to his own expression — of disbelief and horror. Truly, he had just spoken to a Martian. I obviously needed to do some research, and I learned this story, which natives know by heart:

Back in 1964, the Tampary family built a package store and a small bar shack on the very stretch of land that Florida had so graciously parted with two years earlier. Ownership changed hands a few times, but both the bar and its reputation for good times grew and grew. Today, Flora-Bama’s five outdoor stages host live music 365 days a year, as well as chili cookoffs, fishing rodeos, and the unique… annual Mullet Toss. Yup.

It’s also well known for The Bushwacker, a potent, five-liquor, 12-ounce frozen cocktail served each year to thousands upon request. Imbibe at your peril.

Sun and song are ubiquitous on the Gulf Shores, but so are Southern food specialties. Local grouper and red snapper, Gulf shrimp po’boys (sample excellent ones at Cosmo’s), and of course, barbeque.

I lunched on slathered and delicious pulled pork at a picnic table on the dog-friendly deck of Woodside Restaurant in Gulf State Park, a place believed to have one of the closest bodies of fresh water next to a body of saltwater in the world. My lunch was served with a side of house-made potato chips and (blessedly) the shade of an ancient oak tree. But wait, there’s a dessert menu, and it features S’Mores in a Jar. Whaaat? I managed three bites of this amazing concoction and they’ll remain in my taste memory forever.

My final morning was spent at The Coastal Arts Center of Orange, which showcases works by local artists. Next door at The Hot Shop, I was able to add “glassblower” to my resumé thanks to careful instruction by its talented resident artisan. I left with a cobalt blue flower, hand-blown by me, as a souvenir of my time there. Another option on site is pottery-making.

Retail therapy is available at The Wharf, a shopping plaza worth leaving the beach before getting sunburned. My afternoon was spent at High Cotton Bath, where I scored some adorable, mint-colored pajamas made of sweat-wicking bamboo, and I took part in the shop’s signature experience to personalize a scented body mist and lotion from a plethora of essential oils on hand.

Creating scented luxuries made me hungry, so I headed to Villaggio Grill, a stone’s throw from The Wharf. A slice of pizza and a glass of cold wine at the bar was the ideal ending to my exploration of the Gulf Shores.

The next morning, I bid adieu to the Hotel Indigo and got back into my car. And sure enough, less than 10 minutes down the road I found myself crossing the Perdido Pass Bridge. I waved to the Flora-Bama below me as I exited Alabama and arrived in the panhandle of Florida.

Charlene Peters is author of “Travel Makes Me Hungry: Tales of tastes & indigenous recipes to share.” She can be reached by email: SipTripper@gmail.com.

