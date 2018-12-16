While traditions like the Bracebridge dinner in Yosemite National Park have endured for nearly 100 years, those attending the annual yuletide event could not help but notice that the Ahwanee hotel, the site of Bracebridge since it opened in 1927, is now the Majestic.
Likewise, generations who went to Curry Village now are staying in cabins at Half Dome Village, Yosemite Lodge at the Falls is called Yosemite Valley Lodge, Badger Pass ski area is Yosemite Ski and Snowboard area and the historic Wawona Hotel is now Big Trees Lodge.
All the signs and markers, from the welcome mat at the former Ahwanee to the welcome sign at Curry Village reflect these changes.
They are the result of the ongoing litigation between Delaware North, the company that held the Yosemite concessions contract from 1992 to 2016, and the National Park Service. When their contract was not renewed by the National Park Service, Delaware North, which had copyrighted the historic names, wanted the Park Service to pay them around $40 million for the rights to use them. Instead, the Park Service changed the names, temporarily, and went to court for the right to use the names that existed for decades before Delaware North ever got a contract to provide concessions in the park.
It remains at lively topic of conversations among visitors and employees, and those that this reporter talked to had no kind words for Delaware North. The generations who had stayed at the old Camp Curry, learned to ski at Badger Pass, and worked at the historic Wawona hotel want the old names back.
"Sour grapes," one visitor summed it up. "That company lost its contract. Now they are doing this for money."
An employee added, "It's all about money; it's always about money."
And one visitor summed it up succinctly: "It will always be the Awahnee."
While it appears likely that the litigation will continue well into 2019, the consensus seemed to be a heart wish that the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future might visit executives from Delaware North this yuletide season.