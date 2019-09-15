There are plenty of places to visit in the Big Sky state: Billings, Butte, Helena, Missoula, and Glacier Park. This story, however, is about a month of respite and relaxation in Hamilton, Montana, an hour’s drive south of Missoula, not far from the border with Idaho.
I have been to Hamilton three times since my friend Maria Laughlin moved there from Napa six years ago. This was the second time I drove, in order to take my dog along for company. It’s at least 16 hours of driving time and I chose to break it up into three days and spend nights in Winnemucca, Nevada and Twin Falls, Idaho.
I will always remember waking up in Winnemucca on April 30 to heavy snow falling and three inches of it sticking to my car. Once out of Nevada, traversing Idaho introduced that cloud-heavy, big turquoise sky and views of the Rockies that let you know this is the West.
Hamilton, at 3,600 feet altitude, is a valley between the Bitterroot Mountains in the west and the Sapphire Mountains in the east. The highest peak is Trapper, just over 10,000 feet.
On my previous May visit to Hamilton, I had seen a rental property that ignited my desire for days of sitting and looking at the snow-covered Bitterroots. I couldn’t get that house out of my head, so I rented it for May.
My back yard was fields and just a few houses, all the way to the foot of the mountains. The mountain-facing side of the house is all glass, so I had the pleasure of viewing those mountains all day and into the night. Hamilton is on the west edge of the Mountain time zone, so even in May, it didn’t get dark until after 9 o’clock.
Daily entertainment included listening to the western meadowlarks singing their beautiful tune — I counted eight notes — from the tall grasses in the fields, and watching the pet miniature bull next door play with his giant-sized beach ball.
That neighbor also has two friendly horses. If I walked down our almost quarter-mile gravel driveway, I could visit llamas and more horses grazing close by. My daily walks took me a couple of miles from home, past properties where the dog and I met pigs, sheep, cows, geese, and more horses. I heard about a moose and her calf wandering around town, but never saw them.
I had my Montana initiation on Day 3, in the middle of the afternoon, when I hit a deer that had been camouflaged in a ditch until she jumped in front of my car. That shook me up and required getting to know the local body shop, but it could have been much worse for me. Sadly, the deer did not survive.
The time passed in reading and writing and visiting with my friend. Hamilton has a tourist season, which attracts fly fishers and hunters and the cast and crew of the TV show “Yellowstone,” but that doesn’t start until summer is officially on. The month of May might be about flowers sprouting in other places, but in Hamilton the temperature was still in the 40s some mornings. I did a few walks in wool gloves and a warm hat. It rained a few times, but not for long, and by the end of the month, I was going out in shirtsleeves and sandals.
There are hiking trailheads all over the Bitterroot Valley. I bought a trail book at the Chapter One Bookstore and went on one wilderness hike on my own. This was probably not wise, as it was a four-mile drive up a dirt road to the trailhead and I had no bear spray, which is a must for hiking in Montana.
Another day, I went with a friend to Lake Como, 20 minutes south near Darby. It is a beautiful lake surrounded by pines, with a beach and picnic tables and a six-mile trail that goes all the way around. During the summer, it is a great place for camping, boating, and fishing. Just months before, I had visited Lake Como in Italy, so was pleased to learn the Montana lake was named by an Italian missionary for his homeland.
One day, my friend and I drove to Arlee, about an hour and a half away, to visit the Garden of 1,000 Buddhas. A spiritual site on the Flathead Indian Reservation, it is open to the public. I also drove just a few miles to The Merc in Corvallis, a must-do destination for enormous ice cream cones and all kinds of Montana gift items. We also visited Corvallis for their Memorial Day parade, a typical small- town parade with animals and engines.
I made several trips to the Saturday Hamilton farmers market, where I discovered a radish-like plant called salad turnips and bought huckleberry pie from the Montana-famous Pie Man. Huckleberries are a specialty in Montana and products made from them are expensive. They are small and hard to grow, a little like mountain cabernet grapevines producing small yields that go for high prices.
Late in my trip, I was introduced to Back Road Cider, which makes a very tasty and dry cider in several flavors. You can buy a growler to take home. I also visited the Bitterroot Brewery for a burger, beer and free live music. Breweries can serve between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m., but in Hamilton the brewery and wine establishments I visited in May were open and serving only from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. By state law, alcohol purveyors are allowed to sell a customer only 48 ounces of alcohol and at the brewery, they give you a punch card.
Blodgett Canyon Cellars winery on Main Street evokes the old West, with a long bar, lots of wood, and a mural of pastures and cows. Their tastings, for $10, include four wines, a total of about two glasses. In nice weather, you can sit on the roof and enjoy the views. The wine grapes are sourced in Washington state. I liked the syrah enough to bring some home to share.
Not everything was perfect on this visit. My rental house uses well water and there were some problems with supply, despite the snowmelt filling the creeks and trenches and in the swift Bitterroot River. Recycling in this part of Montana is not a priority. Ravalli County, where Hamilton is located, has an all-volunteer recycling company, but they take only cardboard boxes, office paper, and newsprint. I packed up four bags of plastics and glass and paperboard and brought them home with me.
Despite all there is to do in Hamilton, the highlights were the quiet, closeness of nature, and those majestic mountains. If you’re looking for a place to relax, I highly recommend it. Allegiant Air has seasonal flights direct from Oakland to Missoula. The property manager, who took great care with my comforts and manages a large number of rental homes, is Amy Sage at sweetsage@bitterroot.com.