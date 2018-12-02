If your idea of paradise is lounging on a Hawaiian beach under swaying palm trees, eating fresh-caught fish and sipping tropical drinks, but doesn’t include threading through traffic or beating off crowds at high-end stores packed with luxury goods….or Hawaii, welcome to the Cook Islands.
Relatively unknown to Americans, this group of islands, of which only a handful are populated and the largest, Rarotonga, is truly Hawaii 50 years ago. It is the ultimate island vacation spot with all of the necessary accoutrements and none of the glitz, neon and few tourist traps. You can still buy a T-shirt and other tropical goodies but the Cook Islands are not in your face. They live more in your heart.
The Cook Islands are white sand and blue water, shallow for hundreds of feet with lagoons of protected waters teeming with underwater wildlife and colorful coral, although the demise of coral has hit this area, too, unfortunately. Whales can be spotted off every beach on the island and are so plentiful they are munching on the fish population, causing a bit of concern for local fishermen.
Water activities are endless (discussed later) but reading a good book on the beach is just as invigorating. Stunning vistas for miles, lazy waves and palm trees framing the view is just about as good as it gets.
To get to the Cook Islands, Air New Zealand is the most efficient way to go. With lovely service, comfortable seats, even in economy, this airline makes your entry into the South Pacific as pleasant as possible. And, if you pay attention to their fare sales, especially right after Thanksgiving, you can fly round-trip from Los Angeles for less than $500 on selected dates. Planning ahead will get you very cheap fares to L.A. so it’s impossible not to go. This is how I discovered the Cook Islands; it was a deal I could simply not pass up. The islands sounded exotic, the normal price of about $1,500 was now about $465, and these islands are relatively unknown among American travelers.
Flights from the United States usually leave around midnight PST and land in Rarotonga the following morning at the crack of dawn. The islands are three hours behind West Coast time just like Hawaii so the adjustment is not too difficult but be prepared to have a plan when you land. If you land on a Sunday, remember this is a religious country and little will be open. Either rent a car or have transportation arranged to a hotel or villa. They will charge you an extra $60NZL to check in but it may be worth it to sleep after the 9-to 10-hour flight.
The currency here is the New Zealand dollar or the local currency, the Cook Island dollar, worth exactly the same amount. The Cook Islands, although once a part of New Zealand, is now its own country with its own government although, as an island, is very dependent on other countries for resources they are unable to produce here.
Fishing is abundant, agriculture hearty and tourism important, although there are no major hotel chains and no building is higher than four stories. As with hotels, there are no chain restaurants or coffee shops. While coffee drinks in all their fancy forms are plentiful, it won’t be at a Starbucks.
Lodging on Rarotonga is a combination of small hotels and bungalows as well as family-owned villas and other forms of vacation rentals. Many of these are beachfront or very near the beach. For the most part, accommodation is reasonable. We found a two-bedroom/two-bath villa at Tropical Sands a little north of popular Muri Beach for $93 per night through Hotels.com but do some homework.
Muri Beach is the windward side of the island and can get a bit windy at times. The other side of the island can be less windy and equally interesting yet not as walkable as Muri Beach. On this side of the island, find value at places like Cook’s Oasis Villas, The Rarotongan and Sunset Resort where the Anchorage Restaurant serves up an amazing Mahi Mahi Eggs Benedict. Higher-end resorts include The Sanctuary and Magic Reef Bungalows.
On this side of Rarotonga, eat breakfast or lunch at Beluga for the freshest of fish with an Asian flair or try dinner at Kikau Hut for Polynesian flair or Vaima for beachfront fare. For a special experience, try the “long lunch” at Archimedes on the way up the hill to the hospital – a great view and not nearly as morbid as a trip to the hospital sounds!
For the best in sunset cocktails in this neighborhood, head to Wilson’s Bar at the Castaway Resort. Park on the street and walk back to the bar themed for the Tom Hanks movie “Castaway” and settle in for happy hour drinks as the sun sets. Food is great and they have daily specials that draw a decent local crowd, which is always a good sign. At the Aroa Beachside Inn, the Shipwreck Hut Beach Bar has nightly live music as the sun goes down and tropical cocktails served in mason jars…a bit expensive but lively.
On the way back to Muri Beach, my favorite lunchtime stop is Charlie’s Café and Beach Hire serves a killer fish sandwich but I settled for the fish and chips (order it grilled) for $10 NZL, which is about $6.60 U.S.. A local draft beer will set you back $4 NZL or less than $3 U.S..
On Muri Beach, in the center of town, four nights a week (Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) is the Muri Night Market from about 5-8 p.m. Get here early to brave the lines for some of the cheapest, creative food and a convivial atmosphere blending locals and tourists all in the pursuit of a yummy local dinner. In one week we were there, we had Curry Tiger Shrimp from the Fish Man three times. At $14 NZL ($10 U.S.), this was made fresh to order and lasted easily into lunch the next day. Also look for the chicken skewers on fried rice with mushroom sauce and the amazing desserts right next to the Fish Man. You have never had cheesecake the way you have it on Rarotonga.
Other great finds around Muri Beach are the perpetually popular The Moorings, which is really a café in a container (containers are popular on the island) serving fresh fish sandwiches from the day’s haul that comes in right there. Also good in the area are The Rickshaw and Mi Cucina from the same owners of The Tamarind House, a longtime favorite not far away.
Internet connectivity is a challenge on Rarotonga so either purchase a SIM card for your phone or buy minutes from the local provider, BlueSky, available in several locations including the strongest Wi-Fi at the Te Wara Museum, purveyor of local goods and great coffee and muffins. This is our gathering place day and night.
There is plenty to do on Rarotonga both on land and sea. Snorkeling, stand-up paddle boarding both during the day and with lights at night, scuba diving, fishing and glass- bottom boating are popular and there are several operators around the island. Evening feasts with local dancers combine the local buried pig with Polynesian dancers and local produce and muddy dune buggy rides are messy and wild but end up at an amazing waterfall for a swim to scrub the dirt off before a local lunch.
Getting around Rarotonga is easiest in a car or scooter (a license and helmet is required) but two buses circle the island clockwise and counter-clockwise (yes, the buses say this) and there is a schedule but I have found that they rarely follow the schedule to the letter so walking or waiting is the only option. A 10-ride trip is $10 NZL.
Of the many Cook Islands, only a few are equipped for tourists and some are difficult to visit. Aitutaki is the most popular, especially for honeymooners and those desiring an absolutely slow and quiet getaway, and day trips are possible. Several flights a day on Air Rarotonga get you there and three or four days is plenty of time for an Aitutaki immersion. Definitely rent scooters; no license or helmets required on this slower-paced paradise.
If you really seek an island paradise and don’t need or want the glitz and glamour of a big-city or mega resorts, then the Cook Islands and the lovely people who live and work there will make your vacation more than you ever imagined.