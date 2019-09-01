Our river cruise began at the tip of the Eiffel Tower and docked sky-high in the Swiss Alps.
Well, figuratively speaking, of course. Before and after land extensions -- originally intended as mere appetizers and desserts for the sailing itself -- are sometimes tastier than the main course.
With all due respect to Captain Patrik Jermolin and his 50-member crew on the Viking Kvasir, our Paris-to-Zurich cruise was excellent, we really enjoyed it and we couldn’t have done it without you -- service, food, ports and all -- but those bookend tours stole the show.
Paris is a tough act to follow, whether it’s your first or 50th visit. Being a weekend, most Parisians had already fled town to avoid the tourist invasion. We began at the Eiffel Tower, where we had only made it to the first landing on a previous trip.
This time it was straight to the top (on a lift) for an amazing view of “The City of Lights” with a glass of (what else?) Champagne. Because of the weekend lines, the Eiffel Tower stop took half a day.
That afternoon, we visited perhaps the most celebrated bohemian enclave in the city, Montmartre, where artists and poets like Monet, Picasso, Dali, and Van Gogh gained (or imbibed) inspiration in cafes and cabarets.
We traveled by buses, underground metro and funiculars to Montmartre Hill, packed body-to-body like sardines, while loudspeakers blared in several languages, “BEWARE OF PICKPOCKETS!”
Strolling the Champs-Elysees, with its inviting riverside and 37 graceful bridges offering splendid views of all things Parisian, followed by dinner at a sidewalk terrace, ended our day.
The next morning, our guide took us on a scenic drive past Les Invalides (a group of military buildings containing Napoleon’s final resting place), over the Pont Alexandre III to the Palais de l’Elysee (French president’s official residence) and the Palais Garnier opera house.
After lunch, we viewed the famed Moulin Rouge nightclub, immortalized by the likes of painter Toulouse-Lautrec. Just the mention of his name evokes images of cancan dancers, and that’s where we would finish our Paris appetizer, with dinner at the city’s oldest cabaret, the Paradis in the Latin Quarter, which first opened in 1803, burned down, and was rebuilt by Gustave Eiffel at the same time he was building his great Tower.
The Paradis pulled out all the stops -- acrobats, dancers, ballets, scantily-clad mademoiselles descending from the high ceiling on swings -- finishing with the showstopping French cancan. Little wonder why little Toulouse was also a familiar sight at the Paradis with his own stage-front table.
Part 2: The Cruise
The next morning, we left our hotel by bus and headed across the German border to our official embarkation point in Trier, Germany. Captain Jermolin welcomed all 190 cruisers aboard the four-decker Viking Kvasir to begin the main course, an eight-day cruise that would end in Basel, Switzerland.
(Kvasir was a Norse god that no one aboard ever heard of or could pronounce)
I had never even heard of Trier either, although it is Germany’s oldest city and once capital of the Holy Roman Empire. Today, Trier is a picturesque city surrounded by forests and vineyards. We had a walking tour past the Roman amphitheater, the massive Roman baths and the remarkably preserved Roman city gates.
Not on our itinerary, but a nice surprise, was a quick stop for lunch at nearby Luxembourg. Amazing how you can zip in and out of countries over here in minutes. Some city cable cars even cross international borders on their runs.
Down the Moselle River to our next port stop, Cochem. Perched on a hilltop is its signature landmark, the 1,000-year-old Reichsburg Castle. Like most German cities, Cochem also has an Old Quarter with its market square, monastery and plenty of wine taverns.
Down the river once more to Koblenz, a traditional German country town at the confluence of the Rhine and Moselle Rivers, and then to Mainz in the very heart of the Rhine wine region. Mainz’s most famous son is Johannes Gutenberg, inventor of movable type and book printing. We toured the Gutenberg Museum and the 1,000-year-old Mainz Cathedral with its 6 magnificent towers.
Other highlights on our Viking stops were side trips to Heidelberg, renowned for its university and baroque-style Old Town, and Worms, where 2,000 years of history encompass emperors, kings, Jewish history and the edict that declared Martin Luther a heretic for his religious beliefs.
Our cruise ended in Basel, where three nations converge -- Switzerland, France and Germany -- by motor coach and even by foot! It’s like an international game of hopscotch.
Part 3: The Dessert
We opened our Viking extension tour with a full day up the Alps between Basel and Zurich.
First, a scenic drive to the charming village of Brienz where we visited a wood carving school. Then on to Grindelwad to board a cogwheel train to Kleine Scheidegg, a mountain pass with breathtaking views of the Alps.
After lunch, we continued to Interlaken, beautifully set between Lake Thun and Lake Brienz and surrounded by soaring peaks, some of the highest in Europe.
And now, our grand finale, to the remote Alps village of Torbel, east of Geneva and in the southern region of Valais. You won’t find Torbel on the tourist maps, but you won’t find many Torbels in the world either.
Torbel looks like it jumped right out of a storybook, perhaps one from the mind of Stephen King. Call it a mix of the movies “Deliverance” and “Slingblade” and Li’l Abner’s “Dogpatch.”
The residents speak a strange dialect that no one else understands, cows fight like sumo wrestlers and goats come in two equal shades, black and white.
Split exactly down the middle, they are black from head to belly, white from there to tail, and look like some strange experiment gone awry.
“Don’t be afraid of them,” our guide Ingrid said. “They’re a type of Alpine goats, been bred like that for hundreds of years.”
Ingrid walked us down to a pasture where the “fighting black cows” were grazing. They had short robust horns and seemed docile, but each spring battle among themselves to determine the pecking order for leading the herd to the pastures.
It’s an all-day affair with each cow choosing an opponent, locking horns, pushing against one another like sumo wrestlers until one quits and runs. The overall winner is crowned “Queen of Queens” and wears a 30-pound championship cowbell for the rest of the year.
“A few years ago one of the farmers was caught giving schnapps to his cows to make them more aggressive,” Ingrid said. “Since then we have veterinarians check the winners.”
Practically all of Torbel’s 500-or-so residents are descendants of the original 12 families who settled here centuries ago. The tiny village was the subject of a classic anthropological study of people who have survived on the limited sources available -- land, water, vegetation and animals -- for more than 1,000 years.
Up until the early 1970s, the only way to reach Torbel was by foot, and it was a grueling climb up the steep slopes. Small dirt roads are now nearby, but the villagers rarely come down into “civilization.”
Torbel’s homes were in a cluster, rough wooden frames with slate roofs. Some were elevated on stilts, with large round concrete discs separating the foundations from the stilts.
“They put that concrete there to keep the rats from climbing into the house and eating the food,” Ingrid explained.
She walked us into one of the homes. Cowbells and gadgets of every description hung from the rafters and on most walls. Except for one wall, where a number of shotguns were displayed. There were also axes, large knives and other cutting instruments scattered about.
“You’ll find guns and hatchets in just about every home,” Ingrid said, “but I don’t remember the last time there was a violent crime up here.
“Besides, if you wanted to hurt someone, all you’d have to do is push him down the Alps.”
And so ended our Viking adventure, beginning in one of the most famous cities on earth and ending in a strange mountain village that time may have forgot, but I never will.