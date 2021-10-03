Cruising the island of fire and ice

In July, a successful cruise seemed reasonable, given the high vaccination rate in Iceland and preparations that Viking Ocean Cruises had taken, including building a full-scale laboratory on each of its cruise ships to test daily for COVID among the fully vaccinated and previously tested crew and passengers. Onboard, 760 passengers (with extra space on a 930-passenger ship) were fully connected with the ship’s medical crew. We filled out daily health questionnaires; had our temperatures checked at the entrance to breakfast and carried a contact tracing medallion while on ship and ashore.

Unique to the cruising industry, we began each day with a substantial spit — 2 milliliters aimed directly into a test tube marked with name and barcode. A knock would come to our cabin door at 8:30 a.m. — no sleeping late during summer in the far north — to collect our oral specimens. I heard few passengers complain about producing this juicy spit, which was required to be collected before brushing teeth or drinking coffee, not that any of the passengers said they awoke salivating over the prospect.

Most of this summer’s restart cruises on Viking vessels went well. Ours? Outstanding ship and great seafood, as expected, but we missed about half the port stops, which were canceled because of ship protocols concerning the virus and concerned local officials.