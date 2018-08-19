Vernon, British Columbia – Noticing two friendly goats were placidly nuzzling a woman doing yoga to my right, I moved closer, craving some goat proximity of my own.
One goat got so comfy, she lay on the mat right next to our teacher, serenely gazing as she demonstrated various poses. Others practiced downward-facing goat, butts in the air, heads poking under the wire fence to nibble the grass. Finally, I petted an amiable visitor, one of five small Nigerian dwarf goats helping our morning practice.
“It either makes you super-focused or you laugh the whole way through it,” said Jennifer Greenwood, our teacher at O’Keefe Ranch in Vernon. It was just one of many nature encounters in the oldest town in the Okanagan Valley, nestled by three lakes, forest-draped mountains, lake-facing winery restaurants like Gray Monk and orchards, 45 minutes north of Kelowna.
Walking with alpacas was another. Walking a small white alpaca on a lead at Camelot Haven farm, overlooking a beautiful view of Kalamalka Lake, I listened as the farm owner discussed alpaca mating habits.
Females seem to call the shots. “If she likes the male approaching her, she cushes (folds her limbs to sit like a camel; alpacas and camels belong to the camelid species). If not, she runs around in circles and spits at him,” said Julene Ashford.
I cuddled a 5-day-old alpaca in my arms, named for Bambi’s girlfriend Faline (and just as cute), who was too weak to nurse when born but was now doing fine. Ashford raises her herd for their ultra-short fleece, and alpaca socks, gloves, hats and felt items are sold at her on-site shop.
A town of 40,000 where hanging flower baskets and trees line its low-rise downtown in summer, Vernon is very fond of beverages: it has a cidery, meadery, distillery, over 40 coffee shops, eight wineries nearby (comprising the Scenic Sip tasting trail) and a wild tea “plantation” nearby. (It also has 17 cannabis dispensaries. A prescription is required in the province, but it’s so easy to get it’s “a joke,” my guide said.)
At Wildcraft Forest, I settled in for a wild tea tasting, followed by “forest bathing.” Wild botanicals harvested from the forest are fermented and made into chilled teas like The Moon, brewed from spruce needles, wild rose hips leaves and stems, burdock leaves and mullein. You can buy their bottles filled with the botanicals, whose labels are adorned by nature paintings by owner Don Elzer depicting a full moon over the forest or mountains and fields.
Very popular in Japan, “forest bathing” means going into a forest to connect with its healing energy, to walk, sleep, meditate or exercise. Scientific studies show a jump in health and well-being, but at least 20 minutes of “dwell” time are needed. Every major company has a “forest bathing” teacher on board.
“We believe plants in the forest have intelligence and are sentient. The longer the dwell time, the more you soak up energy and phenocytes trees create and expand your senses,” Elzer added.
Later, craving something stronger than forest tea, I did a tasting and a Canadian history lesson in a glass (or five) at BX Press Cidery. Making crisp, dry hard ciders named for characters in British Columbia history, like The Prospector, The Bandit and The CrackWhip, BX takes its name from a stagecoach mail company tied to the development of B.C., second only to Wells Fargo in the vast territory covered.
Nicknamed “The BX,” Barnard’s Express began when one very determined gold prospector began delivering the mail, by walking and sometimes canoeing, 760 miles round-trip, a few times a year. Every place where the mail was delivered, a tiny settlement grew up. After Francis Barnard was awarded the mail contract in 1862, he expanded over time to a thriving company with a fleet of horses, stagecoaches and drivers, which ran until 1920.
Tasting The Bandit, whose ruby-red color is due to infusing local cherries, I learned about thief Sam Rowlands, whose hold-up of a BX stagecoach netted over $500,000 in gold nuggets and bars in today’s money from our hostess, who told the story with relish. “It’s my favorite, but then I’m from Australia, once a penal colony. At school we boasted whose ancestors stole the most. The winner was really cool.” Imprisoned for his crime, her hero escaped after just two years, never found again.
But many artisanal food producers, not just beverage purveyors, call the North Okanagan home. At Chocoliro Finest Chocolate, Swiss-born Jolanda Rotzetter tempers her chocolate each morning in flavors like Bourbon Chocolate (whisky from Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery is used) and White Chocolate (using local lavender). The mountain and lake scenery reminds her husband, Peter, of home. “But in five minutes here I can drive and be in wilderness. There’s much more space here and wildlife, like moose and bears,” he noted.
Bella Stella Cheese makes cheeses popular in Switzerland’s Italian-speaking Ticino region, like Formagella, a soft Brie-like cheese. At the Vernon Farmers Market, I spotted its owners, Ticino-born Igor Ruffa and his German-born wife, Irma. Meanwhile, cheeses popular in Holland, like raw-milk smoked and mild Gouda, are made by Triple Island Cheese Farm, owned by Dutch-born Johan and Kees Tuijtel.
