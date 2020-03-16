Discovering a special bakery in Danish Solvang

Since that first meeting, Garini and Williams have combined their creativity, in both Solvang and Israel, to enrich what she calls their “primitive craft” with out-of-the-box thinking and where the important thing is to listen to the bread.

Garini bakes bread from his home in Ein Kerem and gives small workshops for no more than seven participants at a time. His Instagram site is @ the_breadtree.

Garini likes to keep his groups small because, as he says, there is “a lot of sensitivity in the art of making bread, and I would like to give all my attention or as much as possible to the people that come and want to learn.”

He is “fascinated by the magic of it because it’s real magic knowing that you mix water and flour and something happens.”

That magic produces sourdough – a culture of bacteria and yeast living in harmony inside flour and water. “This combination,” he says, “makes magic. It allows bread or what I consider to be good bread to be what it is.” If this culture is properly taken care of, it will “reproduce and grow and will be happier, like every other culture basically.”