Discovering a special bakery in Danish Solvang

Visiting Solvang, the charming Danish town in Central California’s Santa Ynez Valley, is like being magically transported to Denmark.
There are buildings with classic Danish design, Danish flags flying next to the Stars and Stripes, and shops serving aebleskiver, a favorite Danish pastry. Indeed, Solvang has every reason to be called the Danish capital of America.
The town is about 33 miles north of Santa Barbara and was founded by Danish immigrants in 1911. It draws visitors who make the easy detour off Highway 101 between San Francisco and Los Angeles.
At Solvang’s Good Seed Coffee Boutique, Leyla Williams bakes delicious breads in tandem with her husband Brad, a coffee specialist, who is known as a Q Grader and is the roaster. Leyla and Brad operate the boutique together.
Her breads open up a whole new world of styles and tastes, and what makes it all so special, she says, is that “you’re always working with a living culture.”
That living culture is a fermented sourdough starter – the ingredient that makes the bread rise – which in this case comes from Israel. “So essentially every single loaf of bread I make,” Williams says, “comes from Israel, which is really cool.”
The starter was supplied by Erez Garini, a bread maker in Ein Kerem, a Jerusalem suburb known as the birthplace of John the Baptist. One day, Garini walked into the Good Seed Coffee Boutique with his family while on a visit to California, and Williams heard their Hebrew, which for her is “pretty much like a magnet for me because if I hear Hebrew, I go over and start talking.”
Since that first meeting, Garini and Williams have combined their creativity, in both Solvang and Israel, to enrich what she calls their “primitive craft” with out-of-the-box thinking and where the important thing is to listen to the bread.
Garini bakes bread from his home in Ein Kerem and gives small workshops for no more than seven participants at a time. His Instagram site is @ the_breadtree.
Garini likes to keep his groups small because, as he says, there is “a lot of sensitivity in the art of making bread, and I would like to give all my attention or as much as possible to the people that come and want to learn.”
He is “fascinated by the magic of it because it’s real magic knowing that you mix water and flour and something happens.”
That magic produces sourdough – a culture of bacteria and yeast living in harmony inside flour and water. “This combination,” he says, “makes magic. It allows bread or what I consider to be good bread to be what it is.” If this culture is properly taken care of, it will “reproduce and grow and will be happier, like every other culture basically.”
Commercial breads bought in the store, he explains, are made out of commercial yeast, which is “not bad … but what they usually do is they make the bread rise way quicker, and so you don’t get a lot of the deep flavor that you can get when you let the dough rest for a longer time, sometimes even days if you want…”
Then there are the ancient grains, or grains that have not been genetically modified, which both Garini and Williams prefer to use. The breads are also very moist because of “high hydration.”
Most of the loaves Williams displayed on a table during my visit had a heavy, rich color and very robust crusts -- like her hard red and hard white made from organic heritage grains. These included spelt and einkorn breads, which come with what Williams described as “a mellow, friendly taste.”
A variety of ancient heritage rye breads, such as semi-rye made with walnuts as well as 100% rye with either pecans and tart cherries or whole rye berries, was based on a recipe Garini contributed for the Danish taste for rye.
Then there was an interesting espresso ganache loaf made with hard-red heritage grains and single-origin Kenya espresso, which Brad Williams had roasted, along with 73% Valrhona cacao mixed with real vanilla bean and high-grade maple syrup. I tasted a slice of this bread with a spread of salted, organic cultured butter and found it to be wonderfully rich in coffee flavor.
“This bread is special,” Williams said, “because it brings our two crafts together – my husband as a coffee roaster and me as a sourdough baker.”
Williams’ classic Yemenite-Jewish kubana bread, based on Garini’s recipe, is savory and tasty with nigella seeds and samna, a smoked cultured butter, which was spread all over the work surface and on top of the dough.
The samna alone takes Williams a month to make because the process is involved: she smokes a jar with an olive branch for 24 hours and then roasts and grinds fenugreek seed to add to the butter that she clarifies and seals for half a month to yield a rich flavor.
She shapes the three-day, slow-fermented sourdough loaf into rolled sections, which makes it easy to break apart by hand.
One of my favorite breads was an oval-shaped loaf with a combination of miso, nori seaweed, and green onion mixed in and served with tasty mozzarella cheese, basil, and heirloom tomatoes. The only thing missing was a glass of fruity wine!
Williams is planning to visit Israel in March and hopes to take a childhood friend who has never visited the country and was diagnosed with triple negative cancer.
Williams is raising money to finance this trip by donating profits from her bread from the beginning of January to March 10, in addition to a sourdough workshop, and a GoFundMe project (Fundraiser by Leyla Williams: Unicorn in Israel).
The Solvang shop is pretty easy to find, thanks to a sign outside announcing the Good Seed Coffee Boutique.
But the specific name of the bakery is Rewards of Life, and that, I think, is a perfect metaphor for Williams’ wonderful bread.
For more details, visit goodseedcoffeeboutique.com. The shop is located at 1607 Mission Dr. in Solvang.