SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- I couldn’t have picked a better place to discover Arizona’s emerging wine industry than the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.
Jason Caballero, the resort’s sommelier, spoke glowingly about Arizona wine at Bourbon Steak, the AAA Five Diamond resort’s restaurant led by James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina with on-site executive chef Sara Garrant.
Bourbon Steak’s wine collection includes Arizona labels like Rune Wines, Caduceus Cellars (owned by rock band Tool's vocalist Maynard James Keenan), plus Dos Cabezas Wine Works and Callaghan Vineyards, the latter two having been served at the White House.
Caduceus is located in Jerome, a fun little historic copper mining town up in the hills of Yavapai County that is well worth visiting.
“I think we’re making some incredible strides (with Arizona wine),” Caballero said, “and I think there’s a lot of really exciting wines we’ve been putting out, which is really cool.”
Arizona has 106 licensed wineries and three high-desert viticulture areas: Verde Valley, north of Phoenix at 3,500 to 4,000 feet; Sonoita, an AVA south of Tucson at 4,800 to almost 5,000 feet; and Willcox, an AVA also south of Tucson, at 4,200 to 4,600 feet.
In addition to wines from Arizona, Bourbon Steak’s wine collection features labels from just about everywhere, even some new Bordeaux blends from China.
The restaurant’s dinner menu offers items that include American Kobe beef, poultry and fish, slow-poached in butter, grilled and finished over seasoned wood-fueled flames.
When duck fat fries are served, you’re in for a tasty amuse bouche, while other favorites include ahi tuna tartare and lobster pot pie.
Cocktails at Bourbon Steak are offered at the bar or on the two-level outdoor patio with fire pit tables.
Besides Bourbon Steak, the resort’s La Hacienda restaurant features the recipes of chef Richard Sandoval, considered the father of modern Mexican cuisine.
During a chat about La Hacienda, Sandoval said that he draws upon memories of his grandmother’s meals in his culinary work.
“In my grandmother’s house,” he said, “when I was a child, every Friday and Saturday, 20 or 25 family members would gather at her house. Food would be free flowing.
“I wanted to create this kind of home atmosphere (at La Hacienda), where you come in and really enjoy the nice courtyard…the wood beams on the ceiling, the tile floors ... I think that was our main goal – being at someone’s home, enjoying a meal.”
Sandoval doesn’t believe that food should necessarily be fancy, but that it should have “intriguing flavors.”
For dinner, the Pescado Zarandeado (barbecued seabass) is intriguing for sure, served with a tasty charred serrano aioli, heirloom tomato and avocado. The guacamole is not only tasty, but entertaining to watch being made right at tableside.
La Hacienda’s light Cinnamon Dusted Churros for dessert are truly amazing, a real testament to chef de cuisine Forest Hamrick’s familiarity with the food markets of Mexico.
At La Hacienda, I also met Katie Schnurr, known as the "Tequila Goddess." Certified by Mexico’s Tequila Regulatory Council, Schnurr says that La Hacienda offers “one of the largest portfolios (of tequila) and one of the most exclusive…in Arizona.”
Tequila pairing is similar to wine pairing, she explains, with fish requiring something crisp and refreshing like a “blanco,” while meat calls for an “oaky” tequila.
Beyond the food and the libations is Fairmont’s Well & Being Spa, a 44,000-square-foot retreat where I experienced being under miniature “waterfalls” inspired by the Grand Canyon Havasupai Falls. I also found the eucalyptus inhalation room a nice experience.
In addition to the full array of spa services and treatments, the spa has a rooftop pool with private cabanas, co-ed waterfall grotto, and a “healthy spa cuisine” menu.
Well, soon after the spa experience, I began to wonder if I’m perhaps in the tropics because of the colorful little birds chirping high in the palms outside our third-floor balcony overlooking the pool, one of six pools, including the 7,000 square-foot Sunset Beach pool with 830 tons of soft sand plus beach chairs to mimic the feel of a real “beach.”
Meanwhile, golfers can enjoy the resort’s two 18-hole TPC Scottsdale courses, home to the PGA Tour’s Waste Management Phoenix Open. Lest we forget, of course, the city of Scottsdale is the popular site for baseball’s spring training schedule.
For more information about the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, including its great restaurants, visit www.scottsdaleprincess.com.