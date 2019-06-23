Editor's note: Local food journalist Georgeanne Brennan continues her exploration of cuisine along the Danube in a story with recipes on the Food section on June 25.
Central Europe has always held a fascination for me, and the idea of visiting it by traveling on the Danube River, which cuts through the heart of Central Europe on its way to the Black Sea, was a tempting idea. Could I immerse myself in the history and culture as I traveled, eat local food and drink local wines, have free time to explore wherever the ship docked, but also take some guided excursions?
Viking River Cruise’s seven-day itinerary, "Danube Waltz," from Budapest, Hungary to Passau, Germany seemed to answer all my desires, and so I found myself set to travel the Danube in early April with a friend, just as spring was breaking. Some days would be spent mostly on the river, others in sightseeing on land, some simply by walking off the ship, others requiring a coach trip. I appreciated the itinerary, which included half-day city tours that often ended at noon, leaving me and my friend the option of staying in town for lunch and to explore on our own.
The ship that was to be my home for a week was the Viking Magni, named for the Norse god of strength, and after a flight from San Francisco via Frankfurt, I boarded it in Budapest. The ship was docked between two of the city’s historic bridges, the Chain Bridge and the Elisabeth Bridge.
From there it was only a short walk to the Basilica of St. Stephens in the city center, and a shopping district, which just happened to have a wine shop well-stocked with Hungarian wines which we bought to sample in our stateroom. All in all, a good beginning.
Our first morning began with a panoramic tour of Budapest, including a visit to the Gothic St. Mattias church in Buda, founded in the 11th century, overlooking the river and the Pest part of the city below, then we were on our own for the afternoon.
We headed into the heart of the city for lunch at Borkonyha Wine Kitchen, a Michelin-starred restaurant where I had made reservations several weeks before the trip. The surroundings were quiet and casually elegant, with food and wine to match, vastly different from our next destination, the bustling Great Market Hall, built in 1897, a vast food, clothing, house wares and souvenir emporium on three floors. Sadly, we were too full from lunch to sample the steaming hot dishes, from goulash to stuffed cabbage, being spooned out from the stands and restaurants on the upper floor.
A leisurely, sunny sail the next day, perfect for lounging on the upper deck of the ship, took us from Budapest to Bratislava, Slovakia, once part of the Hungarian empire. Here for more than 250 years, the kings and queens of Hungary were crowned at St. Martin’s Cathedral with the original crown of St. Stephen dating to the 11th century.
Today, the venerable cathedral is a concert hall. After a whirlwind tour of the city’s castle towering above the Danube, and a wander through the cobbled squares of the city where musicians were just beginning to gear up for the evening’s entertainment, we returned to the ship for dinner, an occasion in itself.
Each night, the ship’s chef offered as part of the larger menu, a special three-course meal featuring regional specialties. In Hungary, it had been a traditional charcuteries platter, followed by chicken paprika, and apple strudel with thick whipped cream.
Leaving Bratislava, the main dish was lentils and sausage. Sailing from Vienna, we feasted on weiner schnitzel and Sacher torte, and one night, the ship’s restaurant was transformed into an Austrian Beer Hall, with red-checked tablecloths, and the staff dressed in traditional costumes.
The centerpiece was a huge buffet of Mittel Europa specialties like pig’s knuckle, sauerbraten, roasted ribs, sauerkraut, red cabbage, spätzle, and my new favorite dish, mac and cheese made with spätzle and topped with fried onion rings. Different Austrian and German beers were served, as well as Riesling and Gruner Veltliner wines, among others, and all was accompanied by rousing music.
Vienna, where we disembarked the next morning, was overcast with a cold wind whipping the city, but it didn’t stop us from another foray on our own after the morning’s guided tour of the city. We were determined to experience the Viennese Café life, and found our way to the famous Sacher’s for lunch amid the fin de siècle décor of gilded mirrors, red velvet banquettes and chairs to feast upon the legendary wiener schnitzel and the dense, chocolate Sacher torte.
Our afternoon was spent on an optional tour with our ship’s chef, Roderick Serrano, exploring Vienna’s central market. It was easy to muster the appetite to sample the treats offered to us at each stop – Middle Eastern mezze, barrel-fermented pickles, and best of all, Austrian wines with platters of unique cheeses, including a round wrapped in fragrant hay.
At Krems, Austria, our next stop, our tour was not to the city but to Gottleig Abbey, dating 900 years, tucked high in the hills overlooking the Wachau valley. Still inhabited by Benedictine monks, its splendid isolation and baroque architecture and frescoes attract visitors from all over the world.
Following our visit to the monastery and its spectacular grounds, plus a peek at its restaurant, we were given a demonstration in making the local apricot dumplings, and I learned an important trick. When apricots are in season, pit them and tuck an almond into the empty space, put the fruit back together and freeze it, and then you can make the dumplings any time of the year.
We were back on the ship in time for lunch and the trip up the Danube surrounded by the Wachau Valley’s lush hillsides covered with terraced vineyards. The heights are dotted with castles, including Dürstein where Richard the Lionheart was temporarily imprisoned while returning from the crusades. It’s a ruin now, albeit an impressive one, but it was easy to imagine what the stronghold of Richard’s enemies must have looked like in the 12th century.
Docking early morning in Linz, we opted for the included tour to Cesky Krumlov, a coach-trip excursion that would last most of the day and take us into the nearby Czech Republic. It’s a fairytale town with cobbled streets and gem-like parks built along the winding Vltava River. Our visit began with the vast Renaissance castle high above the river, and concluded with a wander around the town for a little shopping after a hearty sausage and sauerkraut lunch at a sunny riverside restaurant. On our return to Linz, we had time for a foray into the city for a look at its central square and nearby churches, plus a chance to tuck into a slice of Linzertorte along with a glass of Gruner Vletliner.
After sailing in the night, our final morning was spent on a walking tour of the old town of Passau, Germany dating to Roman times, located at the confluence of three rivers, the Danube, Ilz, and the Inn. The buildings are white-washed or painted in pastels of pink, yellow, and blue, giving it almost a Mediterranean feel. However the main feature of the city is St. Stephen’s Cathedral, a lushly ornate baroque structure which houses the second largest organ in the world. Performances are held every day, starting in May and continuing into autumn, but we were there in April and so missed the opportunity to hear it.
At the tour’s conclusion, we once again decided to stay in town for lunch on our own. Earlier we had passed a small restaurant near the river touting the first white asparagus of the season and we couldn’t resist. The plump white stalks came steamed with a warm sauce and served with a platter of ham and a small salad, which went perfectly with the draft beer we ordered. The weather was just warm enough to eat outside and watch the sunlight play on the river, a fine conclusion to a satisfying trip.