First Person: A Beverly Hills retrospective

"Beverly Hills is a non-smoking city. If you wish to do smoke, please do so outside of city limits."

I read this in guest information we headed towards our destination, the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills. It was not that I wanted to smoke but I did wonder, as I often have, how exactly do you know where one city ends and another begins in the vast sprawl that is L.A.?

It was another episode in unusual invitations sent to a writer living in Napa Valley. This one was: Would you like to visit Beverly Hills?

No, I said. I am not much into shopping, and I don't know what else there is for visitors to do in Beverly Hills.

"But what a great idea!" The public relations person replied. "You could write about what do in Beverly Hills if you don't like to shop."

"What do you do if you don't like to shop?" I asked.

She promised to make a list. She also sent me an image of Maybourne Beverly Hills Hotel which looked like a castle-in-Spain kind of place. My son, Sam, doing his fellowship in cardiology at UCLA, said he would happily explore her list of places to visit that were not stores, since most of these were restaurants; and the prospect of seeing him is the one thing that can persuade me to venture south.

My daughter Ariel agreed to go with me; she is the linguist specializing in Welsh, and her online-Welsh conversation cohorts (who live in Wales) were enthusiastic about the prospect of viewing this legendary place, via Zoom.

First we went to Sam's flat just off the 405 in Santa Monica, so that he could drive us to the hotel; there are at least several million things I'd rather do than drive in Los Angeles. While he drove I read the Beverly Hills rules and looked for signs that we had crossed the line from mere LA into more exalted realms.

Ariel spotted a posh-looking Starbucks surrounded by palm trees. And then, very discreetly, a sign. Beverly Hills.

We arrived at the Maybourne to find a scene of high drama: the entrance blocked off with yellow police tape; police were everywhere. A helicopter was circling overhead, and a stream of police cars was speeding down the street toward us, sirens shrieking, lights flashing.

"Wow," Sam said, "I wonder if someone tried to light up a cigarette."

It turned out however, that these Beverly Hills cops were in pursuit of an armed robber who had fled into an adjacent parking lot.

The Maybourne Beverly Hills is part of a group of hotels that includes Claridge's, The Connaught and The Berkeley in London, as well as the Maybourne Riviera, and one detects almost instantly a Brit-style polish in the staff. It was first evident in the flawless courtesy of the parking attendants who treated my little red Honda with the same care they extended to the other cars they were parking, such as the yellow Ferrari and the white Rolls.

Then, as we entered the hotel, the concierge greeted us with profound apologies for the inconvenience and poor timing of the thief. He wanted us to repair to the lounge and have a restoring cocktail.

When I said not to worry, I couldn't think of a more exciting way to arrive than in the midst of an armed robbery, the man pivoted deftly. "Then we arranged it all for you," he said.

"Mom," Sam murmured. "I don't think you are their usual guest."

The Maybourne is a lovely hotel. Our suite was bigger than my Napa house and certainly more elegant. The living room had a wall of shelves filled with enticing books, but these would have to wait. We had dinner reservations at the Maybourne's Terrace restaurant, an indoor-outdoor space, defined by arches and columns, with an excellent, mostly Italian menu and an extensive international wine list (with Napa wines; I checked).

As the Spanish castle idea gave way to an Italian villa, I was fascinated with the architecture of the stately Maybourne. How old was this place, I asked the server, imagining it had been built perhaps when Old California was part of Mexico.

"The Maybourne opened in 2020," she said. "But it was built earlier, 2008, I think."

Ah.

"But they made it look old," she added.

The next day, after a leisurely breakfast in our palatial suite, we set out to see what to do in Beverly Hills if we weren't going to shop. Our first destination did require walking down that fabled shopping mecca, Rodeo Drive. There is more here than pricey designer shops, I discovered. There is also an abundance of plastic surgeons and aesthetic dentists; also banks and wealth management experts.

We were headed, however, for a restaurant that had been highly recommended. The Hideaway, true to its name, was tucked within the courtyard of an ultra-modern shopping/plastic surgery/aesthetic denistry/wealth management complex. Its roof was just above the ground level; an escalator took us to a subterranean entrance.

There, we found a charming Mexican restaurant, with excellent food and memorable cocktails. How had this hidden place survived, I asked the server. "Did all of the mirror and glass buildings just grow up around it?"

"Oh no," she said. "It's brand new. It just opened."

"I thought it was a relic of old California," I said.

"No," she laughed. "Just built to look that way."

I began to sense a trend here.

Sadly, my investigation ended here. By the afternoon, I had come down with the fall plague, which everyone was getting and no one knew if it was COVID, RSV or a garden variety cold; but my son insisted it was not an allergic reaction to walking down Rodeo Drive.

Instead of visiting more restaurants and non-shopping sites, such as gardens, I spent the rest of my stay at the Maybourne in my comfortable bed, reading books, ordering chicken soup from room service and learning how to work the buttons that opened and closed the shades and curtains.

Sam returned to his hospital, and Ariel visited the spa and the rooftop pool and enthralled her Welsh colleagues with views of Beverly Hills, including the mansions dotting genuine hill outside our window. I read an Agatha Christie novel.

As we were checking out, I noticed a little lady in a tweed suit, a lady-like hat and sensible shoes. Miss Marple at her Beverly Hills version of Bertram's Hotel? No, she left the lobby, escorted by several attendants; and was driven away in the white Rolls that had arrived when Probably not Miss Marple. The Rolls had Florida plates.

What do you do in Beverly Hills if you don't like to shop? One finds an individual level of fantasy including falling into an episode of "Beverly Hills Cop" or thinking, however briefly, that you've glimpsed Miss Marple. Or you can catch a cold and spend two days in a hotel that epitomizes both comfort and fantasy.