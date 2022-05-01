First Person: Slithering down the Snake (River)

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

My wife and I had been wanting to take a cruise down the Snake and Columbia rivers for some time, so we finally succumbed to the advertising by American Cruise Lines.

We flew to Lewiston, Idaho and crossed the Snake River to Clarkston, Washington to board their good ship, American Harmony, for a seven-day 567 sailing-mile cruise ending in Portland, Oregon.

The ship holds 186 passengers and, on our cruise, there were 109, and they were still staffing up, flying new employees to Portland and driving them to the ship wherever we were docked.

Giving in to more advertising, we signed up for a pre-cruise, a day of jet-boating through Hells Canyon National National Recreation Area, which is the deepest river-carved gorge in North America, with an average depth of 5,280 feet. The trip lasted six hours and covered 112 miles round-trip.

For those of you who’ve taken a jet-boat ride, you know how exhilarating they are. And fraught with danger -- well, dangerous if they accidentally slam into a sheer wall or sink or tip over. None of that happened to us but still, it could have.

There are of course, travelers, with thalassophobia, a persistent and intense fear of deep bodies of water such as, well, Hell’s Canyon. When I explained how deep the river was, several people got off the boat. Probably due to their thalassophobia, not to be mistaken with aquaphobia, which is fear of water itself. If you have that, do you ever shower?

The cruise underway, needless to say, we heard a lot about the Lewis and Clark Expedition, sponsored by President Thomas Jefferson, who wanted to find the most direct route across the continent for the purpose of commerce.

And there was Sacagawea, a member of the Hidatsa tribe, who was kidnapped at age 12 and became a slave for a Shoshone tribe. Later she was sold to an English fur trapper with whom she had a son, Jean-Baptiste. She hooked up with the expedition and was a major player throughout their journey. She lived a brave and noble life and died at 25.

We docked at Les Dalles, at end of the Oregon Trail; it's a stretch of a river between high rock walls with rapids and dangerous currents. In French "dalles" means "slabs." The name could also come from the early French settlers who thought that the Columbia River rapids reminded them of gutters lined with flagstone. Whatever the origin, you rarely hear it said the same by locals nor visitors.

There, we visited the National Neon Sign Museum. The owner is a neon sign fanatic. He bought an old two-story brick building to house his collection of neon signs he’s restored over the years. He did mention that 40% of neon comes from Ukraine. His collection was a real flashback with signs like Sinclair Gas (Dino the Dinosaur), OK Used Cars, Dairy Queen and Jax Diner.

We also docked in Stevenson, Washington, so we could visit Multnomah Falls, the second-highest year-round waterfall in the U.S. To get to the falls we had to go from Washington to the Oregon side of the Columbia River via the Bridge of the Gods.

This bridge was built in 1920 of steel, and it had to be raised 40 feet when the Bonneville Dam was built. As our bus driver delighted in telling us, it is old, rusty, needs maintenance and worst of all, was built by the low bidder. He told us this as we started to cross over in a 10-ton bus.

We successfully transited the bridge, however, and arrived at Multnomah Falls, which more than lives up to its reputation as a spectacular sight, cascading 620 feet down the a steep, green cliff side.

On the seventh day we docked in Kalama Harbor, Washington, to take a five-hour Mt. St. Helens scenic drive so we could see the snow-covered crater left by the volcano, which last erupted in 1980.

On April 11, deep into springtime, when we woke up to a foot of snow, and a temperature of 15 degrees at the visitor’s center, which was closed. The Forest Service ranger let the ship know that he wouldn’t be up there to give us a 20-minute lecture while we stood around in the snow not being able to see anything. Kalama hadn’t seen snow like that since 1935, and on top of that their power was out.

Cindy, our cruise director, would make announcements throughout the day in a sweet but insincere saccharine voice. After six days I asked Amy, a 22- year-old wait-staff person, if, after listening to those announcements day in and day out, if she didn’t want to go up to Cindy’s office, rip the mike out of her hand, and say, “Listen up, all passengers need to go to the rear deck ASAP, where we’re going to have a mandatory swim across the Columbia River. Let’s go! What’s holding you up? Move it!!”

Amy, a nice girl from Alabama, said, “No, Jed, I’ve never wanted to do that”. Oh well, there you go. I never got my hands on that mike.

We also docked in Astoria, named after Johann Jakob Astor, an entrepreneur par excellence who owned the Pacific Fur Company, trapping beaver pelts for felt hats. One of his men wanted to build a bell tower on top of the hill in Astoria, so Astor agreed to throw some money at the project.

In 1926, the 124 feet high, 164-step Astoria Column was built. The column serves as a monument to the native people of the region. When we got to the top, we were supposed to have an unprecedented 360 angle view of Astoria, ships, bridges and Coast Guard cutters, except it was hailing and blowing like never before.

We retreated and decided to visit the Columbia River Maritime Museum, which had big ship exhibits and an excellent 3d movie about our newest nuclear aircraft carrier, the USS Ronald Reagan.

Most interesting was a Coast Guard open sea rescue ship, which, if swamped, will flip over and right itself and you're good to go IF you can hold your breath or scream out loud in terror for 30 seconds in bitterly cold, turbulent water. The Coast Guard has a training facility out of Astoria because they can count on storm-like conditions 300-plus days a year.

All in all, we passed through eight dams and locks, four on the Snake and four on the Columbia River, with a total vertical drop of 730 feet. Going through the locks is always fun except when there are high winds, which is why this entire area is called Wind Alley. It’s not a good thing to have your cruise ship banging against the lock walls, and at one point we were delayed going through the lock until the winds subsided. Finally seeing the huge Bonneville Dam was a real pleasure.

Remembering that this was an American flagged ship, I was surprised to found out that you couldn’t get French (American?) fries on board, that they had taken out all their espresso machines because they broke all the time, and, worst of all, their wine list was "red, white or rosé."

I asked nicely if we could burrow down a bit deeper, so they showed me the actual wine list. Remember that we were going through some of the most productive wine lands in the world, and their list was low end Bev-MO!

When I asked to chat with the sommelier, this was a confusing word, and it turns out that there was no one on the entire ship who knew anything about wine.

Fortunately for them, I then stepped up as the on-board expert and they found some bottles of Lodi Zinfandel. Each night they gave me a bottle which of course, I shared freely.