Fish, fish, and more fish

Chef JoJo Ruiz of the fine-dining restaurant, Serea, at the Hotel Del Coronado, grew up in San Diego, and has a reverence for the ocean and all it produces. He’s been recognized as a Smart Catch Leader for his commitment to sustainable fish by the James Beard Association. Here he shares "recipes" for two of the restaurants most popular dishes.

Grilled Snapper

"First off you have to start with a super fresh product, which means sourcing as local as you can and fortunately, we're able to get very fresh Huachinango from Mexico," Ruiz said.

"At Serea, we clean and filet this fish to order then cook it over a combination of hard wood charcoal and white oak. While the fish is over the fire, it is spritzed with a little olive oil and red wine vinegar for moisture and flavor.

"Once it's done with all that it gets deboned, so our guests don't have to fuss too much at the table. Just before serving, we give the fish one last touch of luxurious Spanish extra virgin olive oil and some coarse sea salt."

Local Halibut Ceviche

"Once again, start with the freshest product available," Ruiz said. "No exceptions on this one.