On a recent trip to San Diego, I was reminded once again of the bounty of the stretch of the Pacific Ocean along Southern California and Baja California. Fish, fish, and more fish on every menu.
One of the best things about impeccably fresh fish and shellfish is that the preparations that showcase their flavor are the simplest. Sliced raw, grilled, or fried, plus a little drizzle of olive oil or a sauce and a sprinkle of garnish is all that’s needed. The trick is to find the freshest fish.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!
A chef in Southern California once took me into his kitchen and pointed at a smallish whole fish. “Pick it up,” he said. I tried to, but it was slippery – very slippery. I could barely hang on to it. “That’s how you know it’s fresh – it’s still slippery. Look at the eyes, too. See how bright and shiny they are? That’s another sign of a fresh fish.”
Of course, if you’re shopping for fish steaks or fillets, scallops or prawns, it’s a little more complicated. You must trust your fishmonger, especially if you are going to prepare sashimi, ceviche or other raw fish dishes.
If you’re shopping for scallops, specify "dry." That is, scallops that have not been packed in a prepared solution.
Mussels or clams? Look for tightly closed shells. Once home, if the shells have opened a bit, flick them with cold water. If they’re alive, they’ll close right up. If they don’t discard them.
Chef JoJo Ruiz of the fine-dining restaurant, Serea, at the Hotel Del Coronado, grew up in San Diego, and has a reverence for the ocean and all it produces. He’s been recognized as a Smart Catch Leader for his commitment to sustainable fish by the James Beard Association. Here he shares "recipes" for two of the restaurants most popular dishes.
Grilled Snapper
"First off you have to start with a super fresh product, which means sourcing as local as you can and fortunately, we're able to get very fresh Huachinango from Mexico," Ruiz said.
"At Serea, we clean and filet this fish to order then cook it over a combination of hard wood charcoal and white oak. While the fish is over the fire, it is spritzed with a little olive oil and red wine vinegar for moisture and flavor.
"Once it's done with all that it gets deboned, so our guests don't have to fuss too much at the table. Just before serving, we give the fish one last touch of luxurious Spanish extra virgin olive oil and some coarse sea salt."
Local Halibut Ceviche
"Once again, start with the freshest product available," Ruiz said. "No exceptions on this one.
"We're lucky enough to have an awesome group of fishermen that we buy direct from, and the halibut is one of the items we get regularly. After we clean it up (sparing the elegantly gory details on fish fabrication) we dice, salt and marinate the halibut in our house made coconut lime leche.
"The real magic happens here as the fish starts to 'cook' while absorbing the flavors of the marinade. To serve, we mix the fish with cucumbers, avocado, fresh herbs and a little squeeze of fresh lime. Topped off by pickled chiles, this dish dances on all the tastebuds with ease. Last but not least, the white corn tortillas toasted over the wood-fired grill because why not add a little smoke to this already sublime dish?"
Having sampled these dishes at Serea, I can ascertain that both are delectable.
I also would like to share a favorite raw fish recipe of mine from my book, "La Vie Rustic" (Weldon Owen, 2017) for raw scallops.
Thin-Sliced Raw Scallops with Wild Fennel Pollen
Scallops at their best are like butter, smooth, yet firm, with a taste of brine. Thinly sliced, with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil, a bit of coarse sea salt and wild fennel pollen is the simplest expression of their quality that I know. For this super-simple dish, the only trick is to acquire sashimi grade scallops and they should be "dry" not "wet." Wet scallops have been chemically treated and contain excess liquid.
You can collect wild fennel pollen by shaking a head of flowers into your hand. It will take several heads to make a teaspoon or so, but it is worth it. Fennel pollen can also be purchased at fine food stores or online.
8 sea scallops, dry, slightly chilled
1 tablespoon extra-virgin oil
1teaspoon coarse sea salt
4 teaspoons fennel pollen
1 blood or naval orange
½ teaspoon blood or naval orange zest
Fennel frond sprigs for garnish
Cut the scallops into paper-thin slices using a very sharp knife. Arrange the slices on a platter or individual plates in an overlapping pattern. Drizzle with the oil and sprinkle with the salt and fennel pollen. Arrange the sliced scallops 1 per person on individual plates or all together on a platter in an overlapping pattern. Drizzle with the olive oil and sprinkle with the salt and the fennel pollen.
Cut a thin slice off both ends of the orange. Using a zester or a paring knife, remove the zest (If you would like to garnish the scallops with orange zest, final chop enough zest to measure 1 teaspoon and set aside.) Stand the orange upright and, using a paring knife, cut off the white membrane, cutting downward and following the contour of the fruit. Holding the fruit in your free hand, cut along either side of each section to release it from the membrane. You will need 12 small, thin sections, or supremes, about ¼ inch thick.
Garnish the platter or plates with the supremes, a few fennel sprigs, and the orange zest, if using.
Serve at once.
Serves 4 as an appetizer.
Sun Deck Lemonade
Somehow fancy cocktails and fresh fish seem made for each other. The Sun Deck at the Hotel Del Coronado shared the ingredients for this beach favorite, and I added the instructions.
½ ounce gin
½ ounce St. Germain
½ ounce Lillet Blanc
¾ ounce lemon juice
Empress Gin float
Orchid blossom for garnish
Combine the gin, St. Germain, Lillet Blanc and lemon juice in an ice-filled shaker and shake several times. Strain and pour in the glass of your choice. Add ice if desired. Float a little Empress Gin over the surface to 1/8 to ¼ inch. Garnish with an orchid blossom.
Makes 1 drink.
Photos: Where In Napa Valley?
How keen is your eye for Napa landmarks?
Our photographer J.L. Sousa travels a lot of miles in pursuit of his images and along the way he’s taken some shots of interesting, quirky, and unusual objects, many of them in plain sight from major roads.
But it can be surprisingly hard to identify these places when you zoom in just on the details, even if you pass by the spots every day. How many of these Napa County places can you identify?
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
A Napa homeless camp called The Bowl remains a fixture in south Napa. Hear from some of the residents who call it home.
The Table, a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that has served food for over 30 years five days a week for anyone who needs it, has been …
La Toque, Ken Frank’s Michelin-star Napa restaurant, is now requiring guests to be vaccinated for COVID-19, or show proof of recovery from the…
Napa County is recommending — but not requiring — that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public places.
The American Canyon Mobile Home Park was the target of a second protest in as many years, as some say grievances have not been resolved and se…
At first glance, the turkey, polar bear, woodpecker, cardinal, dinosaur, lizard, and trout statues that decorate Frank Cuellar’s Napa living r…
An American Canyon couple is focusing on a new target — the creation of a range where children and teenagers can learn to handle a bow and arrow.
This Napa woman is going to save her friend's life—by donating one of her kidneys.
Napa Police Department Capt. Jennifer Gonzales will become the next permanent Napa Police Chief
The city of Napa is investigating a sign placed on a flowered Browns Valley Road sidewalk strip that encourages people to not get vaccinated a…