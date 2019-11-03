It was the first time I’d ever been asked to review an airplane ride. Really? Was this not a bold, if not daring and possibly mad request?
I took my first airplane trip more decades ago that I care to count. Of this trip, I remember little more than riding with my face plastered to the window, marveling at the world below. Was the food edible? What was the movie? How much room did I have for my legs? (How much do you need when you’re a kid?) I don’t remember. But I do know that a great travel adventure began the moment the plane lifted off from San Francisco.
These days, not so much. Post-deregulation and 9/11, flying has largely become what you endure before the adventure begins. While I have friends who, for instance, charge their bathroom remodel projects to their credit cards to amass points to upgrade a flight to have room for their knees, I’ve mostly concluded that I can put up with most anything, if, when I get off the plane I am in Paris.
And it was to Paris I was heading this fall when the interesting proposal came from the newish French Bee (formerly French Blue). The airline has an unusual plan: Three times a week, it offers one flight to and from San Francisco to Paris, and San Francisco to Tahiti. Described as a “long-haul, low-cost” airline, it recently added a New York-to-Paris flight.
“Low-cost” is the operative phrase here. You can go from San Francisco to Paris (Orly airport) for as little as $187, one-way. Having bought many plane tickets to Paris, that’s not bad.
Low-cost is also no-frills. I learned about these no-frills flights a few years back when I bought a round-trip ticket on the new Norwegian Airlines for $400, only to discover it did not include food, checked luggage or any of those other normal aspects of long-ago flying. It did have a seat and a screen for each seat (bring your own earphones). Altogether, it wasn’t bad; everyone brought picnics and seemed content that when they landed, they would be in Paris. Fair enough.
The French Bee proposal was that I should try their two upgrades from Basic to the Smart and Premium levels, one on the way to Paris and one on the way home.
Basic gets you one of 376 seats, arranged in a three-four-three coach, and a touch screen. Everything else you purchase, including checked luggage ($45 online; $95 at the airport).
A Smart upgrade is still considered economy, but it included two pieces of checked luggage and dinner, although beverages (except water) had to be purchased. It also provided a pair of socks, a eye mask and a earphones. I would have traded these in, however, for a cup of coffee. (2.50 euros). We were in our own Smart area, five rows of seats, separated by curtains from the masses.
I did peek through the curtains to see how the Basic masses were faring, and I was impressed: Every seat was filled with people and their picnics. Smart upgrade tickets were $238.70, one way, and although the tickets are non-refundable (as in Basic), they can be changed for a fee, not a Basic option.
The meal was not the best airplane food I’ve ever had. And this, of course, is not a very high bar, although I have had some excellent meals in coach on Asian airlines and also, surprisingly, on the Russian Aeroflot airlines.
The French Bee meal was interesting in that it differed entirely from the menu listed on the screen. It was a main course of white rice with not much sauce, a salad of bowtie noodles with no sauce, a piece of cake and a roll with a little container of Philadelphia cream cheese. All in all, a meal that pairs well with water. In the morning, I declined to buy breakfast, (9 euros) but I did break down and buy coffee. Food aside, it was a comfortable flight, and the flight attendants were extremely pleasant. Also, there were plenty of French movies to get one’s ears attuned to French. (There were also American movies; my daughter watched “Aladdin.”)
The popularity of French Bee was also in evidence on the flight back. The $708.70 Premium ticket meant we stood in a separate line to check in, and we observed with a profound sense of escape the long line of people snaking around barricades and extending out past the shops for the Basic and Smart check-in. The seats were the first nine rows, in a two-three-two arrangement — more than enough space. We were offered Champagne on arrival and given iPads to read French news and magazines. The meal, again, was not what was described on the screen menu, a savoury boeuf bourguignon on mashed potatoes, a cream cheese and zucchini salad, a dense chocolate cake, a mini-baguette, more cheese, and yes, wine and coffee. Was it great? Well, no, but it was an improvement on the Smart dinner. Premium also included socks and breakfast, with coffee.
As we flew back to San Francisco, I thought back to the first time I flew to Paris as a student in the 1970s. The round-trip ticket was $300. (I remember it because it was the first one I ever bought myself.) There was no question that it would include meals, beverages, checked luggage, and there were no fees to change the return when I decided to stay longer. Of course, there were no touchscreens or iPads, and the entertainment was those funny little screens that dangled from the ceiling at intervals between the seats.
I thought, too, about other flights I made in the ‘80s and ‘90s, often paying $800 for a coach ticket and realized that, was in many ways those tickets were the same as what is now called the Premium flight.
So, I would say (since they asked), the attraction that flights like French Bee offers is the choice: $187 for a ticket, bring your own sandwich, and you probably can spring for a cup of coffee. You fly on a newer, fast (10 hours) plane with remarkably courteous attendants. And when you get off the plane, you are in Paris. (Or Tahiti, not a bad option either.)