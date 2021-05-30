From the Netherlands to Napa: A teacher, therapist and donut lady touched lives

Yoka started weight training with a local coach who had been Mr. Universe. By 2007, she’d competed locally, at the state, national and international levels. At 68, she won a world record for the bench press in her category.

Being Dutch, Hank and Yoka were used to riding their bicycles everywhere.

“I engineered wooden seats so we could each take two children on the bikes. We were a sight. Yoka and I then went for longer rides. We’d take week-long rides to places like San Diego and Canada. In 1996, we rode our bikes across the country; 3,500 miles in 10 weeks.”

On Sunday mornings, Yoka and Hank drove around town buying donuts. She then sold the donuts as a fundraiser for their church, earning her the nickname of Donut Lady.

But she baked more treats than she purchased. Her family and friends attest to her baking skills.

“She would bake everything from scratch, hand grinding the grain. She’d bake huge amounts and give them to her students or home-bound seniors. Up until one year of her death, she helped sort food at the Food Bank. She was still strong.”

“Yoka was cute and petite,” Erika recalled and chuckled, “Until you tried to cross her.”