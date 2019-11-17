ESTORIL, Portugal – I’m sitting in a hotel on the Lisbon coast where a man named Ian Fleming met a charming spy with a playboy reputation who inspired his books, later made into movies, about the world’s most famous fictional spy: James Bond.
The silver-haired concierge at the elegant Hotel Palacio is showing me the hotel bar where Fleming, then a British Naval Intelligence officer during World War II, drank often with Dusko Popov, a Serbian-born double agent who, though the Nazis thought was working for them, was actually working for the Allies. The Palacio’s marble corridors were once packed with Allied spies who stayed and drank there. Next door, Nazi and Fascist Italian spies hung out at the Hotel do Parque, owned by the same owner.
Today, the bar’s menu, which serves the 007 Martini (made of gin, vodka and Lillet), displays copies of the identity documents of both Fleming and Popov, described as an attorney from Yugoslavia.
Portugal was neutral during the war, so spies were drawn like a magnet to Lisbon, its capital, and the coast northwest of it. The seaside resorts of Estoril and Cascais became absolute hotbeds of intrigue, and also lured many European royal refugees from Spain, Italy to Romania, even the Duke of Windsor, who fled to the sunny palm-studded Lisbon coast to escape their war-ravaged countries.
“Estoril and Cascais were pretty much a world apart from everywhere else in Portugal back then,” said concierge Jose Diogo Vieira. Across the street was (and is) Estoril Casino, Europe’s biggest casino, frequented by Popov, an extravagant gambler – the inspiration for Fleming’s first Bond book, Casino Royale (where Bond falls in love with the doomed Vesper, quits the spy game, and, after she dies, is never the same).
My timing is impeccable: 2019 happens to be the 50th anniversary of "On Her Majesty’s Secret Service," the film in which Bond actually gets married. The concierge I’m chatting with was 18 when he played the bellman who handed Bond his room keys, and he has worked for the hotel ever since. It’s fun finding Bond connections everywhere.
The next day, I’m lunching at Panorama, a seafood restaurant on Guincho Beach in Cascais, the next town: the beach is the very spot where Bond sees Countess Teresa, played by Diana Rigg, for the first time, and prevents her from killing herself by walking into the waves. I mull Bond’s fateful encounter with his future bride (who, sadly, gets murdered right after their wedding) while dining on sea bass salt-baked in a bread crust and coconut-egg pudding, gazing through picture windows at one of the region’s biggest sandy beaches.
The second time Bond (played by George Lazenby, his first and last time) sees her, it’s at the Palacio. During my dinner the next night at O Pescador, a casual seafood tavern in Cascais crammed with boat lanterns and other nautical artifacts, I’m startled to spot photos of Rigg and Lazenby during the filming (as well as a very young-looking Mick Jagger and Spain’s King, Queen and children: Franco was busy ruling the roost back home) on the wall right next to me. Nobody pointed out the aging photos while I feasted on shrimp in a garlicky piri-piri sauce with ginger, shellfish paella overflowing with lobster, octopus, mussels and two types of shrimp. I’m just nosy (I mean, observant).
I also keep tripping over royal connections in these two former fishing villages two miles apart, linked by a scenic road on the Atlantic Ocean (Avenida Marginal) and a seaside promenade. Portugal’s King Luis I chose a 16th century oceanfront fortress in Cascais as his summer residence back in 1870: it’s now the luxury Hotel Pestana Cidadela, which has a gallery, artist studios and a summer home of Portugal’s current President. A grand villa in Cascais, the former home of Italy’s last King, Humberto II (who used to stop in at the Palacio for coffee on Sunday, Vieira confided), is now another luxury boutique hotel on the ocean, the Grande Real Villa Italia Hotel & Spa.
Yet another oceanfront villa in Cascais, the 19th century mansion of a Portuguese Count, is now Farol Design Hotel, a glamorous contemporary-style hotel where a floor-to-ceiling glass was grafted onto the white mansion. Here, I dined right next to rocky cliffs, the crashing Atlantic and a striped blue-and-white lighthouse on lamb with roasted peaches, sweet potato puree and horseradish in The Mix restaurant, where Philippe Starck designed the see-through Louis Ghost chairs. I listened to American jazz songs, performed by a local band, in its bar with a flower-like chandelier, next to a lounge where the faces of Marilyn Monroe, Cary Grant and other film stars adorned the backs of chairs.
Across from the Farol, a castle-like mansion built for a wealthy Irish tobacco tycoon in 1892, later purchased by Portugal’s Counts de Castro, is now a museum, Condes de Castro Guimaraes Museum. It’s filled with reminders of Portugal’s vast lost empire: 17th-century teak, ivory and brass cabinets from Goa, India, a colony until 1961, and 18th and 19th century Chinese lacquered screens, an echo of Macau, a colony until 1991, Europe’s last colony in Asia.
