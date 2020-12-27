Helping the Galápagos Islands survive the pandemic

Two years ago, I had the opportunity to sail with Lindblad Expeditions through the Galápagos Islands, the remote and strangely beautiful archipelago in the Pacific Ocean.

What struck me was the care that had gone into preserving this environment where wild things — sea lions, iguanas, giant tortoises and blue-footed boobies — live unafraid of human visitors. It's the work of the people of the Galápagos, supported by organizations like Lindblad, who travel to the islands with profound care and respect.

Lindblad Expeditions works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore the planet and to care about what they find. To sail with them is to travel with scientists, naturalists and researchers on innovative expedition programs that promote conservation and sustainable tourism, while discovering wonders above and below the sea.

The effort to preserve and protect the Galápagos is extraordinary, from the moment you step aboard a plane in Ecuador, the country to which they belong, to fly west to the islands. No plastic can be brought into Galápagos. Visitors walk over special paths to decontaminate their shoes and prevent any invasive species from inadvertently arriving. Visits to different areas are limited, with assigned days and times.