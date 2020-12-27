Helping the Galápagos Islands survive the pandemic

Two years ago, I had the opportunity to sail with Lindblad Expeditions through the Galápagos Islands, the remote and strangely beautiful archipelago in the Pacific Ocean.
What struck me was the care that had gone into preserving this environment where wild things — sea lions, iguanas, giant tortoises and blue-footed boobies — live unafraid of human visitors. It's the work of the people of the Galápagos, supported by organizations like Lindblad, who travel to the islands with profound care and respect.
Lindblad Expeditions works in partnership with National Geographic to inspire people to explore the planet and to care about what they find. To sail with them is to travel with scientists, naturalists and researchers on innovative expedition programs that promote conservation and sustainable tourism, while discovering wonders above and below the sea.
The effort to preserve and protect the Galápagos is extraordinary, from the moment you step aboard a plane in Ecuador, the country to which they belong, to fly west to the islands. No plastic can be brought into Galápagos. Visitors walk over special paths to decontaminate their shoes and prevent any invasive species from inadvertently arriving. Visits to different areas are limited, with assigned days and times.
The reward is walking along a seashore and encountering a sea lion who studies humans as curiously as they do him, or a hawk, who stays on a tree instead of bolting away when humans approach, or a pair of blue-footed boobies who carry on their exuberant mating dance, unconcerned by cameras snapping rapturously around them.
Sven Lindblad, the founder and owner of Lindblad, makes a point of connecting with the communities that welcome his travelers and of supporting them after the expedition ship has departed.
So when word came of the extreme need of the residents of the Galápagos, after this pandemic year, Lindblad Expeditions and Island Conservation, an international not-for-profit conservation organization, launched the Galápagos Island Relief Fund to help the people.
Tourism accounts for more than 80% of the Galápagos economy. Last March, when travel restrictions suddenly halted the tourism industry, it caused profound hardship for families, businesses and the community at large.
In the first two months of the pandemic, the islands’ economy lost $50 million, almost a quarter of their annual income. The Galápagos Chamber of Tourism reported that visitors between July and October dropped a staggering 95%. The economic devastation also poses a serious threat to the conservation of their pristine archipelago.
Donations received by the Galápagos Island Relief Fund will enable Fundación Un Cambio Por La Vida (FUNCAVID), a local non-profit organization, to provide micro-loans to the people of the Galápagos.
The funds will provide immediate financial relief, address the basic needs of vulnerable families, allow children to stay in school and help sustainable businesses survive, grow, and begin developing new income sources.
And the community can continue its inspiring journey of protecting the ecosystems and wildlife of this UNESCO World Heritage site.
“The people of Galápagos are struggling more than I’ve seen in my 53-year relationship with the islands,” stated Sven Lindblad. “Stimulating the local economy through community micro-loans has the power to activate a thriving system — helping entrepreneurs and small business owners develop new ideas to complement sustainable tourism, and meeting the needs of the local community long after the pandemic is over.”
The goal is to secure US$500,000. Every $1 donated to the Galápagos Island Relief Fund (up to $50,000) will be matched 3:1 by an equivalent dollar-for-dollar donation from Sven and Kristin Lindblad's Wanderlust Fund, Lindblad Expeditions and the Lindblad Expeditions board of directors.
“The Galápagos Island Relief Fund will enable Galápagos community members to further their education, create new businesses, and increase local food security—steps that are essential to building a more sustainable way of life on the islands, in which people and wildlife can thrive,” said Karl Campbell, Island Conservation’s executive director for Latin America.
Daniel Proaño, FUNCAVID project coordinator noted, “Together we will transform the strongest crisis that has impacted Galápagos and the world into an opportunity building bridges to bring our heritage to a higher level of resilience. Through your donation, we will be able to empower the dreams and creativity of the islanders, driving a productive reactivation through innovative ventures, with a social focus and the use of good environmental practices.”
Every dollar raised (100% of funds donated) will stay in Galápagos. Those interested in supporting the Galápagos Island Relief Fund may do so at islandrelief.fund. All donations, made through Island Conservation, a 501(c)3 charity, are tax-deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law.
And then, with luck, when we can safely visit again, the blue-footed boobies will still be dancing.
