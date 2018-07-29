They say everything is bigger in Texas. And in the energy-centric Houston corridor, located in the Lone Star State’s thriving southeast, this is true of industry, recreation and the dreams of America to reach beyond our own atmosphere.
Named for Texas war of independence hero Sam Houston, the largest city in the state boasts a booming economy and offers fun, food and even a look back in time — and up at the stars — at the home of America’s space-based dreams.
And in 2017, the Major League Baseball pennant finally came home to Houston for the first time as the Astros scored their first championship ring in the franchise’s 56-year history. Ergo, one of your first stops should be a game at Minute Maid Field.
My friend Ashley, who lives in the Energy Corridor, insists I must have a Kolache, which is a pastry specialty of Czech extraction that came to Texas via some of the original Anglo settlers. We take our Texas treats to our seats, which thankfully are all encased under a dome to keep out the blazing heat of the plains.
Minute Maid is a fine place to catch a game, with food options galore as well as a convivial atmosphere to the place. But when the world champs hit one over the outfield wall, an actual train on a track above the center field track hoots, whistles and blows steam.
If you have time, make sure to also enjoy the various exhibits to Astros of days gone by, including statues of Jeff Bagwell and Craig Biggio.
When the game ends in a ‘Stros ‘W’, Ashley and I hop an Uber over to 8th Wonder Brewery. Here, we enjoy a Brewston Texas Pale Ale, and in the outdoor beer garden stands a rather funky, 30-foot tall quartet of statues by Houstonian David Adickes of musical lads from Liverpool, England, in their youthful, pre-bearded prime. (Wonder what ever became of them.)
For dinner, Ashley and I head up to Ninfa’s on Navigation, a legendary hotspot for Tex-Mex started in 1973 by “Mama” Ninfa Laurenzo. According to their website, it was Mama Laurenzo who created what eventually became “fajitas,” thus ensuring her place in the firmament of food culture.
Ashley and I are met at Ninfa’s by Leah Shah, Visit Houston’s marketing director, and who has helped me plan the perfect itinerary for a travel writer. This is an amazing spot to dine, with margaritas perfectly prepped and salsa and guacamole to die on to experience authentic Tex-Mex in the Houston style, including a delicious Adobo Carne Asada steak I pick for my entree. The vibe is chill and homely, and the meal does not disappoint.
To cap off the evening, Ashley takes me to Anvil Bar & Refuge in the Montrose neighborhood for incredible craft cocktails. The full menu is a book of cocktails both classic and craft, with eight on tap at any one time. It has a bit of a noir-is vibe, with low lighting and a hushed atmosphere.
I’ve always been fascinated by outer space, and when I was young I wanted to be an astronomer. I even had a subscription to “Odyssey,” and kept up with the latest developments on extraterrestrial exploration and the hoped-for eventual human trip to Mars — which remains even now a goal for the best and brightest among us.
Although I gradually realized that math and I don’t really get on, the love of space has never left me. And so this morning, donning a “Star Trek” T-shirt, I can barely contain my excitement as I head south to the Space Center Houston for the Level-9 NASA tour, an all-day guided walk and bus sortie through the vaunted ground zero of America’s ventures into the cosmos.
It gladdens me to see hundreds of schoolchildren at the main plaza, hopefully eager to learn about science and engineering. (Ashley said it’s practically a required field trip in these parts.) The main lobby offers exhibits galore on NASA’s history and present, including interactive displays that allow the visitor to try his or her hand at manipulating actual space technology and, yes, a walk-through diorama about that fabled Mars odyssey that will completed either by NASA or Elon Musk’s SpaceX hopefully soon.
Additionally, the space program’s influence on pop culture — and vice versa —is clearly evident as one of the shuttlecraft props from the USS Enterprise, the Galileo, is on display for nerds like myself to saunter up to for the requisite selfie.
For the Level-9 tour, we board a bus to explore the grounds. I know we’re in for a treat when our guide points out an alligator listlessly sunning itself in a rivulet not far from the entrance. (An omen of what, I’m uncertain.)
Our first stop is an enormous hangar that warehouses the titanic Saturn V rocket, the most powerful ever built, that thrusts astronauts of the Apollo missions on their pioneering adventures to the moon. When the manned capsules separated for the second stage, the Saturn V booster rocket would gently return to Earth and splash down in the Atlantic not far from launchpad at Florida’s Kennedy Space Center for retrieval.
The hangar also has a display honoring Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Roger Chaffee and Edward White, the three members of the Apollo 1 crew who were tragically killed in an accidental fire on the Cape Canaveral launchpad Jan. 27, 1967.
Lunch is included with Level-9 status, and in the commissary the guide points out the workers of all stripes and backgrounds whose drive to further the mission of manned space flight keeps them coming back day after day, long after the U.S.’s final landing on the moon in 1972.
Next stop is the Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory Visitors Gallery, where astronauts train in an aquatic environment that, on Earth at least, approximates what it is like to maneuver in orbit while wearing the rather ungainly spacesuits required to sustain human life amid the vacuum of space.
Today in the tank, the size of several Olympic-size swimming pools, two trainees in full space gear are simulating zero-gravity extravehicular activity (EVA) conducted outside of a spacecraft—also known as a “spacewalk.”
“Y’all are lucky,” our guide says, not so carefully hiding a smile, “most visitors never get to see water training.”
The astronauts are raised via platform from the pool, with “ground” personnel helping to extract them from the cumbersome outer and inner armor. They both turn out to be women, and a collective cheer goes up in our group at what is, ostensibly, a hopeful hinting at gender parity in this most excellent of pioneering human activities.
Our next stop is the Christopher C. Kraft Jr. Mission Control Center. This is the nerve locus, where scientists and mathematicians ran the calculations required to send Mercury, Apollo and Space Shuttle missions into space, to the moon or elsewhere. (Mostly they were men, but for a more complete history of the women who were crucial to the space program, check out the film “Hidden Figures.”)
The technology of the day seems downright primitive by modern standards. Indeed, there’s more computing power on the iPhone I use to take a selfie in this room than what those vanguardists had at their disposal combined. This particular room’s use ended in 1992, and the old Mission Control is now undergoing a retrofit to make it appear just as it did in those halcyon days of space exploration. The unveiling is scheduled for July 2019.
In a neighboring building, we walk into the hollowed-out shell of an old Shuttle craft. The guide says this is done so that visitors can see the millions of wires, switches and other electronic means by which the Shuttle was flown. I climb a ladder to sit in the pilot’s chair, which, though it is anything but comfortable, nonetheless gives a thrill as I’m able to flip various control switches and imagine, if just for a moment, that I, too, am being fired into the clouds—just as I did back in the “Odyssey” days.
What a tour! Back at the main visitor center, I thank our guide (tipping is appreciated though not required) and check out whatever exhibits I missed as closing time approaches.
It’s been a long day, and I’m eager for some relaxation, so I head back to the Energy Corridor and downtown to check in at Le Meridien Houston Downtown in the repurposed Melrose Building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. My room is generously proportioned, and up on the roof is the Hoggbirds bar, where Houstonians and visitors mingle over cocktails while enjoying the rather vibrantly lit spires of downtown. With a Texas whiskey neat, I saddle up to a table near the glass partition and toast to this renaissance town.
There’s one more spot I’d like to hit tomorrow: the George H.W. Bush Library about an hour or so north in College Station to complement the many presidential libraries and museums I’ve already visited. But that’s a story for another day.
To learn more, go to VisitHouston.com.