None now live who fought in the Great War of 1914-18, ostensibly waged to end conflict between the nations forever, but sadly fomenting the seeds of greater global disaster to come only 20 years later.
On Nov. 11, commemorations around the world marked the centennial of the Armistice, when Axis Germany and allied Austria-Hungary, Ottoman Empire and Bulgaria surrendered to the Allied nations of the West — including the United States.
Estimates of the death toll of the then-greatest war in human history vary, with Encyclopedia Britannica reporting nearly 30,000,000 military dead and wounded. And due to the horrific killing advances of the day, the Great War is also notable for being the first such conflict wherein more soldiers died as a direct result of battlefield injuries versus communicable diseases. (However, the worldwide influenza pandemic of 1918 certainly tried to make up for any lost ground.)
Washington, D.C., hosts memorials to every major American war of the 20th century, yet the World War I Memorial is small affair, with white marble columns supporting a curved marble roof. (A much larger memorial is planned.)
But to truly learn the most about this horrible conflict, one must journey to Kansas City, Missouri, where, in 1921, the site of Liberty Memorial was dedicated in memory of the fallen. In 2004, the National World War I Museum and Memorial opened its doors here on the banks of the Kansas River, separating Kansas City, Missouri, from a city of the same name in neighboring Kansas.
As you walk into the museum, a large display saying “The World War: 1914-1918” shows soldiers heading “over the top” of a trench, likely to certain death, and giving a premonitory chill of the gravity of what is to be seen within.
Early displays offer background on the economic and political state of Europe at the open of the 20th century. Many of Europe’s rulers were related, I learn, with Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm II being the grandson of England’s Queen Victoria. Though thankfully, Victoria did not live to see her own kingdom declare war on her descendant.
Another room features propaganda posters of every kind and in every language, entreating the young men of Central Europe, Britain and America to join the cause, be it preserving the old order, Germany or even democracy itself. The newly christened “Uncle Sam,” a white-bearded figure in red white and blue, stares out and points from several ads, decreeing “I want you” to join up.
And for women on the homefront, whose efforts would be as crucial to the war effort, posters — the social media of their day — exhort the beholder to buy war bonds and plant victory gardens. (One particularly damning photo shows a woman holding a sign decrying “Kaiser Wilson” for caring so much about the German issue while ignoring the still-voteless women of America.)
The posters are joined thematically with displays discussing the birth of modern public relations, with U.S. President Woodrow Wilson forming the Committee of Public Information to help convince American isolationists the cause of overseas conflict was just — an effort that was extended especially to American Indians, Hispanics and blacks.
World War I was arguably the first modern war, and rooms of the museum are dedicated to the then-novel tool of tank warfare, ever more efficient machine guns that could mow down the enemy across the open plains of the Western Front, and the horrid and novel use of chemical weaponry. It was no longer enough that soldiers protect themselves from bullets and shrapnel, for vaporized death could be delivered as swiftly as supersonic metal. Gas masks are displayed next to the bullets, provisions and various personal effects that were a soldier’s lifeblood in the trenches, of which there are also recreations.
As the fall of 1918 wore on, German field commanders petitioned Berlin to negotiate terms of surrender before it was too late. And so, on Nov. 11, 1918, the Armistice of Compiegne went into effect on the “eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month,” formally bringing the war to a close. (“Armistice Day” was rechristened as Veterans Day in 1954 thanks to legislation signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.)
On many of the fields of the war, poppy flowers were the first signs of life to return to the scarred battlescapes — immortalized by John McCrae in his poem, “In Flanders Fields.” [https://www.poets.org/poetsorg/poem/flanders-fields]
Accordingly, a tradition was born wherein the poppy is commonly worn to commemorate the armistice, with the English wearing it up to two weeks before Nov. 11. This week the National World War I Museum will light up a work by artist Ada Koch featuring 117 metal poppy sculptures, one for each of the 1,000 American soldiers killed in the war. It is part of a week-long observation at the museum to solemnize the horrid human cost of the conflict.
And yet, even with peace declared, all was not well. The next part of the museum’s collection features messages of hopes but also dire warnings. A quote by English philosopher R.G. Collingwood — “The glory of civilization is that it enables us, occasionally, to live an almost normal live. The Armistice is the interval between the fall and rise of the curtain”—stands near to a more ominous portent from a then-33-year-old former soldier named Adolf Hitler, who decreed in 1922: “It cannot be that 2 million Germans should have fallen in vain. … No, we do not pardon, we demand — vengeance.”
And back home in the U.S., while women finally got the vote in 1920, Prohibition went into effect the same year, denying many veterans the “balm” of one particular way to quiet the screams.
President Wilson, along with Prime Minister David Lloyd George and French President Georges Clemenceau would spend months in 1919 carving up the former Ottoman and Austro-Hungarian Empires, as well as imposing crushing reparations penalties on the Germans as part of the terms of the Treaty of Versailles, not only setting the stage for a second European war but inadvertently lighting a powder keg of geopolitical intrigue whose fallout we still feel today. (For a detailed yet reader-friendly exploration of the Treaty of Paris meetings, I cannot recommend highly enough the book “Paris 1919” by Margaret Macmillan.”)
On the outside grounds of the museum, a 217-foot obelisk amid a peaceful grassy field stands as memorial and testament to the lost, with the obelisk sometimes emitting a lighted flame effect out of respect for the dead. The fields surrounding are pleasant and comforting, with a view of downtown Kansas City somehow marrying past and present as one.
So what are we to take away from the National World War I Museum a century removed from the “war to end all wars,” knowing what we know now, with the world seemingly no more stable, no more safe for democracy or the freedom of self-determination, and with religious and ethnic strife as prominent as they were in 1918? Perhaps the best lesson is to know our history lest we repeat it.
Or, more presciently, to take peace in whatever small forms it might take, such as the famous “Christmas Armistice” of 1914, in which Allied and Axis armies lay down their arms at the chilly front, even if for a day, showing that even in the midst of utter madness, somehow common humanity could shine through.
Be it in fire or poppy flowers, it is incumbent upon us to remember on the centennial—and forever forward.