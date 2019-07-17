Editor's note: This is the second of a three-part series.
Our plane cruised over the Mediterranean late at night to busy Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv. A smooth entry included receiving border control cards in lieu of passport stamps, a procedure unique to Israel, as some countries don’t put out the welcome mat for travelers whose passports show an Israeli stamp. An easy ride led to the Royal Beach Hotel across the street from Tel Aviv’s miles-long, powdery sand beaches.
Next morning, our small tour group met guide Anahid “call me Ana” Boldt, a member of the small Christian minority in this country. Born in Germany of Armenian descent, she is married to a Jew although their union is not officially recognized in this country that does not separate church and state. She explained this and many other things during our time together to illustrate how some things change and some don’t, adding that travelers often arrive in Israel confused and depart more so from land that has been fought over for centuries.
Our first excursion began in the older section of Tel Aviv, a young city begun in the early 20th century by Jews who moved outside the walls of the ancient neighboring city of Jaffa.
The pioneers created the city from sand dunes, and it grew when a system for fresh drinkable water was built. A growth spurt in the 1930s and '40s came as refugees arrived from Europe, bringing their skills with them to create homes and businesses in the Bauhaus District.
A pleasant stroll down a wide landscaped median parkway on Ben Gurion Boulevard provides views of many of these clean-lined structures, designed and built economically to accommodate the large numbers of newcomers. The city now sports numerous skyscrapers, luxury hotels and condominium towers along the beach and its promenade, and a wealth of clubs, cafes, restaurants and multinational businesses.
A walk along the beach promenade is shared with joggers, bicyclists, dog walkers, volleyball players and exercisers using the provided equipment on the sand. Further out are swimmers, snorkelers, paddleboarders and surfers.
Ancient neighboring Jaffa, its port dating back 5,000 years, rises from the sea and climbs uphill, protected by ancient walls in past times. It is still home to shops, a bazaar and cafes, and thousands of residents.
Ana took us to hilltop Abrasha Park and its remnants of Roman era walls, adjacent to St. Peter’s rock and its namesake Roman Catholic Church, built by Spaniards in the late 19th century on the remnants of two prior churches, one Byzantine and one from the time of the Crusades.
We continued to a small artist colony anchored by the Yemeni jewelry workshop of a scion of a refugee family that made it to Israel several decades ago.
Nearby, we found one of the countless bomb shelters located in neighborhoods all over Israel. All new buildings must contain safe rooms in case of attack. Continuing on narrow paths, we passed the home of Simon the Tanner, who housed the apostle Peter while he was in Jaffa.
Back down to port level, we walked past St. Nicholas Monastery, founded in 1,000 AD by Armenians. It's one of the few buildings saved from sacking by Napoleon when he retreated in 1799, as it had been used as a hospital for his wounded and ill troops. It is still used by the Armenian Church for church use and provides residential and artisanal space.
We departed Israel the next day to continue the trip into Jordan and Egypt. Upon return to Israel via the Suez Canal about a week later on an overnight cruise on the MV Clio, we docked in the northern port city of Haifa, Israel’s third largest.
Haifa is probably the most diverse and secular city in Israel, where people of several religions and ethnic backgrounds live, work and learn together in its universities, technology and chemical businesses. The logos of Microsoft, Intel, Google and Yahoo were prominently displayed in a newly developed business park.
From our cabin window, we gazed upon the gardens of the Bahai World Center, which reach down from Mount Carmel to a bottom gate and fountain at café-lined Ben Gurion Street.
The next morning’s ride took us through Galilee, now agriculturally productive with fields, dairies, orchards and vineyards, a variety of crops growing in areas formally arid, thanks to modern irrigation practices.
In the Golan Heights, we stood in biting cold wind at 3,800 feet on Mount Bental as Ana described the conflict in the area during the Six Day War of 1967 when the Israelis took the area from Syria. It was followed by the Yom Kippur War in 1973 when Syria attempted to reclaim the area.
At an overlook of the “Valley of Tears,” she described the four days of intense 1973 battles as we stood near two disabled old tanks, some Israeli and one Syrian, and gazed into Syria while an active duty Israeli tank and its crew maintained vigil on a neighboring hill. Lunch followed at a kibbutz, shared cafeteria-style with residents.
The climax of the trip was Jerusalem. A rainy bus ride from Haifa via excellent freeways on Saturday (the Sabbath) took us to Israel’s most populous and fought-over city.
Nearing our first stop at the panoramic outlook at the Mount of Olives we skirted a Muslim neighborhood and could see one of the huge modern nearby walls dividing the city between Israel and Palestine.
From the vista point, we looked down over huge cemeteries outside the wall of the Old City to the Garden of Gethsemane. We descended to the Church of All Nations next to the garden.
The name springs from the global efforts and donations for the construction of the church, completed in 1924. It enshrines a bedrock believed to be where Jesus prayed before his arrest, leading to its other name, the Church of the Agony. Additional design distinctions include mosaics and domes honoring contributing countries, and windows made of alabaster instead of glass.
At the end of the day, we checked in at the luxurious new Orient Hotel in the red-roofed Templar neighborhood developed by German immigrants in the early 20th century, adjacent to the original train station built in 1892 by the Ottoman Turks. The station was closed in 1998 and repurposed with restaurants, shops and a stage for live entertainment.
Our final full day was mostly on foot, as our small group entered the old city’s Jewish Quarter at the Zion Gate, in the shadow of Mt. Zion. The old city dates at least 2,000 years and biblical references show it as the City of David and the capital of the United Kingdom of Israel.
Subsequent centuries saw it change hands from Judaic to Muslim to Roman to Christian to Ottoman, leading to its current status. The Old City’s walls surrounding its one square mile were rebuilt in their current location by the Ottoman Turks, surrounding the city divided between Jewish, Christian, Muslim and Armenian quarters.
Ana led us to the Cardo, a main street and intersection of a Roman market area, now lying beneath the current level of the city, where mosaics depict life in Roman times. We continued on to the Western Wall, formerly called the Wailing Wall, with the chance to offer our own prayers and thoughts, including writing them on a small piece of paper and stuffing it tightly folded into a wall crevice. A powerful serenity is felt there, a reminder that an important form of prayer can simply be a private conversation with one’s God. There was no wailing.
We continued through the Muslim quarter past several Stations of the Cross, arriving at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, one of the most holy sites in Christendom. It. too. is divided into closely held areas, controlled by various denominations. In addition to more Stations of the Cross, it contains the crucifixion site of Calvary or Golgotha, and the tomb of Jesus, which draws pilgrims from around the world.
As we finished our walking tour and exited at the Zion Gate, the past gave way to the present as a uniformed troop of smiling young Israeli soldiers of both genders walked by, carrying rifles.