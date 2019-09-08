Editor’s note: Arts reporter John Henry Martin kept a travel diary for a three-week trip to Europe, from the time he left San Francisco aboard Air France till his return. He is providing excerpts for the Register. His entire account may be read online in his website, johnhenrymartin.com.
Lunch in the La Premiere cabin of the Air France A380 is five courses. I started with some canapes: grilled pineapple and salmon with caviar; a date with goat cheese — or chèvre — and dried chorizo; and some sort of eggplant wrap with hummus inside.
After assessing this, the first thing that came to my mind was, “Oh no! I’m in France!” And we hadn’t even landed.
I say that with some alarm because the French, for all their creativity, sometimes get too creative. When, if ever, do salmon, pineapple and caviar go together? Or a date, goat cheese and dried chorizo?
The last time I was in France, we had several meals where the chef had practically gone conceptual, like what you’d see in a modern art museum. Would you want to eat something by Jackson Pollock? Or Robert Raushenberg? The food was interesting to look at, and a nice to thing to consider, but it didn’t taste good.
That is how I felt about these canapes. I pushed them aside, sipped my Krug Champagne and perused the menu.
As is de rigeur in the upper classes, they provide an actual printed menu showing you the choices for your meal. After the appetizers, there was the parsnip soup, which the menu says has “bresaola julienne.”
What in the heck is breseaola? And why is it julienned?
I would have Googled it but the Air France A380 doesn’t have Wi-Fi.
Another sip of Krug is taken.
Choices of entrees included:
— “Prime Cut” filet of beef with pepper sauce. Pomme Dauphine potato puffs, pan fried mushrooms and braised romaine.
— Calf sweetbread with truffle sauce, sautéed oyster mushrooms and spinach.
— Scallops and shrimp with a ginger and sesame sauce and rice flavored with bamboo and bok choy.
— Ravioli with white truffle, confit tomato and zucchini.
Can you imagine? Somewhere in the galley, they have four different entrees prepared for the nine La Premiere passengers.
I chose the filet, mainly because I thought it would be a safe bet. Calf sweetbreads? I don’t think a cow thymus is going to set well in a pressurized cabin. Ravioli? That’s been microwaved? No thanks. Scallops and shrimp? Gives me a bad feeling.
After I ordered came the caviar service, of which there are few things more pleasurable. The flight attendant refilled my glass of Krug and set before me a small plate with a lemon wrapped in fine yellow cheese cloth, a dollop of creme fraiche, two blinis, a little mound of crushed hard boiled egg and a jar filled with an eighth of an ounce of caviar.
It was consumed, and washed down with Champagne.
The next course was the parsnip soup, but as this is France, I had to choose the wine. Something white, of course. The list gave me several options. Should I choose the rosé from Tavel? Or the chablis? At this point, I was beginning to feel a bit sheepish about being in first class and getting all this attention and just pointed at one of them. It was 2015 Louis Jadot Chardonnay “Les Combottes,” something, I see on Wine Searcher now that I am home, is from Cote de Beane in Burgundy and can be had for $26 per bottle.
The parsnip soup was beautiful, heavy in cream, which is necessary because parsnips don’t taste like much. And the Chardonnay was perfect with it. There was a small flower of oregano in the center. I’ve since Googled bresaola: it’s a type of salted beef. Unfortunately, it was nowhere to be found with the soup.
Next it was time to choose the wine that I would have with my entree. There were two options, something from Cote-Rotie, a region I had heard of but knew nothing about, and something from St. Emilion, which I did. St. Emilion is one of the most famous villages in Bordeaux, boasting among others, Cheval Blanc. I chose 2012 Château Canon. Nothing like something with a little bottle age when you’re at 43,000 feet.
She poured a taste of the Chateau Canon for me to make sure it was good, as they do. I didn’t bother really tasting it, as I would never have the audacity to make her go open another bottle. Would they even have another bottle? I sipped, put the glass down and smiled.
And this is where something strange happened, that made me profoundly uncomfortable, but really puts a fine point on why we love and hate the French. When she went to pour the full glass of wine, she missed the glass and spilled some on the white table cloth. I immediately told her not to worry about it, I mean, for God’s sake, what is she going to do? Remove the salt and pepper shakers, the utensils, the three wine glasses and two plates and give me a new table cloth?
Well, that is exactly what she did, with such authority, grace and aplomb that you would think she had practiced doing just this thing in flight attendant school. She then replaced the salt and pepper shakers, utensils, wine glasses and plates, disappeared again and brought out my filet.
The filet was a perfectly cooked medallion of steak, only slightly warm, served with two spherical little potato puffs, a couple slices of lightly sauteed oyster mushrooms, a braised leek and a sauteed shallot. And with that, the attendant brought a warm pitcher full of a brown bordelaise sauce that she poured all over the plate. The anticipation of eating this with the elixir of St. Emilion had me squirming.
I tried not to think about the other 500 or so passengers to my rear, sequestered behind a curtain, packed like sardines in chairs without leather armrests, and beverage options that were not seven years old.
There are few paradises like the filet and the mushroom, or the filet and the potato, or the filet and the wine from Bordeaux. That is why a steakhouse is one of the most common types of American fine dining establishments. And this filet was ideal: soft, maybe a little dry, but at 43,000 feet, the sheer decadence of this meal was like a bubble bath where the bubbles come from bottles of champagne. I savored every bite.
Do you want to know how to make the flight attendant in the La Premiere cabin of the Air France A380 on your nonstop flight to Paris smile? Well, do this: once she has cleared the filet mignon with the shallots and bordelaise, and refilled your glass with the 2012 Chateau Canon from St. Emilion, and she brings out the cheese cart with five blocks of cheese on it, and she asks you what cheeses you want, and you look at them, perplexed because you really don’t know what any of them are, and say, “All of them, s’il vous plait.” It will never fail to get a smile.
Happily, she will take her cheese knife and slice a healthy portion on to your plate of all five of the cheeses she has, and give you another couple pieces of bread with which to eat the cheese. And with the Chateau Canon, you will be happy. And so will she.
The French like to eat. They LOVE to eat. Eating is their national pastime. And, they want you to eat. They love it when you love to eat. So, displaying an appetite like I did, makes them happy. And it’s always nice to see a French person smile, rather than frown derogatorily, which they do almost just as often. You should just keep eating, which is something I don’t have a problem with.
Soon, however, it was time for sleep. I took so long eating my filet and cheese that I wasn’t able to enjoy the raspberry tart they had on the menu. C’est la vie. I was full anyway.
An attendant cleared my table, and gave me a felt envelope containing a pair of black cotton Air France pajamas with the logo of the airline on the left breast pocket. She directed me to the changing room, which is a separate room next to the lavatory.
I came back to a fully horizontal bed, complete with a fluffy down comforter and pillow. At the side were Michel Cluziel chocolates to see me off to sleep.
Look for My Paris Journal No. 4 next Monday where our intrepid reporter endures an interminable wait for his hotel room drinking Champagne in the Jardin D’Hiver. And if you want to read what was left out of this article, you can email him at jxxhxxm@gmail.com.