BANGALORE, India -- For me, India is like a living book with endless chapters and surprises on nearly every page.
On this, my 13th visit, it happened in the opening "paragraph" and in the most unlikely of events, that tried-and-true standby, the usually safe and tame (and often lame) city tour.
Shortly after our arrival in Bangalore, capital of the sprawling state of Karnataka on the southwest coast bordering the Arabian Sea, we hopped on the No. 9 bus for a sightseeing tour that our guide, Joydeep, casually mentioned would be "a bit different."
The wild assortment of "traffic" was not unexpected for India. But this was definitely no hop-on, hop-off city bus. A step outside the vehicle and one could, at the very least, get run over by a sacred cow, a motorbike, a tuk-tuk or any of a wild assortment of motorized machines, some of which looked like they were hammered together that very morning.
For the next two hours, we zig-zagged through the city at a speed of about 10 miles an hour, dodging cows, sheep, people and often "kissing close" to buses and trucks. Then suddenly we turned onto a dirt road, through an open gate and came to a stop in a forest-like area.
"We change buses now," Joydeep said.
Just ahead was a smaller rusty vehicle with slanted steel bars for windows. It had all the earmarks of a prison bus. Proceeding through a second gate that closed behind us, the reason for the steel bars became evident.
We were now in a jungle. Its formal name is Bannerghatta National Park, but when there are wild lions, tigers, panthers, bears and other creatures roaming about, along with spitting cobras behind any rock or bush, it's a friggin' jungle.
When's the last time you took a city tour that ended in a jungle? "I told you it would be different," Joydeep reminded us with a smile.
No need to worry about being struck by a cow anymore, and thank God for those prison bars. The aforementioned creatures, including sloth bears, which I had never heard of, were often casually strolling aside our vehicle.
Sloth bears are just what they sound like, bear bodies with the trunch-like snouts of a sloth. They're found primarily in India and Nepal and are extremely dangerous, capable of killing a man-eating lion or grizzly bear. One swipe of its huge steel-like claws and it's over.
We spent an afternoon creature-gazing in this "city jungle," spotting the elusive white tiger several times. There are about 3,000 wild tigers in India, and an estimated 500 roam in Karnataka.
Bangalore, the capital city, is often referred to as the "Silicon Valley of Asia." It's also perhaps the world's largest call center, where your customer complaints to North American businesses are usually relayed.
It's a green city, with many streets covered with tree-branch canopies. Situated about 1,000 feet above sea level, it also has one of the mildest climates in India year-round.
A group of us was there to attend an event called the Karnataka International Travel Expo. It was the state's first endeavor to promote tourism with an international show, as Karnataka often is overlooked by tourists who head north to the beaches of Goa or south to the riverboats of Kerala.
After the travel show, we traveled by bus for nearly 1,000 miles over five days to view some of the major attractions of this vast state containing more than 60 million residents. Our lodgings ranged from simple tourist quarters with bunks for beds to palaces with everything but the crown jewels and a throne in each suite.
We began in Shravanbelagola to view Asia's largest monolithic statue, the 58-feet tall Lord Gomateshwara, carved out of a single block of granite in 980 A.D. To view the statue up close, one must climb 600 gradual steps.
The next day, we drove about 250 miles north to Badami and its magnificent red sandstone caves, each one containing intricately carved pillars and sculptures, all hewn out of red sandstone. One cave contained the stunning sculpture of an 18-armed god named Nataraja in 81 distinct dance poses.
A shorter three-hour drive on the following day to Pattadakal and its 10 major temples, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. This was the coronation center for the Chalukyan kings, who ruled Southern India from the 8th to the 10th centuries.
Then to Aihole, a virtual archaeological museum dotted with more than 125 temples. Once the capital of the Chalukya Dynasty, this magnificent site alone would merit a visit to Karnataka.
Before we reached the "one too many" temple stage, royalty awaited us for the next two nights, the Kamalapura Palace in Hallikere Village. The palace is 14th Century luxury at its finest in every detail.
But after a restful and royal day exploring every nook and cranny in Kamalapura, we were off to another major attraction at nearby Hampi, the world's largest open-air museum.
Spanning over an area of about 17 square miles, Hampi comprises the remnants of the capital city of the powerful Vijayanagara Empire (14th-16th Century) of South India. Also a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi has more than 1,600 remnants that include forts, temples, shrines, pillared halls amd memorial structures
That ended our sampling of Karnataka. Yet to see were the Mysore Palace, India's most visited palace; the mausoleum of Ibrahim Adil Shah, an inspiration for the Taj Mahal; Nagarahole, home to the world's largest herd of Asiatic elephants and....well, that's another chapter to come.