Kyiv in 1984: A teacher shares memories of a visit to Ukraine

As a teacher during the Cold War, I encountered students who feared the Soviet threat. In 1984, I took an educators' tour of the Soviet Union, hoping that my visit to classrooms and youth programs in Russia, Ukraine, and Estonia would enable me to share an understanding of the people of the U.S.S.R. and give my students compassion for their Soviet counterparts.

Today, with the international news focused on the threat of war in Ukraine, I want to share my impressions of Ukraine and its people, along with information on the sites one might visit in Kyiv.

The first thing I had to research was why and when "Kiev" became "Kyiv." According to Wikipedia, the new English spelling was mandated by the Ukrainian government in 1995 and the KyivNotKiev movement was begun as an online campaign in 2018. The purpose? Kiev is derived from the Russian language and Kyiv is derived from Ukrainian. That mandate underscores the feeling of most Ukrainians about the current situation.

The wide Dnieper River with its hilly banks flows through Kyiv. In 1984 the city had a population of more than 2 million (today it's closer to 3 million). Broad boulevards full of traffic were flanked by huge, multi-story apartment complexes. Half of the city's territory was preserved in parkland and known for chestnut trees. I found much color and cheer in Ukrainian arts and crafts, national costumes seen at a theater performance of folk song and dance, and the clothing of residents. We stayed at a Soviet labor group's hotel chain, very basic accommodations.

Our Intourist group was accompanied by a Russian tour guide, who tried, without success, to know where we were at all times. Everywhere we went with our group, and when we ventured out on our own, we heard about the human losses in what the locals referred to only as "The Great Patriotic War," that is, World War II. Kyiv was occupied by the Nazis for two years.

At a 100,000 seat stadium, we learned of an exhibition soccer game with Germany at which some players of the winning Ukrainian team were shot down and others were taken to a concentration camp. Olympic track and field events took place here in 1980.

My strongest memory of Kyiv involves ringing the doorbell of a middle-aged couple, uninvited. A friend of a friend had given us the address of the two English teachers and urged us to visit. Having no way to contact them, my friend and I simply arrived at their door.

After a quick query, they invited us in. The wife immediately left the room to change into a nicer dress, then served mineral water and cake. Their pleasant apartment had high ceilings and was furnished with Finnish and black lacquered cabinets.

Our hosts teared up as they told us of their family members lost in the war. She also lost relatives at Babi Yar, which our group would later visit. We chatted for two hours. Before we left, they insisted we take gifts of children's books in Russian, cloth napkins, and pears from their table.

Founded in the fifth century, Kyiv has some beautiful architectural sites. St. Sophia Cathedral, built in the fifth century, is named after the Hagia Sophia in Istanbul. It boasts 19 cupolas. Over the years it has seen periods of disrepair, destruction, and renovation. Claimed by Russian Orthodox and Greek Orthodox churches, it has remained a secular museum since the revolution in 1917.

Kyiv University, a huge building painted a bright red, was first built in 1842 and in 1984 had an enrollment of 20,000, including many foreign students. During the Nazi occupation, research labs, museums and over a million books were destroyed.

We visited Volodymyr's Cathedral, center for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, during services for two deaths. There were many worshippers, mostly elderly babushkas (grandmothers). An old, bearded priest in long black robes held out a large cross for worshippers to kiss.

Another impressive church, St. Andrews, designed by Rastrelli and built by the daughter of Peter the Great in the 19th century, is named for Andrew the Apostle, who is said to have predicted in the first century the founding of Kyiv.

At the Pecherskaya Lavra or Monastery of the Caves, I had my first glimpse of mummies. Built in the 11th century, the site includes a church, sinking bell tower, and underground caves. These at one time contained cells where the monks lived, but in later years became their burial crypts. We walked through passages with niches containing skeletons, coffins, and corpses. Only the blackened, bony hands were exposed in the wrapped mummies. The cold air and lack of moisture had preserved them for centuries.

Ukraine's Statue to the Motherland, more than 300 feet high and weighing 12 tons, dominates the park of the Ukrainian State Museum of the Great Patriotic War. The statue is surrounded by small sculptures depicting war scenes. Brezhnev founded the installation in 1981. Piped music, common at many Soviet memorials, enhanced the somber impact of the art.

In addition to seeing the tourist sites, our group visited a kindergarten for ages one to seven. "Bolshevik," run by a trade union of workers making wheels and tires, was nestled among huge apartment buildings where the workers lived. The union also sponsored a Pioneer Camp for older children, vacation centers on the Black Sea, a Young Technicians club for teens, and technical training for the workers.

We heard a lengthy presentation on the kindergarten schedule, training of the teachers, and the cost to parents. Soviet TV filmed our visit and I was certain that it had all been staged to perfection. The darling children, the girls with big bows in their hair, sang and danced. A kindergarten teacher in our group had brought a mural of artwork and messages in Russian made in a gesture of friendship by her students. She unfurled the rolled mural and we watched as the children pointed and giggled at images and words they recognized.

The next stop was a children's library, said to have 300,000 titles and music rooms. We were blown away by its new, polished wood desks and shelves, portraits of famous writers of children's books, an entrance pool with ceramic flowers, and cushioned listening center with records, films, and headsets. It was all amazing until, looking for the restroom, I opened a door and stepped into the quarters where the staff worked. I felt that I had walked from a lovely house into a dilapidated garage.

At a Young Naturalist Center, an after-school program, we saw student explorations of cross-breeding of plants and a Museum of Bread. We learned that Ukraine was considered the breadbasket of the Soviet Union, with rich soils and plentiful produce. While in Kyiv, we dined on fish, pork, vegetables, caviar, pasta, Ukrainian blini, wine, and, of course, vodka.

Our last visit was to Babi Yar, where more than 30,000 Jews were assembled and massacred during Nazi attempts to eliminate the Jews of Kyiv. The site then became a concentration camp where prisoners of war, Ukrainians, and Roma died. The total death toll may be as high as 150,000. Before liberation, the Nazis forced prisoners to dig up and burn the remains. Some of the prisoners escaped and testified at the Nuremberg trials. At the time of our visit, the site included the grass-covered ravine and a memorial sculpture.

I left Ukraine feeling it couldn't be a coincidence that I had met so many nice people. Everywhere I encountered folks of humor and goodwill. On one occasion, I went for a run and found myself lost in a taxi yard with nearly 50 male drivers standing around. In any other place where I didn't know the language, I might have felt fearful. But I asked in my limited Russian how to find my way back to the street and the men laughed heartily and sent me on my way.

The people I met all those years ago were still mourning their losses from World War II. My heart goes out to Ukrainians today, caught in another war.

Lenore Hirsch, a Napa resident, is the author of "Schooled: Confessions of a Rookie Vice Principal."