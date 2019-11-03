La Palomilla Bed & Breakfast offers a headquarters in the heart of one of Mexico City’s most vibrant neighborhoods: La Roma. The 100-year old building, reimagined by hotelier Alessandra Perez-Cirera, combines modern amenities and historic character a few blocks away from the area’s bars, restaurants and shops.
Back in March 2018, Perez-Cirera traded in her career in marketing to open up a bed and breakfast in her favorite Mexico City neighborhood.
La Palomilla is a word without a clear English translation; it’s closer than the British “chum”, Russian “comrade” or the awful American “cohort” or “bestie.” Perhaps closest to “best mates,” it refers to a group of one’s closest friends. “This is a great place to come with your own palomilla —both staying with friends and making new ones,” Perez-Cirera said. “This neighborhood welcomes community, and folds everyone who visits here into it.”
Inspired by her adopted home country of Mexico and for her neighborhood in particular, combined with a desire for a more fulfilling work life, Perez-Cirera bought a century-old home and carefully restored it.
Perez-Cirera renovated the former home to comprise seven guestrooms each with a private bathroom, a rooftop outdoor city terrace, inside patio, dining room, and welcome area. Decorative ironworks have been replicated to honor the herreria (forge) that was once located in the building. The property boasts colorful rooms, art by local artisans, organic toiletries, upcycled materials, and sources breakfast ingredients within 32 miles.
“It was important to me that we offer an authentic experience and also contribute to this vibrant community,” said Perez-Cirera, who oversees all daily aspects of the business first-hand.
Aside from ensuring guests are comfortable and breakfasts are homemade, Perez-Cirera also curates activities for guests seeking to experience the local flavor, from Mezcal tastings at a local art gallery to more elaborate look food and art tours, climbing pyramids, or listening to a Mariachi band pull up alongside your gondola on a day trip to Xochimilco.
One program they offer is the Cantina Time. “The cantinas, also known as local traditional bars, are within walking distance,” says Jetsetters’ Blog. “Guests will meet their guide at a set meeting point then visit four cantinas in total and have dinner at the last one. At each cantina, guests will have ample time to stay and enjoy a drink and the ambiance.”
“Mexico City has so very much to offer, particularly to the younger traveler who wants to see and taste and explore,” said Perez-Cirera, who saw an influx of millennial guests visit the B&B during her soft launch the first few months of the year.
Australian bloggers Chasing A Plate summed up La Palomilla this way: “But what makes La Palomilla the special place it is, is the team. They excel at looking after their guests- from the refreshing jamaica (hibiscus) water and home baking that await when you return from a day of exploring to their excellent dining and activity recommendations. These guys just want to help you have an amazing stay in their beloved city.”
More information is at lapalomillabnb.com.