In celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Galapagos National Park and the Charles Darwin Foundation, Lindblad Expeditions has announced a series of promotions and activities in keeping with their more than 50-year legacy dedicated to conservation and the people of Galapagos.
Since Lars-Eric Lindblad brought the first international citizen-explorers to Galapagos in 1967, Lindblad Expeditions has supported the preservation of this remote and pristine archipelago. Over the last 20 years, Lindblad guests have donated more than $8.7 million to conservation, education, and research priorities in Galápagos, many of which have directly supported the Charles Darwin Foundation.
From community grants and immersive programs for local resident, to special onboard experts, free airfare, and solo premiums for guests, the expedition cruise line’s salute to the enlightened conservation these organizations provide include special guest offers including free air on select 2019-2021 departures and business class upgrades.
The solo traveler premium will be waived on solo cabins on select 2019 and 2020 departures. Valid on new bookings only and subject to availability, this may not be combined with other offers or extensions.
Guest speakers joining the team of naturalists on board the expeditions include:
-- Dr. Arturo Izurieta, executive director of the Charles Darwin Foundation on Nov. 29.
-- Resident artist and illustrator Carlyn Iverson from the Charles Darwin Foundation, where she was a designer on Oct. 25, Nov. 1 and Nov. 15.
-- Salome Buglass, Charles Darwin Foundation marine biologist leading the first exploration and assessment of deep, low-light seamount ecosystems that support diverse and economically important fish communities on Oct. 18.
-- Diego Bermeo, an environmental communicator with the Galapagos National Park, and founder of Young Photographers of Galapagos on Oct 18.
Lindblad is supporting Explora Galapagos – Discover Your Islands, an initiative that provides residents the opportunity to experience the archipelago as a guest with Lindblad Expeditions. Since 1999, Lindblad has taken more than 260 teachers through the remote and pristine archipelago to enhance the teachers’ local knowledge, especially as it relates to the protection of the natural environment. Now, cabins are being provided to teachers, park wardens and other Galapagos residents under this Park program to educate and inspire stewardship of the islands.
Guests will have the opportunity to travel with the local community, including recently retired park warden, Andrade Ballesteros, recognized by the park for his service at the 60th anniversary ceremonies. The park wardens are traveling Oct. 19 with teachers on several 2019 departures.
For reservations or additional information on Lindblad Expeditions voyages , visit www.expeditions.com, call 1-800-EXPEDITION (1-800-397-3348), contact your travel adviser.