Lindblad Expeditions heads to Alaska and Iceland this summer

The Iceland season begins on July 7 with the 6-day Wild Island Escape, a compact adventure to the remote fjords and volcanic isles along the country's western coast. Guests will encounter evidence of volcanic activity as they soak in geothermal hot springs, hike over cooled lava fields, and view Iceland's newest isle, Surtsey. They will set out by Zodiac to observe cliffs teeming with nesting puffins and snow-capped plateaus, watching for humpback and minke whales.

Rates begin at $5,180 per person based on double occupancy in a category one cabin and include all meals, drinks, and excursions, plus complimentary bar tab and crew gratuities.

The 11-day Circumnavigation of Iceland will showcase glaciers, geysers, thundering waterfalls, immense cliffs, geothermal springs, boiling mud pots, and lava-scapes of unearthly beauty. Departures begin on July 11. The expedition will travel Iceland’s wild western coast; Grimsey in the north; the rarely visited rugged east coast; and the Westman Islands in the south, among the planet’s youngest archipelagos. Guests will cruise into the remote Westfjords and spend time on the Arctic Circle spotting nesting seabirds, and hike on remote stretches of the coast.

Rates begin at $11,460 per person based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin.