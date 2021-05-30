 Skip to main content
Lindblad Expeditions heads to Alaska and Iceland this summer

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has announced plans to add additional voyages for the 2021 season in Alaska this summer. Due to robust demand for their Alaska programs, Lindblad will reactivate its two remaining U.S.-flagged vessels – and has added an additional 13 departures.

The 62-guest sister ships, National Geographic Sea Bird and National Geographic Sea Lion will explore Alaska on a series of Wild Escape departures starting June 25 and continuing through August.

The six-day Wild Alaska Escape: Juneau to Ketchikan and Wild Alaska Escape: Sitka to Juneau voyages explore Alaska’s wildlife and landscapes in a compact time frame. Guests will hike through forests, kayak deep into glacially carved fjords returning to the moving base camp of a nimble expedition ship.

Guests can also combine both Wild Alaska Escapes and receive 10% off. Rates begin at $4,570 per person based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin.

Voyages in Iceland

Lindblad Expeditions will also be reactivating the National Geographic Explorer for a series of voyages in Iceland this summer. The 148-guest polar vessel will explore the land of the midnight sun on two  itineraries, Wild Island Escape and The Circumnavigation of Iceland, to discover why Iceland is known as the “land of fire and ice.”

The Iceland season begins on July 7 with the 6-day Wild Island Escape, a compact adventure to the remote fjords and volcanic isles along the country's western coast. Guests will encounter evidence of volcanic activity as they soak in geothermal hot springs, hike over cooled lava fields, and view Iceland's newest isle, Surtsey. They will set out by Zodiac to observe cliffs teeming with nesting puffins and snow-capped plateaus, watching for humpback and minke whales.

Rates begin at $5,180 per person based on double occupancy in a category one cabin and include all meals, drinks, and excursions, plus complimentary bar tab and crew gratuities.

The 11-day Circumnavigation of Iceland will showcase glaciers, geysers, thundering waterfalls, immense cliffs, geothermal springs, boiling mud pots, and lava-scapes of unearthly beauty. Departures begin on July 11. The expedition will travel Iceland’s wild western coast; Grimsey in the north; the rarely visited rugged east coast; and the Westman Islands in the south, among the planet’s youngest archipelagos. Guests will cruise into the remote Westfjords and spend time on the Arctic Circle spotting nesting seabirds, and hike on remote stretches of the coast.

Rates begin at $11,460 per person based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin.

Both itineraries provide opportunities for active adventure via Zodiac cruise, kayak, hikes, and walks daily, under the guidance and expertise of Lindblad’s team of naturalists, a National Geographic photographer, Lindblad certified photo instructors, and an undersea specialist.

Lindblad's ethnomusicologist, Jacob Edgar, has invited Icelandic musicians to perform on select departures throughout the summer.

For the expeditions, all guests 16 years of age and over will be required to be vaccinated prior to traveling onboard. On voyages departing Aug. 1, 2021, or later, all guests 12 years of age and over will be required to be vaccinated. A complete list of health and safety protocols are listed here. From start to finish, guests will travel exclusively with their expedition community, all equally tested.

For reservations or additional information, visit www.expeditions.com, call 1-800-EXPEDITION (1-800-397-3348).

