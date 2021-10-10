Lindblad Expeditions voted #1 small ship cruise line

Lindblad Expeditions, the small ship expedition travel company that voyages the world in partnership with National Geographic, has been recognized as the #1 small ship cruise line in Condé Nast Travelers 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards.

This year more than 800,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers voted in the awards, recognizing excellence throughout the travel industry around the world.

Lindblad has built an advanced fleet of expedition ships, offering travel experiences to more than 100 remarkable destinations on all seven continents. They added two polar vessels, National Geographic Endurance and National Geographic Resolution, to their fleet in 2021.

Building on its legacy in responsible travel and sustainability, Lindblad is a 100% carbon neutral company committed to green business operations and preserving our planet for future generations. Lindblad has raised more than $19 million from curious and committed travelers since 1997 to protect the ocean, conserve wildlife, bolster local communities, support education, and enable meaningful scientific research.

“Everyone in our company is guided by 10 principles, the first being 'Ensure that everything adds value to the guest experience,'" said Sven Lindblad, founder and co-chair of the board of Lindblad Expeditions.

For reservations or additional information, visit expeditions.com, call 1-800-EXPEDITION (1-800-397-3348).