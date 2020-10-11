Mendocino: A great escape

Last summer, as the restaurants and hotels began to reopen, I was invited to write about what it was like to venture outside of my own Covid-19 bubble, and visit the Mendocino coast. As it turned out, I wasn't able to get away until mid-September, just after devastating wildfires had burst upon California, including Napa County. After we made the visit, yet another wildfire swept over Napa, destroying the homes of friends, wineries I've written about and sending thousands into evacuations, not knowing when they could return home or what they might return to find. I decided to hold the story for a week or two. It's a conundrum: do you write about escaping when there is so much rebuilding at home to do?

What I've seen, nonetheless, over this year of unparalleled sacrifice and loss, is that there still remains this wish for adventure, a trip, a new view, a new experience. And as restaurants and hotels continue to do their best to welcome visitors and keep them safe, it can't seem wrong to venture out to take a look at the rest of the world. And then return, restored, for the work ahead. -- Sasha Paulsen

I had never thought of an open window as an incomparable luxury, but there it was, wide open to the world. And beyond it, clear blue sky. The rest of the view was not so bad either: gardens and forested hills sloping down to an inlet of the Pacific Ocean.