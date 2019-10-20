We never go to Paris without seeing Place Saint Sulpice. It’s a square in the sixth arrondissement, just a few blocks from the Jardin du Luxembourg. The square, like most places in Paris, is named after its church. The Church of Saint Sulpice is second in size out of all the churches in Paris only to Notre Dame. Alas, you have to only casually examine it’s rather unfortunate facade to see why being the second largest church in Paris is its only accolade.
I first stumbled upon that little square in the summer of 1999 when I was studying abroad my junior year of college. To be 21, with your two best friends, and in Paris without a map, is a glorious thing. Dustin, Dalia and I spent spent a balmy afternoon drinking beers and eating baguettes at Cafe de la Mairie, the one cafe on the square, in the shadow of the Saint Sulpice’s towers.
But then, 20 years prior to our lovely afternoon, in the mid 1980s, when my husband was studying abroad — at the Sorbonne, no less — he lived at the ever-so- fashionable address of No. 1, Place Saint Sulpice, which is tucked into a corner of the square adjacent to the church, across Rue Palatine.
The best part, he told me, was every morning at 7, the bells of Saint Sulpice would begin to ring. They would ring three times, three times, pausing briefly in between each set of three. Then, there would be a pause, a gentle fermata, like a cat stealthily crouching before he pounces. And then a huge cacophony would set forth — a thrilling, mounting, chaotic craziness of bells. And it wasn’t just at Saint Sulpice, it was at every church that had a bell tower in all of Paris. You could hear them echo, calling to one another, an utter ecstasy of noise, a great breaking loose — though it was not hell.
We were standing at the corner of Rue Palatine and Rue Servandoni, about at the church’s transept, when I remarked on the latter street’s name. “Servandoni,” I said, “that’s Italian, isn’t it?”
Servandoni, he told me, was the name of the architect of Saint Sulpice. He didn’t know what was with the Italian name, but he did know that the reason why the towers were not finished. Apparently there was an architecture critic who was severe, and panned Servandoni’s design. Servandoni was so distraught that he killed himself by throwing himself from one of the towers. They left the church unfinished in a memorial to him.
How wonderfully dramatic, I thought. What a great story.
If only it were true.
***
I decided that while we were out for the day, if we came across a restaurant that looked good, we would come back to that restaurant for dinner that night. As we left Place Saint Sulpice, I spotted La Boucherie Rouliere, or The Butcher Shop on the Rue des Cannettes, and that is where we returned at 8:30 that night.
It was dusk and there was a warm breeze that came into the restaurant through the huge open windows that faced the street. The street outside was busy with lots of people and no cars. I just settled in to enjoy the fading sunlight against the red walls, and the flicker of the tea candle on the table.
The swarthy, curly-haired waiter came by to take our order. He did not speak English. In French, my husband ordered the agneau braisè sept heure—lamb braised for seven hours — for me, and for him the roasted chicken. To start, it was French onion soup.
As we sat there, we realized that most people in the restaurant were speaking English. The couple to my right had British accents, the couple to my left were American with whom we struck up a conversation.
They were from Michigan. He worked for a consulting firm that specializes in employee assistance programs, which are companies to whom other companies outsource the depression the employees suffer that is caused by their jobs. He was here for a conference — quite the coup, he said. His wife was an elementary school teacher. The children, 2 and 5, were back home with her parents. They were only here for the weekend. When they asked us what we were doing here, we told them we were going to a Grand Bal Masque at Versailles. Their envy was palpable.
The French onion soup came. It was the platonic ideal of French onion soup. Julia Child would’ve swooned. It was piping hot, and there was so much gruyere cheese on the top that it melted over the sides of the bowl. There was a toasted slice of baguette engrossed in the cheese.
He brought the wine, and did that ceremony they do in France, regardless of the caliber of the restaurant. My husband tasted it, and it was corked, which is why you taste it in the first place. The server winced. We winced too because we knew he would have to go down to the cellar to get another bottle, and he had a whole restaurant to wait on. But you gotta do what you gotta do.
He brought up the second bottle, poured it, and it was deemed drinkable, but I could see a faint smile on my husband’s face, hinting at maybe we have a thing of beauty on our hands.
I dipped my spoon through the cheese. It was gooey and thick. I tried to at least get some of the soup on my spoon, but ended up with just the cheese with a hint of rich onion. There was a bit of crunch from the baguette, which is so satisfying. With the wine, it was superb.
Then the agneau braisé sept heure, came in a big bowl. It was a lamb shank, the ball of the joint centered on the plate, nested in a bed of potatoes mousseline — refined mashed potatoes — braising jus, mushrooms and carmelized onions. I shivered. Is this really happening? Am I about to eat the best lamb of my entire life? You could smell how for seven hours, all the ingredients had melded into one thick odor. It was heady, rich, tantalizing. I poured myself some more wine.
That is when I noticed something about the label. It was scratched. I picked the bottle up and could barely make out the vintage. I held it up to the candle and confirmed my suspicion. This was not the 2014 Gevrey-Chambertin. It was the 2004 Gevrey-Chambertin, which should fetch a much higher price.
I looked at him across the table. My husband said, “I think he knows and just doesn’t care.”
We chuckled at that. We finished the meal, paid the bill and walked out into the balmy night. The street had quieted down some, but people were still out.
“How far away are we from the hotel?” I asked.
“About half an hour,” he said.
“Let’s walk,” I said. And we did.