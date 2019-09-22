Editor's note: This is another part of a multi-part story by John Henry Martin about his recent trip to Paris.
We arrived at the Hotel de Crillon in Paris at 10:30 a.m.
The hotel is at the foot of the Champs d'Elysee. It has been there since 1758 when it was built by Louis XV to house the offices of the French state. There is an identical building, just to the east across the Rue Royale, the Hotel de la Marine, which housed the French navy up until 2015.
The Crillon is famous for several reasons. Treaties between the newly formed United States and France were signed there in 1778. In 1788, it was acquired by François Félix de Crillon, the son of the Duke of Crillon. Soon after, in 1791, during the heat of that little skirmish they call the French Revolution, the building was confiscated by the provisional government, but François Félix’s last name stuck. It was used to house Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette, until 1793, when they were guillotined on the Place de la Concorde, directly in front of the building.
After the revolution, the hotel was returned to the descendants of the Duke of Crillon, who lived there for more than 100 years, until 1907, when it was acquired by the Societe du Louvre. It was renovated and opened as a hotel in 1909.
Since then, the Hotel de Crillon has become known as one of the most luxurious hotels in Paris, which is saying something in a city known to house the most luxurious places in the world. Its 18th century colonnade has presided over the Place de la Concorde for over 250 years, including in 2006 when Anne Hathaway dropped her phone in the bronze and gilt fountain after she abandoned Meryl Streep in the film “The Devil Wears Prada.”
In 2010, the hotel was acquired by the Saudi Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. In 2013, the prince hired the Lebanese-Parisienne interior designer Aline Asmar D’Amman to renovate the hotel. Karl Lagerfeld oversaw the suites. Two hundred million euros and four years later, in 2017, the hotel opened in its current incarnation.
Two years after that, in June of 2019, I walked through its front door for the first time.
We walked between the two massive stone pillars and through the wrought iron and glass front doors into a circular stone foyer. To the left was reception, and to the right was the entrance to Les Ambassadeurs, the hotel bar, which is the coolest hotel bar I’ve ever had the pleasure of drinking in.
The reception room is a high ceilinged, wood-paneled affair with two round glass tables where the guests sit. A lovely young Frenchmen dressed in a grey suit, who spoke impeccable English, was all smiles. He asked about our flight, and where we were from. We surrendered our passports to be scanned.
“Oh, and by the way,” he said, “your room is not ready. Check in time is at 3 p.m., you see.”
By then, it was 11 a.m. What are we to do for the next four hours?
“Oh, but the Winter Garden is open. Perhaps you can have some lunch?”
A winter garden is where many large European houses grow plants indoors during the winter months. To give you a sense of what an institution they have become, I was once on the Queen Mary 2, a British ship, that had a Winter Garden filled with fake ferns, as the real ones don’t do well at sea.
In France, they are called Les jardins d’hivers, and the one at the Crillon it is like a parlor or tea room, where you can have a glass of Champagne in an informal setting.
The Crillon’s Jardin d’Hiver is a tasteful study in lavender. The ceiling is easily 30 feet high, and from which hangs lavender velveteen drapes on all four walls. In the center of the room, three banquettes covered in lavender velvet abutt one another, creating a place for a pedestal to hold a three-foot tall vase filled with another three feet of white flowers; I think they were orchids.
Around the room are marble tables, and love seats and wing chairs in purple velvet or lavender silk. Four Baccarat chandeliers have purple shades on the lights. There are even little pale pink footstools next to the chairs where a lady can set her clutch during afternoon tea.
We were seated us at a banquette in the center of the room. Champagne anyone? They have Bolinger Grand Annee on the list at a reasonable 60€. We ordered that and I ordered a Cesar salad and club sandwich.
You have free articles remaining.
Our heavy Baccarat Champagne glasses were like something a Russian czar would drink from, not the wafer-thin Reidels we have back in the U.S. They were set on lavender linen coasters
As we waited for our food, we noticed and inscription in gold Latinate letters that said: “Pends toi, brave Crillon! Nous avons combattu à Arques, et tu n'y étais pas
And below that it says this was written in a letter from the French King Henry IV to the Duke de Crillon in 1589.
One of my companions said that it has something to do with going to battle, but not being there.
We considered this for a while. My friend thought it was a slight by whoever said it, as in, “We were fighting, doing the work. Where were you?”
But if that was the intent, why would the Duke of Crillon inscribe it in his hotel?
Our food came and the salad was a meal in itself. It was a deconstructed Cesar - how French. The club sandwich was wonderful. Over the next three weeks, I would have many club sandwiches. The French seem to love them.
It was perfect with the Champagne.
Later, I investigated the quote on the wall. The actual good translation is: “Hang on, brave Crillon. We fought at Arques and you were not there.”
In 1589, Henry IV had just ascended to the throne; Louis des Balbes de Berton de Crillon lived from 1541 to 1615. The Battle of Arques that Henry IV waged against the Duke of Mayenne was the eighth and final war in the French Wars of Religion.
And the Louis des Balbes de Berton de Crillon, to whom Henry wrote this letter, should not be confused with the Louis des Balbes de Berton de Crillon born in 1717, whose son François-Félix purchased what became the Hotel de Crillon in 1788.
The first Louis, born in 1541, was a famous soldier known for his exploits in the siege of Calais. He fought, against the Huguenots, as well as for Malta against the Turks. He was called Crillon le Brave or Crillon the Brave, and even had a village in Provence named after him.
It seems that Louis wanted to be at the Battle of Arques to fight alongside Henry IV, but, for some reason, was unable to. But Henry IV still respected Louis as a soldier so he sent him this letter, letting him know that it was okay.
In a way, you cannot help but live in the past when you are in France. So much has happened in that land -- people have lived there for so long; so many wars, so many buildings, so much religion, so much history, it is all with you right there, wherever you go. As it is with this quote.
So, more than 200 years after the letter was received, the descendants of Louis des Balbes de Berton de Crillon remained so proud of this letter from the king that they inscribed the quote in the stone wall of their Winter Garden in their palace in Paris. The rough equivalent would be if my great-great-great grandparent got a letter from James Monroe and I still had it hanging on the wall in my living room.
But I only found this out later, weeks after I arrived back in the U.S.. For the moment, we just sat in the Winter Garden, our bottoms plump on the doughy lavender velveteen chairs, contemplating the fact that we were actually in France, actually at the famed Crillon, actually drinking Bolinger Grand Annee.
I went to check to see if our room was ready. It wasn’t. Another bottle of Champagne?