Napa Valley-based travel writer takes a mid-pandemic trip to Portugal

Guests entering a hotel must wear a mask and disinfect with hand sanitizer. Body temperature is measured and luggage is disinfected by baggage teams. During your stay, you are encouraged to disinfect your hands several times a day, especially when entering common areas like bars and restaurants. Touchless menus with QR code is the new standard way of ordering a meal. Contactless payment methods are being adopted for safer checkout. The mantra of “social distancing” is further encouraged as guests are asked to wait for the elevator to empty before entering.

The Astonishing Azores

The Azores, which have their own volcanic origin, might be the Atlantic’s answer to Hawaii; don’t expect the crowds, glitz and glamour of Waikiki. These nine islands are more akin to Kauai or Hawaii’s Big Island. Like unblemished diamonds rising from the sea, they are sprinkled in the mid-Atlantic, 900 miles from mainland Portugal, as remote as one be while still (technically) in Europe.