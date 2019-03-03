Students and residents interested in learning the language and culture of Spain are invited to a free information session on Tuesday, March 5, from 12:30 to 1:20 p.m. at Napa Valley College to learn more about the three-week study abroad program to Salamanca.
Organized by the College’s International Education program, the program from June 14 to July 6 is open to everyone and all levels of Spanish.
The 2019 program, led by Napa Valley College Spanish professor Mary Shea, will take students to Madrid (Prado Museum and the Palacio Nacional), Segovia (Roman aqueduct), San Ildefonso de la Granja (summer home of the Bourbon Kings of Spain) with a brief stop-over at the walled city of Ávila.
All classes will be in Salamanca where participants will stay with local families, attend Spanish language school each day and go on sponsored excursions. They can also earn three units of college credit.
Shea has taken students abroad to Spain (Salamanca and Málaga), Mexico (San Miguel de Allende), and Costa Rica (Alajuela). As an undergrad at UCSB, Shea spent her senior year in Madrid, Spain, as part of UC’s Education Abroad Program, becoming a firm believer in education abroad and what it can do for students.
Upon return from her academic year in Spain, Profession Shea completed her MA in Spanish, also at UCSB, and later an MA in English at CSU Sonoma. She has been a faculty member at Napa Valley College for almost 30 years.
Napa Valley College’s International Education Study Abroad Program has operated for more than 20 years.
Participants have studied in Eastern Europe, China, Costa Rica, Turkey, Italy, Vietnam, Mexico, Cuba, Guatemala, France, Japan, England and the Philippines.
The purpose of the program is to encourage the development of intercultural and international understanding.
Course offerings encourage students to participate in summer sessions to appreciate global issues through the lens of another culture or language, and to develop deeper understanding of the world around them, their country and themselves.
The information session will take place in Room 836 (see campus map online) at Napa Valley College.
Hourly parking passes are available.
For information about the Study Abroad trip to Salamanca, Spain, contact Shea at mshea@napavalley.edu or call 707-256-7734, or online at http://www.napavalley.edu/Academics/StudyAbroad/Pages/welcome.aspx