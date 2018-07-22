Do you have a spirit of adventure and the desire to make new friends? You are invited to attend a seminar to learn more about traveling with Napa Valley College on exciting, affordable group trips.
For more than 40 years, Napa Valley College has provided thousands of participants with the opportunity to enjoy journeys in the U.S. and abroad. The 2018-19 schedule includes Iceland, America's Music Cities and more.
The seminar takes place from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, in Room 838 on the Napa Main Campus. To reserve a place to attend call (707) 967-2940 and leave your name and address or email Jsercu@napavalley.edu. No parking permit is needed.