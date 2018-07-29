From March to October, 2019, the Napa Valley College Trips and Tours Program will host a dozen educational excursions to four continents.
The one- to two-week guided tours are designed to be safe and affordable. People make friends and are escorted to points of interest along the way.
For 40 years, the tours have been planned and arranged by the Collette travel company in concert with Jenny Sercu, who can be reached for more information at 967-2940 or jsercu@napavalley.edu.
In addition to helping local residents learn about the world, the program also helps Napa Valley College. Collette pays a fee to the college, which splits the proceeds with Sercu, who serves as liaison between the college and the community.
An informational travel seminar featuring details about each 2019 trip will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 3, in room 838 of Napa Valley College. No parking permits are needed.
“Costa Rica Impact Tour,” from Jan. 24-Feb. 1, 2019, will allow visitors to this tropical paradise to see the lush forests, stunning waterfalls, active volcanoes and golden beaches. Visitors will see Monteverde, San Jose’s Plaza de Cultura and the National Theatre. Tourists who would like to make a difference for the under-served children of Arenal can also volunteer with CEPIA, a Collette Travel partner in Guanacaste.
“Exploring New Zealand,” from Feb. 25-March 18, will take travelers from the geothermal vents of Rotorua to the ice sheets and rain forests of Franz Josef Glacier, to the cities of Auckland, Napier, Wellington and Dunedin, the Bay of Islands, the wineries of Marlborough and the vineyard in Otago. They will see Punakaiki, Queenstown, Milford Sound, Fiordland, Lake Te Anau, Arrowtown, Mt. Cook and Christchurch.
“Iceland’s Magical Northern Lights,” from March 6-12, will feature the Golden Circle, Thingvellir National Park, the Gullfoss waterfall and the Skogar Folk Museum.
“America’s Music Cities,” from March 24-31, will take visitors to New Orleans (Jazz Festival, French Quarter), Memphis (Graceland, Belle Meade plantation) and Nashville (Grand Ole Opry, RCA Studio B, Country Music Hall of Fame).
“Cultural Treasures of Japan,” from April 14-27 will take travelers to Tokyo, Asakusa, Lake Ashi, Matsumoto Castle, Shirakawa-go, Kanazawa, Kenroku Garden, the Samurai District and Kyoto, the cultural capital of Japan.
“Exploring Greece,” from April 17-May 1, will uncover the Temple of Zeus, Olympia, Meteora, Corinth and the artifacts of Delphi. In Athens, travelers will see the Acropolis, the beaches of Mykonos and Santorini, the excavations of Akrotiri, and the lively Plaka District.
“Discover the Alpine Countries,” from April 25-May 7, will take travelers to Austria (Vienna, the Danube, Salzburg), Germany (the Black Forest, Oberammergau, Neuschwanstein) and Switzerland (Lake Geneva, Zermatt, Lucerne).
“Charming French Canada,” set for June, will take visitors to Quebec’s Charlevoix region, Montreal, the St. Lawrence River, the Shrine of St. Anne de Beaupré and Montmorency Falls.
“Newfoundland and Labrador Discovery,” set for July, will include a cruise of Witless Bay Ecological Preserve, and visits to Gros Morne National Park, the Gulf of St. Lawrence, Captain James Cook National Historic Site, Red Bay and Long Point Lighthouse.
“Memorials of World War II,” from July 10-19, will take visitors from Winston Churchill’s underground war rooms in London to D-Day’s landing beaches in Normandy, Caen Canal, Pegasus Bridge, the Museum of Surrender in Reims, and Paris.
“Islands of New England,” from Sept. 12-19, will feature the beaches, whales and foods of Nantucket, Plimoth Plantation, Provincetown, Cape Cod, Boston, Newport and Martha’s Vineyard.
“The Great Smoky Mountains,” from Oct. 10-18, will allow visitors to experience Southern traditions, history and hospitality in Georgia (Atlanta, Gatlinburg, CNN Center, Coca Cola World), Tennessee (Chattanooga Choo Choo Motel, Dollywood) and North Carolina (Asheville, Lexington Glassworks and Grandfather Mountain).