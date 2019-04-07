"In wildness is the preservation of the world." -- John Muir
With our star, the sun finally making a showing, the time was right to meet up with hike leader, Mike Parmeter of the California Native Plant Society (CNPS), and like-minded wildflower enthusiasts at beautiful Bothe-Napa Valley State Park.
Located on St. Helena Highway in Calistoga, Bothe is operated jointly with Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District and Napa Valley State Parks Association.
A dozen or so hikers were greeted with the call of a redtail hawk as we followed the moss-shaggy, shaping slopes of the profusely flowing Ritchey Creek. The creek walk provided us with shifting colors and its own vibrancy under the shady oaks, manzanita, towering redwoods, Douglas fir and buckeye trees.
Complex processes of spring's miraculous growth were ever present along the stretch of water. We were privy to a variety of native ferns including coffee fern, goldenback fern and more.
We were all poised to explore and discover dozens of varieties of California native flowers spotted along the creek trail.
Be forewarned and stick to the trail! Not all California native plants are loveable, and poison oak is one of them. In springtime the "leaves of three' are in their shiny prime, 'so leave them be.' The toxic urushiol in poison oak does not faze deer and other animals who browse on them to obtain calcium, phosphorus and sulphur. Poison oak's berries provide numerous bird species such as woodpeckers, thrushes, towhees, quail and turkeys with sustenance as well. Woodrats and pocket mice dine on the prolific plant, too. Insects, like some species of bees and moths consume poison oak.
Before Euro-Americans arrived in the land we now call the Napa Valley, California Indians made use of poison oak in a variety of ways. Napa Valley's Wappo tribe had basket-making specialists who used the sap from poison oak as a dye for their baskets, while Lake County's Pomo Indians, along with the coastal Miwok, Kashaya Pomo and some other tribes utilized the plant's ashes for tattoo ink.
California bay laurel, in both bush and tree form produce lovely, yellow blooms, and later, nuts forms. The tree's leaves are often used in cooking when dried. The bay laurel tree's natural compound, called terpene, prohibits other plants from growing beneath its canopy. This tree, widespread in California, is also known as pepperwood, and its bay nuts, actually a fruit, can be dried and roasted and ground for use in beverages and sauces. California Indians such as Wappo, Chumash, Miwok and Pomo consumed the bay nuts in the form of cakes, as they were long-lasting and could be dried and stored for later use. They used the leaves in their caches of stored acorns as a bug repellent, and also prepared the leaves for several topical medicines.
The scarlet flower called Indian warrior makes itself known amongst the forest greenery with its spikes of deep red, toothed petals which grow to a height of nearly two feet. This species, which can also be found in a pink hue, sometimes 'parasitizes,' or attaches itself to other plants, like the manzanita.
The lovely flower known as blue dicks, or brodiaea, can be found all over the west to Mexico. These blue-purple spears of springtime wave in the lush grasses, and have six stamens to ensure pollination. Blue dicks can also be found along roadsides and other landscapes which have been disturbed.
Showy white trillium was evident throughout the walk in the under story along the creek's banks. This prehistoric-appearing plant spreads itself via its rhizomes, which lay underneath the damp forest soil, often under Douglas-fir trees. The plant sports one or two flowers on stalks that can grow to around eight inches in height. Its unique flowers can be found in shades of pink or maroon as well.
Within Bothe-Napa Valley State Park's nearly 2,000 acres dozens of species of California native plants and wildflowers proliferate. Along with the aforementioned varieties grow California hazelnut shrub, spice bush, several species of ferns, California milkmaids, wild strawberry, woodrush, buttercup, hounds tongue, missionbell, buckeye, dogwood, native blackberry, mint, Dutchman's pipe, and Pacific hillside pea, to name but a few.
There is always something for everyone with its seven hiking trails, bird watching, swimming in its seasonal swimming pool, as well as camping in regular campsites or in the park's cabins or yurts. And if you find the visitor center open, you will be greeted by an enthusiastic and knowledgeable staff who can answer questions, and interpret the interesting displays of the park's history, prehistory, flora and fauna.
For more information on Bothe-Napa Valley State Park visit the following websites:
--Bothe-Napa Valley State Park: parks.ca.gov/?page_id=477
--Napa Valley State Parks: napavalleystateparks.org/campground-map/
--CNPS Wildflower hikes: napaoutdoors.org/napa-vally-cnps-2019-wildflower-hike-schedule/