An upcoming travel seminar to learn more about traveling with Napa Valley College on exciting and affordable group trips is being offered on Tuesday, June 4.
The seminar is 10 to 11 a.m. at the Napa Main Campus, Room 838. For more than 40 years, Napa Valley College has provided thousands of participants with the opportunity to enjoy enriching and life-changing journeys in the U.S. and abroad. The college does the planning and execution of details so participants can comfortably and safely be escorted to destinations of interest.
One new destination for the college trips program is Morocco. It will be a small group departure with 19 people maximum. Dates for the trip are Jan. 30-Feb. 9, 2020. Morocco’s cities are some of the most exciting on the continent, and on this 11-day journey, you’ll explore their cobbled alleyways, fragrant markets, ancient souks, and winding alleys. You’ll also hop on a camel caravan and travel ancient routes across the Sahara Desert and along the High Atlas Mountains.
You’ll meet local farmers, experience traditional Gnawa music, and cook tagine with a women’s coop in Marrakesh. Throughout this exotic journey, you’ll be enjoying Moroccan fare and soaking up all the spices of the fabled gateway to Africa. From the modern pulse of Casablanca to the ancient mosques of Fez, Morocco is a country of unbridled colors, flavors, and diversity.
Other destinations that will be introduced at the seminar are:
Discover Washington, D.C. April 9–14, 2020
View the extraordinary monuments throughout the National Mall that commemorate the heroes who have shaped America’s past, including the World War II Monument, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and the Korean War Memorial. Wander Mt. Vernon’s beautiful grounds, and tour the home of George Washington. Uncover the gems of the Smithsonian Institution as you explore some of its world-renowned museum collections. Tour Washington National Cathedral.
Canyon Country April 29 – May 6, 2020
A journey through Canyon Country brings you into a colorful world of stunning southwestern vistas and the unique topography of three national parks: Zion, Bryce and the Grand Canyon. Delve into the region’s Native American history during a chat with a local tribe member. Shop in Sedona’s marketplace and travel through Kaibab National Forest. Spend a night on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Luxuriate at the Lake Powell Resort for two nights. Choose to either tour Monument Valley on a narrated ride or cruise through the canyons for a different perspective.
Azores Archipelago August 7-16, 2020
Enter an untouched paradise on an adventure through the Azores, the archipelago gems of Portugal. Explore the entire rim of the Sete Cidades Caldera. Spend two nights in a lava stone house overlooking the Atlantic. Indulge in a traditional Cozido das Furnas meal, which is cooked by the heat of the volcanic earth. Admire an exclusive viewpoint of Furnas Lake during lunch at the Terra Nostra Tea House. Sample local dairy goods at a family-owned cheese shop. Descend into Algar do Carvao, an ancient lava tube known as the “Cavern of Coal,” with an expert guide. From thermal pools and lush craters to local farms and volcanic cuisine, delve into the culture of Portuguese island life.
Spotlight on Santa Fe Sept. 13—18, 2020
Discover Santa Fe on this Southwestern getaway. Start with a guided walking tour through the Santa Fe Plaza, the heart of the city where you’ll see the Santa Fe Indian Market, Palace of the Governors, and Loretto Chapel. Try your hand at making tamales at the Santa Fe School of Cooking. Uncover the sculpted canyons and cliff dwellings once inhabited by the Pueblo Indians at Bandelier National Monument. Santa Fe’s flourishing art scene, Native American roots and welcoming atmosphere await.
New England Backroads October, 2020
More details to follow on this trip that concentrates of the beautiful fall foliage of Vermont.
— From the Outback to the Glaciers November, 2020
Explore the diverse wonders of the lands Down Under. The rugged Outback will introduce you to the Aboriginal life and culture of Alice Springs and Ayers Rock. Delve into the colorful world of the Great Barrier Reef. Enjoy a guided tour of the Sydney Opera House and a dinner cruise on Sydney Harbour. Explore the snow-capped peaks, vistas, gorges and waterfalls of New Zealand’s Southern Alps. Cruise Milford Sound. Settle in for a 3-night stay in Queenstown. Experience the Franz Josef Glacier and the majestic Mt. Cook region. Cap off your adventure making new friends when dining with a family in their home.
For more detailed information on these trips or to RSVP for the seminar, call 967-2940 and leave your name and address. Or email: Jsercu@napavalley.edu.