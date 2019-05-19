NEW YORK — Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic has announced Wild Escapes, a collection of 11 action-packed shorter voyages to experience wildness, wellness and wonder in less time.
The Wild Escapes adventures, including four new itineraries, range from five to nine days and explore many of the same regions Lindblad has explored for more than 40 years with their traditional programs.
With most Wild Escapes offering programs of seven days or fewer, these shorter programs are more convenient for travelers without the luxury of time to commit to an extended sojourn, but who don’t want to sacrifice their ability to explore a region.
“The demand was evident when we introduced the shorter voyage concept in Galapagos and Alaska, with most departures selling out. In 2020, we will have over 100 Wild Escapes departures and have expanded the concept into regions where we have been operating for decades such as Iceland, Baja and Costa Rica, as well as relatively recent additions including as Belize and California,” said Phil Auerbach, Lindblad’s chief commercial officer.
In five days, guests can explore the Channel Islands or see the creatures that inspired Darwin on a week-long cruise in Galápagos. Add two days and visit Machu Picchu, too. Go beyond Iceland’s Blue Lagoon or close-up encounters with gray whales and their calves in Baja’s Magdalena Bay — all in the company of Lindblad’s expedition team, expert naturalists, Lindblad-National Geographic certified photo instructors, undersea specialists, and a wellness instructor.
Highlights for each Wild Escape below; all rates are per person based on double occupancy in a category 1 cabin. Save 10 person when traveling as a group of 6 or more people on select departures.
— Wild Costa Rica Escape: Guanacaste’s Dry Tropical Forest: Discover one of Costa Rica’s richest regions on a six-day voyage. Snorkel and kayak among untouched corals and palm-lined beaches in the Guanacaste Conservation Area, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Hike, horseback, and zipline amid volcanic peaks in Rincón de la Vieja National Park. Explore uninhabited isles to wildlife-rich jungles and surf towns in this ecologically-rich country. November and December 2019; January, 2020. Rates begin at $3,740.
— Wild California Escape: San Francisco to Monterey Bay: Cruise from San Francisco to Monterey Bay on a six-day voyage exploring California’s coastal cities and ecosystems. Delve into the state’s dynamic history at an immigration station on Angel Island, taste your way through the hills of wine country, meet sea otters at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, and observe mysterious kelp forests in the Point Lobos State Natural Reserve. November and December 2019. Rates begin at $3,770.
— Wild Baja Escape: Serenity & Sea Life in the Sea of Cortez: Explore the Sea of Cortez on a five-day voyage with the rigor of an expedition and the transformative well-being of a retreat. Wake each morning to yoga on deck or a boot camp beach workout. Snorkel among sea lions, explore the coastline by kayak and stand-up paddleboard, challenge body and mind through well-being activities, and enjoy evenings with beach-side bonfires and barbecues. December 2019 and January 2020. Rates begin at $2,780.
— Wild Alaska Escape: Sitka to Ketchikan: On this six-day adventure, voyage deep into the fjords and narrow, wildlife rich channels; encounter abundant and varied wildlife; and experience the colorful undersea through video shot by an undersea specialist; kayak amid glacial ice, by special permission hike in the Tongass National Forest and explore Misty Fiords. June, July, August 2020. Rates begin at $4,420.
— Wild Alaska Escape: Sitka to Juneau: Explore Alaska’s wildlife and landscapes on this six-day adventure. Take long hikes through forests of towering trees, kayak long routes deep into glacially carved fjords, and raft to an ancient Alaska native village. Explore Haines, the ‘adventure capital of Alaska,’ via raft, bicycle or hiking. June, July, August 2019 and 2020. Rates begin at $4,390.
These Alaska Escape itineraries can be combined to extend the adventure north, saving 10 percent on the overall combined price.
— Wild Galapagos Escape: Pack a ton of activities into one week to discover the wonders and wildlife of this magical place, with departures on Saturday and Thursday. This Galapagos expedition features five days in the archipelago exploring the islands, with one-night pre-voyage in Guayaquil. July, August, September, October and November, 2019. Rates begin at $5,730.
— Wild Galapagos & Peru Escape: The best of Galápagos and Machu Picchu on a nine-day adventure. Starting in Lima, stay two nights in the Sacred Valley, visit Machu Picchu and see Cusco, the imperial capital of the Inca. Then journey to Galápagos for a five-day voyage, with adventures every day on land and undersea. July, Aug, September, November, December 2019. Rates begin at $6,570.
— Wild Baja Escape: The Whales of Magdalena Bay: This is where gray whale mothers, calves and juveniles end the longest mammal migration on earth – and guests will be living among them with exhilarating up-close encounters. On this six-day voyage, explore the mangroves by kayak or paddleboard, mountain bike over Sahara-like dunes and walk endless sand dollar-filled beaches. January, February and March, 2020. Rates begin at $3,740.
— Wild California Escape: Channel Islands National Park: A five-day wildness and wellness adventure that will voyage to the seldom seen Channel Islands National Park. Part safari, part adult camp, explore the area with visits to three of the five wildlife-rich islands that make up the National Park, plus Catalina Island. Actively explore unmarred landscapes, revel in pure nature, and rejuvenate mind, body, and soul with well-being programs. September, October, December 2019; April, September, October, November, 2020. Rates begin at $2,620.
— Wild Iceland Escape: Explore Iceland’s pristine fjords, fascinating tundra and waterfalls on a six-day voyage along the western coast. Soak in geothermal hot springs, hike over cooled lava fields, and view Iceland’s newest isle, Surtsey. Discover historic villages and the rich biodiversity of the Westfjords, spot nesting puffins on the Látrabjarg cliffs and watch for humpback and minke whales. June and July 2019. Rates begin at $5,030.
— Wild Belize Escape: Wildlife, Reefs & Rivers: A six-day voyage along the remote southern coast. Snorkel or dive the colorful corals of the Belize barrier reef, skirt the shores of white-sand islands by kayak and paddleboard, swim in turquoise lagoons teeming with marine life. Inland, explore lush coastal rivers seeking out howler monkeys and toucans in the rain forest canopy. February and March, 2020. Rates begin at $3,970.
For reservations or additional information on Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic voyages, visit www.expeditions.com, call 1-800-EXPEDITION (1-800-397-3348), contact your travel adviser. In Napa, contact Thompson Creekside Travel, 1016 Clinton St, Napa, (707) 255-8737.