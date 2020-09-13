Not the way we planned it: A Labor Day backpacking trip takes a different turn

We made it to our van about 1:30 and decided to stay the night at the campground there, rather than driving the six hours home, an amusing consideration, as it would turn out, because we later found out that we didn't have a choice.

We napped in the van, read books, and later in the afternoon were joined by two hikers who set up a tent nearby. After their tent was up, one if them stopped by to say hello -- and that's when we learned that the fire above Shaver Lake had closed off Highway 168 completely and that was our only road out. (The guys had been camped just the other side of Goodale Pass, and from there they could not only smell the smoke,they could see the column rising to the west.)

A restful evening before the drive out became something less -- a waiting for Godot kind of existence.

DAY 5:

The smoke was really bad this morning. We ate breakfast in the van to avoid going out into the air. The sun was a dull orange glow.