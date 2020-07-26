On Becoming a Lady: How to save a hedgehog and the highlands of Scotland

"These loveable creatures are sadly endangered as a result of habitat loss and an increase in road traffic," the organization reports. "Our facility provides a 'forever home' for injured or disabled hedgehogs, which would not survive in the wild."

It was the hedgehogs that did it. I signed up and a few weeks later a package from Scotland arrived, containing a certificate that I was now the owner of Plot A471495 in the Glencoe woods of Scotland. An impressive certificate proclaimed that I am no longer mere Sasha Paulsen, but Lady Anne Alexandra (my full name) Paulsen of Glencoe.

I am not sure how that will look on a byline.

The title, they note is a "corporeal hereditament," an "inheritable property with an explicit tie to the physical land, which cannot be bought or sold without selling the land." You can will it to your heirs; however, if your children or spouse wish to simultaneously be lords and ladies, they need to buy their own foot of land.

A booklet tells more about the Highland Titles project and answers such questions as "So can I honestly call myself a Lord/Lady?" and "What about a crest and tartan?"