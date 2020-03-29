One fine day in Kentucky

I told the tour guide at the tasting room/factory about Beringer using Kentucky bourbon barrels and he was impressed. He wasn’t so impressed, however, during the tasting of their four different bourbons, with proofs of 80% to 120%, when he asked what we thought about the flavors and all I could come up with was that the “mouth feel was pure alcohol." How embarrassing that I couldn’t come up with a taste of tobacco, being in the South, but I failed. Wait, the best story that the guide had during the tasting was that the old building that we were in was haunted, and did we know why? No we didn’t, and so he told us because it was full of “spirits.” I know, that’s a sad joke, but in today’s world, it’s a safe joke.