One fine day in Kentucky

There is really no direct way to get to Louisville, Kentucky, so we spent the day going to the airport, flying to Las Vegas, waiting and then finally getting to the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
So, why do people go to Kentucky?
According to the Kentucky website for visitors, (https://www.kentuckytourism.com/), it’s for horse racing, bourbon, moonshine, coal, “My Old Kentucky Home” historic state park, automobile manufacturing, tobacco, bluegrass music, college basketball, Kentucky Fried Chicken and the Kentucky colonel.
Frankly, for me, it’s all about Fort Knox, “the vault” where the U.S. Treasury keeps 13,000 metric tons of gold, stored there in a depository built by the Treasury in 1936.
Known officially as the United States Bullion Depository, it’s a fortified vault building located adjacent to the Fort Knox Army Post. Currently, it stores more than half of the U.S. gold reserves, and is protected by the U.S. Mint Police. As of July 2019, Fort Knox holds 147.34 million troy ounces (4,583 metric tons) of gold reserves with a market value of $210.8 billion, which represents 56% of gold reserves of the U.S.
So, while in Kentucky in February for a wedding, I inquired about a tour of the facility. But even though I had been in the U.S. National Guard (all right, I was a cook) and had a high level security clearance while serving during the Reagan administration, there were absolutely NO TOURS of the vault -- for anybody.
I just wanted to visit to do a spot audit to verify, as an independent and unauthorized auditor, if, indeed, there were 4,583 metric tons of gold actually in “place." So much for that.
With time to kill, we decided to visit was the Louisville Slugger Baseball Factory and Museum. How many bats does the factory produce every year? They make 1.8 million bats, of all sizes. Some 3,000 full-sized bats are made per day at the factory. During peak production time around spring training, the factory makes 5,000 bats per day.
One of the highlights of the tour was a special effects batting cage, where a film showed a pitcher winding up and firing off a fastball -- when suddenly, from a hole in the wall, a ball fired at 90 mph came screaming out and hit what looked like a bean bag-type person with a tremendous thump. Of course, we were safely behind a Plexiglas window, but it’s easier to understand why even pro baseball batters have around a .300 batting average.
What is the best wood for baseball bats? Ash is soft but preferable. However, due to the ruthlessly-harmful pest called the Emerald Ash Borer, the beetles will kill virtually all ash trees very soon. As ash bats are slowly being phased out, maple and birch bats are becoming more common out of sheer necessity. Bamboo is becoming a newer choice on the market. Apparently, birch is tougher than ash and more flexible than maple. Let’s be clear, Louisville Slugger does not make composite nor softball bats, which are some combination of different wood types that have been fused together to make a more durable bat.
Now, I’m sure you’re wondering if there is a Louisville Slugger Field in Louisville, (seriously, aren’t you?). Of course there is. The baseball-specific stadium opened in 2000 with a seating capacity of 13,131, and is home to the triple-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, the Louisville Bats. What else would you call them?
After visiting the baseball bat factory, we were really thirsty. And we were in downtown Louisville on Whiskey Row, which is part of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. The temperature was 35 degrees, positively frigid to a Californian, with a bitter wind coming off the Ohio River. Of course, the locals thought that that was balmy, since the sun was out and the wind was blowing only at 35 mph.
Suitable bundled up, we went to visit the Evans Williams Bourbon Factory, where the tour introduced us to not only how they make bourbon, but led us ultimately, to a tasting of four Evans Williams bourbons, all with a proof level of over 80%. It was interesting to note that bourbon barrels are used only once (at least for the high-end producers), and then sold off.
You have free articles remaining.
Several wineries in Napa Valley use those barrels for their Cabernet aging, like Beringer for their 2017 Kentucky Barrel Aged Red Wine Blend, which is aged in those barrels for 60 days. According to their label writers, “this bold red wine blend has flavors of black cherry, toasted coconut and dark caramel, with a smoky finish."
I told the tour guide at the tasting room/factory about Beringer using Kentucky bourbon barrels and he was impressed. He wasn’t so impressed, however, during the tasting of their four different bourbons, with proofs of 80% to 120%, when he asked what we thought about the flavors and all I could come up with was that the “mouth feel was pure alcohol." How embarrassing that I couldn’t come up with a taste of tobacco, being in the South, but I failed. Wait, the best story that the guide had during the tasting was that the old building that we were in was haunted, and did we know why? No we didn’t, and so he told us because it was full of “spirits.” I know, that’s a sad joke, but in today’s world, it’s a safe joke.
Did I mention Muhammad Ali? He was born in Louisville in 1942, named Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. He is a true hero in Louisville with a huge center dedicated to him, all about his career, and the Muhammad Ali Boulevard named after him, along with the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
But what is the pièce de résistance in Louisville? There is no doubt; it’s Churchill Downs, where the annual Kentucky Derby is run the first Saturday in May, starting back in 1875.
There, 3-year-old, two-ton beasts, Thoroughbred horses, run one lap of the track, plus 1,230 feet (1 mile or 7 furlongs), accelerating to 40 mph in three strides with jockey and his saddle and tack weighing 126 pounds. The race has been called the most exciting two minutes in sports.
The Churchill Downs course takes one of these exceptional horses 2.04 minutes to run the course, except for the famous Secretariat, who ran it in a course record 1.59 minutes in 1973. Normally a race horse's heart weights 7-9 pounds, so when Secretariat died, a horse autopsy was performed (a necropsy) and the heart was determined to weigh a whopping 22 pounds, which certainly would have contributed to his strength, speed and stamina.
When we arrived at Churchill Downs, I was surprised to see what a huge complex it was, some 147 acres. How can a place like that make it financially with only the Kentucky Derby?
Turns out it’s a huge enterprise with 80 days of live racing, and on each race day up to 14 races, with cash “wagers” being made, starting at $2 (not betting, how déclassé).
On Kentucky Derby day, there are 100,000 race fans in the infield with all the amenities, and close to 70,000 in the stands.
They also rent out 1,400 horse stalls, which are used much of the year for housing and training of the horses, until it’s too cold, where they have accommodations for the horses, trainers, groomers and various hangers-on.
And of course, Steve Buttleman, who’s been the official horn blower for more than 10 years, having “called to the post” more than 60,000 races.
The museum has a 360-degree, Surround-sound movie, where you sit on swivel bar stools and are shown race day from start to finish. This includes a great shot of the start of the race facing the starting gates when they’re opened up and you suddenly have the sound and fury of “the beasts” coming right at you.
The gift shop sells many overpriced items, including outrageous Kentucky Derby race-day hats. My wife Kathy wanted to buy one. After a testy conversation about when would it ever be worn, EVER, and where, she settled on having a nice Churchill Downs Mint Julep cocktail, which seemed to smooth things over.
The wedding ceremony was wonderful.
Need to get away?
Start exploring magnificent places with our weekly travel newsletter.