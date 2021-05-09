One more camel ride for Jenny Sercu

After retiring from Napa Valley College twice, Jenny Sercu is still not ready to give up the travel bug.

Sercu spent more than 40 years leading the Napa Valley College Trips and Tours program. She gave up that position in December 2021 because of the tremendous impact COVID-19 had on the travel industry. She thought her travel days were behind her.

Now that the world is beginning to open up again for travel, several friends asked Sercu to arrange a trip to Egypt and Jordan. She and 15 of her friends are set to depart for Egypt in January 2022. More spaces on the trip are still available for the 12-day trip that has options to extend it to visit Jordan.

Sercu is also planning a small ship trip to Croatia in May 2022.

She said she had been wondering "how will travelers return to water travel? Will they book huge mega-ships because there’s plenty of room for distancing? Or are smaller ships to more remote locations more attractive? Several companies are betting on the smaller ships. Time will tell what choices people will feel comfortable with as they return to water travel."

She added, "I tend to favor small ships. and one destination in particular that fascinates me is Croatia. I plan to investigate Croatia on the small ship MS Invictus next May."