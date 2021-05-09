One more camel ride for Jenny Sercu

After retiring from Napa Valley College twice, Jenny Sercu is still not ready to give up the travel bug.
Sercu spent more than 40 years leading the Napa Valley College Trips and Tours program. She gave up that position in December 2021 because of the tremendous impact COVID-19 had on the travel industry. She thought her travel days were behind her.
Now that the world is beginning to open up again for travel, several friends asked Sercu to arrange a trip to Egypt and Jordan. She and 15 of her friends are set to depart for Egypt in January 2022. More spaces on the trip are still available for the 12-day trip that has options to extend it to visit Jordan.
Sercu is also planning a small ship trip to Croatia in May 2022.
She said she had been wondering "how will travelers return to water travel? Will they book huge mega-ships because there’s plenty of room for distancing? Or are smaller ships to more remote locations more attractive? Several companies are betting on the smaller ships. Time will tell what choices people will feel comfortable with as they return to water travel."
She added, "I tend to favor small ships. and one destination in particular that fascinates me is Croatia. I plan to investigate Croatia on the small ship MS Invictus next May."
Being built now, the new ship is set to sail the Croatian coastline later this year. It will have 19 spacious cabins with either windows or portholes.
"And 38 passengers max sounds good to me," said Sercu, who described Croatia as a "a beautiful Eastern European country blessed with an impressive history and culture, spectacular scenery, and food and drink that will satisfy gourmet cravings."
The itinerary she has chosen is a cruise from Split to Dubrovnik along the Adriatic coast. The tour begins in Split, home to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Diocletian’s Palace and finishes in the ancient stone walled city of Dubrovnik, another World Heritage site.
Dubrovnik’s Old Town is known as "the Pearl of the Adriatic," she said.
Napa Valley's ties to Croatia include the legendary winemaker Miljenko "Mike" Grgich, a native of Croatia who studied to be a winemaker at university there and then fled the Communist regime to make wine in California. Grgich made the Chardonnay that won the Judgement of Paris in 1976 and put Napa Valley on the world wine map. He was able to return to Croatia after the collapse of communism and helped the country rebuild its wine industry. Today, Croatia as an important wine producer with 64 distinct grape types and more than 800 wineries, including one that Grgich built.
For more information on either the Egypt or the Croatia trip, email Jenny Sercu at rayjensue1@att.net or call 707-363-7178.
