Readying for a trip below the Antarctic Circle

Travel to Antarctica is neither easy, nor inexpensive, $10,000-$20,000 per person or more, depending on the length and luxury level.

Like most other touring expeditions into the wild, Antarctica will include physical activity and require some mobility; daily preparation of equipment for excursions; early morning wakeups; and a level of paying attention to procedures.

For entertainment onboard, count on lectures and documentaries about nature and its creatures. As A&K’s Antarctic expedition leader Marco Favero said with a chuckle: “This is not a vacation. It is an expedition. You need to follow directions.”

No one complained, which was not a surprise as most passengers were expedition veterans. Many had booked their trips as much as two years ahead.

Preparation: In addition to all the paperwork about medical insurance, flying into Argentina and whatever pandemic protocols are in force, packing is more important for cold weather clothing, worn in layers, than anything dressy at dinner.

A&K makes packing easier by providing, at the ship, a polar jacket, backpack, boots and waterproof pants. You take home the backpack and jacket, the latter of which I recommend you get laundered on the ship so you don’t bring home the Antarctic odor of guano.

Getting there: Long flights from North America, at least 9 or 10 hours to Buenos Aires from such airports as Dallas and Atlanta, followed the next day by a three-hour flight (in our case, a charter) to the port at Ushuaia, Argentina, to board a cruise ship for days of sailing to the White Continent. The bottom of the earth is a long way to go.

Daily exploring: For temperatures in the 30s in January (the best travel month), we dressed in three layers, typically long underwear, a warm shirt and pants and the polar jacket, plus a fleece sweatshirt or windbreaker in the backpack for the late afternoons or on boat rides. Each reboarding of the ship, returning from a Zodiac wet landing ashore, we cleaned and scrubbed our boots on deck to clear them of dirt as well as the ever-present guano from wildlife.

Each evening passengers would gather for a briefing about the next day. Each morning, we would start the process again.

For me, all the efforts to visit Antarctica were appropriate – from the long journey to the serious process of preparing ourselves to arrive clean and respectfully at a place belonging to the wildlife. As travelers, we waltzed in after they had endured arduous, dangerous migrations to breed, feed, molt and play where their basic stages of life survival were performed in a dramatic, awesome theater of nature.