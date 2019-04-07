When he was in the White House, President John Kennedy kept a bronze plaque on his desk in the Oval Office that read, “Oh, God, thy sea is so great and my boat is so small.” It was a gift from Admiral Hyman Rickover.
This quote kept bouncing into my head as we traveled through the Magdalena Bay in Baja. A group of some 30 people, we were guests of Sven Lindblad, the president of Lindblad Expeditions, on his “recon” trip, as he planned a new journey in this haven for the gray whales in Mexico.
We had spent five days meeting whales, hiking sand dunes and exploring narrow channels of mangrove trees. Sven wanted to know what people thought, not just of the activities, but on a deeper question: what to give back.
One of Lindblad’s principles that guides its journey’s into Earth’s remaining wild places is conservation, and another is to consolidate a friendship with the people who live in the places through which the expeditions travel. Lindblad supports schools and scientific research. Local artists’ works were for sale on our home base, the National Geographic Sea Bird. The pangueros, the fishermen who serve as guides, had come aboard with their families for dinner and mariachi music. But what else?
This was what was on the mind of many: plastic.
The Baja peninsula has been compared to the Galapagos in that, with a few exceptions (Cabo San Lucas being the most egregious) it has escaped the heavy footprint of humans. Manuel Vasquez, a traveler aboard from La Paz, said that two things, a lack of water and a complicated real estate situation, have preserved Baja from being turned into more Cabos.
But Baja and the sea around it have not escaped plastic. We had seen it everywhere: bags and bottles littered along the roads, containers floating in the sea, plastic jugs tangled in the mangroves, plastic water bottles tossed onto the otherwise pristine sand dunes. From every excursion, people returned bringing backpacks filled with plastic garbage, raising the question: where can it go?
What brought home the deadliness of all this plastic was one little sea lion. We were out on an early morning whale watch excursion when he popped up along side our Zodiac, a little pup peering at the humans with curious, velvet brown eyes.
All the cameras were raised to capture photos of the friendly creature, when we noticed tangled around its neck was a thick plastic string. It was twisted so tightly, it was already embedded in its skin. As he gazed at us, it was as if it was saying, “Can you help me?”
Could we?
Unfortunately, Sven Lindblad said, there wasn’t anything we could do for the sea lion. Sven told us he had seen one attempt by wildlife experts trying on land to extricate a sea lion from a plastic trap, and they’d paid dearly for the attempt with cuts and gashes. We were eight people in the middle of the ocean in a rubber raft. After a moment, the sea lion swam away and disappeared under the water.
The sea lion, we understood, was doomed to strangle as he grew, but his presence lingered. He hovered over conversations about future excursions. This trip had yielded so much pleasure, adventure, camaraderie, the discovery of the mysteries that lay beneath the surface of the ocean; but this warred with the widely reported story (Washington Post, Jan. 20) from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, in partnership with the World Economic Forum that that by 2050, plastic in the oceans could outweigh fish.
The image of the little sea lion came along with me when I returned to Napa, and I told my daughter, ‘That’s it. I am not going to buy anything in plastic — if I can help it.’ Even if you are only one person in the world, there were things you can do. The Sea Bird, for example, had used metal, reusable water bottles and coffee mugs for the rooms and eschewed the little plastic bottles of shampoo and shower soap for refillable containers. On buses, they didn’t give out plastic bottles of water, but glass ones. When I told Ariel the story of the sea lion, she signed on and gave up her favorite plastic bags of Trader Joe’s bagels. Little steps, but they add up, right?
I spent the next few days in a state of shock realizing how much plastic one store in one town, like Napa, consumes. As I tried to figure out how to buy Parmesan cheese that was not pre-wrapped in plastic, John Kennedy and his old Breton prayer kept recurring to me, although this version was something like, ‘thy sea is so big but there is so much plastic in it.”
This is when I got an email from Lindblad.
After the Baja expedition, Lindblad and his fiancee, Kirsten Hettermann, had gone on to Hawaii. They were exploring the coastline of Lānaʻi when they spotted a large mass of fishing net and plastic trash caught on a rocks. Snorkeling out to the spot to investigate, they discovered a mass of fishing net, a 30-foot long tangle of fishing and cargo nets, buoys and other plastic trash that they estimated weighed 1,500-2,000 pounds.
According to a report jointly produced by Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the United Nations Environment Programme, “fishing nets abandoned at sea remain in the marine ecosystem for hundreds of years, and can result in the accidental capture of dolphins, turtles and other marine animals, which can die trapped in the mesh.”
They couldn’t budge this floating ocean trash, but they also couldn’t forget it. Hettermann said, “It just didn’t seem right to leave it there.” Instead, they chartered a boat belonging to a Captain Jason Allen and, along with a free diver named, Skylar Fisher, they returned to capture the trash.
“We had no idea how this was going to work,” he said. “It was a very difficult task, and our first attempt was to try to hook it with a large metal marine grade hook and use the boat’s 500-horsepower engine to drag the net back into the sea. The hook immediately bent.
“When we were able to get line tied around the girth of the mass, the boat was powerful enough to drag it off the ledge and into the ocean.” It took them two hours to tow the mass back to harbor, moving at a speed of 2 knots.
Lindblad and Hettermann said they hoped that their efforts “would inspire others to do their part in cleaning up our ocean. If you imagine anyone with means — whether it be a boat, willing hands or monetary resources — viewing ocean trash as an obligation to act, citizens of all stripes could accomplish a lot to rid our oceans of this scourge,“ Lindblad said.
Does travel change you? When you begin to think about just how you move through the world, I think it changes not only you but people around you. Whether it’s Sven Lindblad and Kirsten Hettermann spending their holiday trying to drag trash out of the sea or my daughter deciding to learn how to bake her own bagels, these steps, little or big, can all add up.
That way when people venture out on their own adventures at sea, there will still be whales and free sea lions, too.