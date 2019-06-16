{{featured_button_text}}
Moscow

Moscow is the starting point for the Trans-Siberian Railroad. 

 Diane Svedberg

Riding the Trans-Siberian Railroad is the subject of the Napa Main Library’s Remarkable Journeys series at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 20.

Last year, a group of Napans set out to travel on this railway, which connects Moscow with Siberia, Mongolia and Beijing. Instead of riding the posh Tsar’s train tourists, they rode on the train that regular Russians ride and then continued their journey through Mongolia to China and up to Tibet before returning to California.

The trip was arranged by Flo Schilling, owner of Thompson Creekside Travel, who will be at the event. Sasha Paulsen is the speaker and photographer Diane Svedberg will provide the photos.

