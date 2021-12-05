Returning to Europe -- at last: Napa travelers return from three weeks in Portugal and Spain

We are among the lucky, whose health remains intact, perhaps thanks to a combination of factors including mostly luck, reasonable precautions, living by the rules, and getting fully vaccinated at the earliest opportunity. Like so many others, we want to resume normal activity.

For years we have wanted to return to Spain, where our 2001 trip was cut short due to the terror attacks of 9/11; and we hoped to include a first visit to Portugal in an itinerary.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: 99 cents for your first 3 months!

Research led us in August of 2019 to book a trip with our reliable tour operator Overseas Adventure Travel (oattravel.com) for a combination land and sea itinerary including both countries — scheduled for the spring of 2020. We also booked our own set of flights with TAP Air Portugal (flytap.com), which is the only carrier providing nonstop flights between San Francisco and Lisbon. All set, right?

Not. Instead of venturing overseas that spring, we didn’t usually go much farther than walks in our own Napa neighborhood. OAT easily bumped our trip forward to the fall of 2020 and TAP provided vouchers. Fall came and went, as did another try the following spring. Several phone calls — with long hold times — later, we were once again booked for our trip to commence in mid-September this year.

One hurdle remained, a required negative PCR test for COVID, to be taken no more than 72 hours prior to boarding our outbound flight. We used the MedUsa Pathology facility at 529 Soscol Ave., setting our appointments on their website at viralpassportid.com. Our tests were easily and comfortably done in our car at 9 a.m. and we had our negative results via email at 3:20 p.m., allowing us to exhale, knowing our ducks were finally all in a row.

The International Terminal at SFO was unusually calm and quiet on our arrival on the early September afternoon. Non-essential travel into the U.S. by residents of other countries was still not allowed by our government, resulting in very few international flights. (This restriction eased in November but could change again depending on Omicron.)

We settled in on TAP’s widebody Airbus 330, having invested in an upgrade to get lie-flat seats for the 11-hour overnight flight that would cover 5,660 miles. As we flew northeast over Nevada, Utah, Montana and Canada, the attentive cabin crew placed white tablecloths and real cutlery on our trays, with dinners of fish and beef, accompanied by Portuguese wine, finishing with ice cream. Kudos for a fully functioning inflight entertainment system with decent movies, which can’t be taken for granted.

With a bright moon and the North Star shining on a clear night, the beds lulled us into sleep over the Atlantic. About two hours before reaching Portugal, the crew provided a full breakfast in preparation for arrival. Reaching the coast we had a sparkling view of Lisbon and flew over the countless red tile roofs in that beautiful city on seven hills, often compared to San Francisco. On the ground, we breezed through the modern airport’s passport control and outside.

We used Uber to get from the airport to the charming hilltop village of Sintra, about an hour from the airport, for our first night’s stay at the unique and welcoming Chalet Saudade Inn, a former residence.

Once settled, we ventured for a walk to tour the large and ornate National Palace. The original palace on the site dated to the 1100s and was home to Moorish rulers. The current palace dates to the Middle Ages and was added to in the 1600s, with a composite of architectural influences including Gothic and Moorish, and views to hilltop castles and the Atlantic. In the Christian period, it became a royal residence for several centuries until the revolution in 1910 caused the royals to relocate to Brazil.

The next day it was time for another Uber ride, to central Lisbon. On every trip, there is one hotel, restaurant, or site that is clearly the worst. We found ours early on this trip, with the Chiado 44 hotel, so unusual it was comical.

We were delivered at mid-day to the correct spot on narrow Rua Horta Seca, but found no sign for a hotel, only the number 44 over a plain blue door. Fortunately, there is a small sushi restaurant next door, and a helpful young server called her friend the off-duty hotel manager, who arranged for a member of the hotel cleaning staff to let us in to drop our luggage.

After initial strolls in the nearby squares and streets, we returned in the late afternoon to discover that the hotel reception area consisted of a single undecorated room on the ground floor, furnished only with one folding card table holding the manager’s laptop, and one folding chair holding the manager. (Note: OAT did not provide this hotel - we chose it ourselves.)

After check-in, he helped us carry our bags up five floors of stairs to our room, a converted attic space in the narrow 18th-century building. We had requested a room with a view of the Tagus River, and it was there, between two other buildings.

The bedroom was OK but the bathroom made us laugh, with a ceiling whose flat part was barely six feet high and three feet wide, then sloped wickedly down. Our faces were higher than the top rail of the plastic shower curtain and showerhead. The kicker was the access to the toilet, which could not be used while standing, and required an approach involving shifting one’s self into reverse while folded in the middle. The nightlight was a plus.

We were sleeping comfortably that Saturday night until the nearby bars started letting out, commencing a street chorus of singing, yelling, and fighting until around 4 a.m., punctuated by the sound of crashing metal. Later Sunday morning we walked down the street to see an overturned motor scooter, the source of the crashing sound. We assumed Sunday night would be quieter but were only half right. It didn’t matter much by then, as we slept well after repeatedly climbing five flights of stairs.

The hotel experience was more than offset by the beauty and vibrancy of the surrounding city and its people. We walked several miles each day, up and down hills and stairs and through neighborhoods, and always felt safe on our own.

Perhaps our most fascinating walk was on Sunday, with a goal of reaching the hilltop Castelo de Sao Jorge that dominates the skyline (Aren’t they always at the top of hills?). The plan was to take an easy stroll to one of the famous antique outdoor elevators that would carry us most of the way up the hill.

However, we first came upon the beautiful wide pedestrian Rua Augusta, its surface consisting of millions of artistically inlaid tiles. It drew us on an amble down its commercial length, through the magnificent Arch of Triumph with numerous statues, and into the expansive riverfront Praco de Comércio (Commerce Square), offering views along the river in both directions.

For centuries the square has been a hub of government and commercial activity. Its buildings, constructed after the destructive 1755 earthquake, are lined with street-level businesses under arcades. It was also the site of the 1908 assassination of King Carlos the First, who was shot while riding in a carriage with his family.

Realizing that resuming our original steps would involve quite a backtrack, we convinced ourselves to walk steeply uphill several hundred feet through the ancient Alfama district’s narrow winding cobblestone lanes, each turn revealing increasingly open views.

A small entrance fee at the top got us into the castle grounds, crossing a bridge over a dry moat favored by families of peacocks, to wander along with gardens, the castle ramparts, and towers. The outer grounds, dating to Moorish times, are circled by walls with ancient cannon and provide views stretching for many miles over the city and downriver, to and beyond the Golden Gate look-alike, the 25 de Abril Bridge (25th April Bridge) and the mouth of the river.

We wound our way back down through the Alfama, as antique little yellow trollies rumbled by, returning to Rua Augusta as the shops and restaurants began opening; finding a small bistro just off historic Rossio Square for sidewalk dining and people watching.

NEXT: Setúbal, Évora